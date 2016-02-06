Pentagon releases Abu Ghraib photos
A black strip placed by censors masks the identity of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison, among 198 images released in a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit against the Pentagon. REUTERS/DoD
An unidentified photo shows a detainee in Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
Black strips placed by censors mask the identity of detainees in an undated combination of photos from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
A measurement strip lies on the hand of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
A black strip placed by censors masks the identity of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
A detainee's feet are seen in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
A black strip placed by censors masks the identity of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
Black strips placed by censors mask the identity of detainees in an undated combination of photos from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
An identifying marker is held against the face of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
A detainee shows his scalp in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
A measurement strip lies on the hand of a detainee in an undated photo from Iraq's Abu Ghraib prison. REUTERS/DoD
Next Slideshows
Manhattan crane collapse
A massive construction crane collapse in downtown Manhattan crushes cars and closes roads.
Living with microcephaly
Rosana Vieira Alves is a mother in Brazil caring for her four-month-old daughter with microcephaly.
Rivers in India
India is home to a number of rivers that have witnessed flourishing human civilizations as well as natural disasters and accidents. Here are some pictures from...
India this week
Our best photos from across the country in the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.