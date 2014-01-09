Edition:
People's Choice Awards

Model Heidi Klum tries to replace singer Brad Paisley's hat as he performs "The Mona Lisa" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Model Heidi Klum tries to replace singer Brad Paisley's hat as he performs "The Mona Lisa" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Kaley Cuoco accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actress for her role in "The Big Bang Theory" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Kaley Cuoco accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actress for her role in "The Big Bang Theory" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson poses with her sister, Julia Simpson and her Humanitarian award at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Singer/actress Jennifer Hudson poses with her sister, Julia Simpson and her Humanitarian award at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Britney Spears accepts the award for favorite pop artist at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Britney Spears accepts the award for favorite pop artist at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Emily Deschanel and actor Michael Weatherly present Sarah Michelle Gellar with the award for favorite actress in a new television series at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Actress Emily Deschanel and actor Michael Weatherly present Sarah Michelle Gellar with the award for favorite actress in a new television series at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ellen DeGeneres accepts the award for favorite daytime tv host for her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Ellen DeGeneres accepts the award for favorite daytime tv host for her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder slap hands as they accept the award for favorite on-screen chemistry for their show "The Vampire Diaries" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder slap hands as they accept the award for favorite on-screen chemistry for their show "The Vampire Diaries" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Bullock poses with the awards she won for favorite movie actress, favorite comedic movie actress and favorite dramatic movie actress at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Sandra Bullock poses with the awards she won for favorite movie actress, favorite comedic movie actress and favorite dramatic movie actress at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Kunal Nayyar of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy as the cast and crew stand onstage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Kunal Nayyar of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy as the cast and crew stand onstage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actors Emily Deschanel and Michael Weatherly present the award for favorite actress in a new television series at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Actors Emily Deschanel and Michael Weatherly present the award for favorite actress in a new television series at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Matt LeBlanc presents the award for favorite network TV comedy at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Matt LeBlanc presents the award for favorite network TV comedy at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Ellen DeGeneres takes the stage to accept the award for favorite daytime tv host for her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Ellen DeGeneres takes the stage to accept the award for favorite daytime tv host for her show "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Justin Timberlake accepts the award for favorite album for "The 20/20 Experience" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Justin Timberlake accepts the award for favorite album for "The 20/20 Experience" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sarah Michelle Gellar accepts the award for favorite actress in a new television series, "The Crazy Ones," at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Sarah Michelle Gellar accepts the award for favorite actress in a new television series, "The Crazy Ones," at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Kunal Nayyar of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy as the cast and crew stand onstage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Kunal Nayyar of "The Big Bang Theory" accepts the award for favorite network TV comedy as the cast and crew stand onstage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Jessica Alba presents the award for favorite album to Justin Timberlake for "The 20/20 Experience" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Actress Jessica Alba presents the award for favorite album to Justin Timberlake for "The 20/20 Experience" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for favorite female actress at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Sandra Bullock accepts the award for favorite female actress at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs perform a comedy bit at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs perform a comedy bit at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Jennifer Hudson accepts the favorite humanitarian award with her sister Julia Simpson at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Jennifer Hudson accepts the favorite humanitarian award with her sister Julia Simpson at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Nina Dobrev poses with the award she won for favorite on-screen chemistry for her role in the series "The Vampire Diaries" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Nina Dobrev poses with the award she won for favorite on-screen chemistry for her role in the series "The Vampire Diaries" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Show hosts Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs take the stage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Show hosts Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs take the stage at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Singer Sara Bareilles performs "Brave" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Singer Sara Bareilles performs "Brave" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Queen Latifah accepts the award for favorite new talk show host at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Queen Latifah accepts the award for favorite new talk show host at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actresses dressed as waitresses prepare to deliver hamburgers to the audience as show hosts Kat Dennings (L) and Beth Behrs perform an opening number at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Actresses dressed as waitresses prepare to deliver hamburgers to the audience as show hosts Kat Dennings (L) and Beth Behrs perform an opening number at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite action star, and also for favorite action movie and favorite movie for "Iron Man 3," at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Robert Downey Jr. accepts the award for favorite action star, and also for favorite action movie and favorite movie for "Iron Man 3," at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Chris Colfer accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actor at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Chris Colfer accepts the award for favorite comedic TV actor at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Presenters Steven Amell and Heidi Klum announce Britney Spears as the winner of the favorite pop artist award at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Presenters Steven Amell and Heidi Klum announce Britney Spears as the winner of the favorite pop artist award at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Naya Rivera poses with the award she won for favorite TV gal pal for her role in the series "Glee" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Naya Rivera poses with the award she won for favorite TV gal pal for her role in the series "Glee" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Sandra Bullock (L) and Melissa McCarthy accept the award for favorite comedic movie for their film "The Heat" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Sandra Bullock (L) and Melissa McCarthy accept the award for favorite comedic movie for their film "The Heat" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Drew Barrymore presents the award for favorite comedic movie actor to Adam Sandler at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Actress Drew Barrymore presents the award for favorite comedic movie actor to Adam Sandler at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Queen Latifah hugs singer Jennifer Hudson after Latifah won the award for favorite new talk show host at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Queen Latifah hugs singer Jennifer Hudson after Latifah won the award for favorite new talk show host at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Actress Kaley Cuoco holds with her favorite comedic TV actress award for The Big Bang Theory while posing with co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. The show also won favorite network TV comedy series.

Actress Kaley Cuoco holds with her favorite comedic TV actress award for The Big Bang Theory while posing with co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. The show also won favorite...more

Actress Juliana Marguiles accepts the award for favorite network TV drama for her show "The Good Wife" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Actress Juliana Marguiles accepts the award for favorite network TV drama for her show "The Good Wife" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Stana Katic poses with the award she won for favorite dramatic TV actress for her role in the series "Castle" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Stana Katic poses with the award she won for favorite dramatic TV actress for her role in the series "Castle" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Show host Beth Behrs delivers a hamburger to a member of the audience in a comedy bit at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Show host Beth Behrs delivers a hamburger to a member of the audience in a comedy bit at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Britney Spears holds the award she won for favorite pop artist at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Britney Spears holds the award she won for favorite pop artist at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

Actress Kaley Cuoco poses with the favorite comedic TV actress award in the "Big Bang Theory" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014.

Actress Kaley Cuoco poses with the favorite comedic TV actress award in the "Big Bang Theory" at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

