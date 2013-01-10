Edition:
People's Choice red carpet

<p>Singer Taylor Swift poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Olivia Munn, of the series "Newsroom," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Socialite Paris Hilton poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Shay Mitchell, of the television series "Pretty Little Liars," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress and host for the show Kaley Cuoco waves as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Alison Sweeney of the television series "The Biggest Loser" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Ellen Pompeo, of the series "Grey's Anatomy," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Julianne Hough poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Australian actress Naomi Watts, of the film "The Impossible," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Model and television personality Heidi Klum blows a kiss as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Lea Michele, of the series "Glee," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Monica Potter, of the series "Parenthood," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Rumor Willis poses as she arrrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Katie Cassidy, of the series "Arrow," arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Morena Baccarin, of the series "Homeland", poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Rachael Leigh Cook arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Tempestt Bledsoe of the television series "Guys with Kids" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Julianne Hough plays with her hair as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Pop group "The Wanted" arrive at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Chloe Grace Moretz arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Molly C. Quinn of the television series "Castle" arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Desi Lydic of the television series "Awkward", arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Bebe Wood of the television series "The New Normal", arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Melissa Rauch, of the comedy series "The Big Bang Theory," poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress and host for the show Kaley Cuoco poses as she arrives at the 2013 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok </p>

Thursday, January 10, 2013

