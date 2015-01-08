Edition:
India
Thu Jan 8, 2015 | 8:30am IST

People's Choice red carpet

Actresses Beth Behrs (L) and Kat Dennings from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Gabrielle Union. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Girl Group Fifth Harmony arrive at the 2015 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, California January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
TV personality Ellen DeGeneres arrives with her spouse, actress Portia di Rossi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actors Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Show hosts Anna Faris (L) and Allison Janney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward," arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok )

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Professional dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Bella Thorne. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Sadie Calvano from CBS comedy series "Mom". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Ellen Pompeo, from the ABC drama series "Grey's Anatomy,". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Ariel Winter, from the ABC sitcom "Modern Family". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Sarah Rafferty from USA Network's "Suits". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Adrian Grenier, from the HBO series and upcoming film "Entourage". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Beth Behrs, from the CBS sitcom "2 Broke Girls". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Country music group The Band Perry. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Singer Katharine McPhee. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Taylor Spreitler from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Cote de Pablo. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Sarah Hyland. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Nikki DeLoach, from MTV's sitcom "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Lisa Edelstein from Bravo's "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Dave Haywood (L), Hillary Scott and Charles Kelley (R) of Lady Antebellum. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actors Kelly McCreary and James Pickins Jr. from the ABC television drama series "Grey's Anatomy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Producer Mark Burnett. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Rita Volk. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Anthony Anderson, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Jillian Rose Reed, from MTV's "Awkward". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Melissa McCarthy, from the sitcom "Mike & Molly". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actress Stana Katic, from the ABC drama "Castle". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Actor Joey Lawrence from ABC Family comedy series "Melissa and Joey". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Sam Heughan, from the Starz drama series "Outlander". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Miles Brown and Marsai Martin, from the ABC sitcom "Black-ish". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
(L-R) Musicians Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz, Patrick Stump and Joe Trohman of the band "Fall Out Boy". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
Celebrity fashion designer Lloyd Klein. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 08, 2015
