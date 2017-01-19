Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 19, 2017 | 8:15am IST

People's Choice red carpet

Singers Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Lauren Jauregui, and Dinah Jane of Fifth Harmony arrive. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Kristen Bell. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Peyton List. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Chandler Kinney. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Jamie Chung. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Blake Lively. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Yara Shahidi. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Camilla Luddington. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Emily Wickersham. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Jodie Sweetin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Television personality Liz Hernandez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Chelsea Kane. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actor Chris Sullivan. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Television personality Liz Hernandez. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Dancer Karina Smirnoff. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Victoria Justice. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Ashley Greene. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Ali Larter. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Cheryl Hines and daughter Catherine. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Bob Saget and Andrea Barber from the TV show "Fuller House". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Rapper G-Eazy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Ruby Rose. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actor John Stamos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actor Bill Paxton. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actors Dave Coulier and Tom Hanks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actors Dax Sheppard and Michael Pena. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Chrissy Metz. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actress Jodie Sweetin. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actor Jason George. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actor Chris Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Actor Joel McHale and wife Sarah Williams. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
Dean Sams and Michael Britt of Lonestar. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 19, 2017
