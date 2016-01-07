Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jan 7, 2016 | 8:20pm IST

People's Choice red carpet

Actress Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 30
Actors Jack Black and Kate Hudson point to each other. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actors Jack Black and Kate Hudson point to each other. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actors Jack Black and Kate Hudson point to each other. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
2 / 30
Actress Claire Danes arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Claire Danes arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Claire Danes arrives. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
3 / 30
(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen from "The Talk". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen from "The Talk". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
(L-R) Sheryl Underwood, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Julie Chen from "The Talk". REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
4 / 30
Actress Vanessa Hugdens (L) and dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Vanessa Hugdens (L) and dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Vanessa Hugdens (L) and dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
5 / 30
Actress Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Christina Milian. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
6 / 30
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Singer Meghan Trainor. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
7 / 30
Actor Jack Black. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Jack Black. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actor Jack Black. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
8 / 30
Dancer Frankie Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dancer Frankie Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Dancer Frankie Grande. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
9 / 30
Singer Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Singer Keke Palmer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
10 / 30
Actress Betsy Brandt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Betsy Brandt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Betsy Brandt. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
11 / 30
Actress Vanessa Hugdens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Vanessa Hugdens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Vanessa Hugdens. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 30
Singer Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Singer Jason Derulo and Daphne Joy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
13 / 30
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Dancer Julianne Hough. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
14 / 30
Actor Hugh Dancy and his wife, actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Hugh Dancy and his wife, actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actor Hugh Dancy and his wife, actress Claire Danes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
15 / 30
Actress Abigail Spencer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Abigail Spencer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Abigail Spencer. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
16 / 30
Actress Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Melissa McCarthy. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
17 / 30
Actor John Stamos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor John Stamos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actor John Stamos. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
18 / 30
Actress Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Lea Michelle. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
19 / 30
Model Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Model Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Model Amber Valletta. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
20 / 30
Actress Alison Brie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Alison Brie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Alison Brie. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
21 / 30
Singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Singer Shawn Mendes. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
22 / 30
Actress Sarah Rafferty. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Sarah Rafferty. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Sarah Rafferty. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
23 / 30
Actress Ming-Na Wen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Ming-Na Wen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Ming-Na Wen. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
24 / 30
Actor Colin Hanks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actor Colin Hanks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actor Colin Hanks. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
25 / 30
Actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Kate Hudson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
26 / 30
Actress Sasha Alexander. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Sasha Alexander. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Sasha Alexander. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
27 / 30
Actress Ashley Benson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Ashley Benson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Ashley Benson. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
28 / 30
Actress Meagan Good. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Meagan Good. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Meagan Good. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
29 / 30
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
Actress Lucy Hale. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Natalie Cole: 1950-2015

Natalie Cole: 1950-2015

Next Slideshows

Natalie Cole: 1950-2015

Natalie Cole: 1950-2015

Singer Natalie Cole, the daughter of Nat King Cole, has died at the age of 65.

04 Jan 2016
Celebrity mugshots

Celebrity mugshots

Our collection of celebrity arrest photos.

31 Dec 2015
Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015

Lemmy Kilmister: 1945-2015

Ian "Lemmy" Kilmister, the hard-living, hell-raising frontman of British heavy metal band Motorhead, has died at age 70.

29 Dec 2015
Quentin Tarantino gets a star

Quentin Tarantino gets a star

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

22 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast