Pictures | Fri Jan 10, 2014 | 3:10am IST

People's Choice red carpet

<p>Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Show hosts and actresses Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Model Heidi Klum, host of "Project Runway" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Model Heidi Klum, host of "Project Runway" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Sandra Bullock arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actress Nina Dobrev arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Nina Dobrev arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actress Malin Akerman arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Actress Malin Akerman arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

<p>Actor Ian Somerhalder arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actor Ian Somerhalder arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actress Taylor Spreitler poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Taylor Spreitler poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Naya Rivera, from the Fox series "Glee," arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Television personalities Shaun Robinson (L) and Rocsi Diaz arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Television personalities Shaun Robinson (L) and Rocsi Diaz arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Allison Williams arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Allison Williams arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

<p>Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Jessica Alba arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actor Chris Pratt takes a photo of his wife, actress Anna Faris, as they arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Actor Chris Pratt takes a photo of his wife, actress Anna Faris, as they arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

<p>Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actress Olga Fonda poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Olga Fonda poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Adelaide Kane of the television series "Reign" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Adelaide Kane of the television series "Reign" arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

<p>Actress Anna Faris and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Anna Faris and her husband, actor Chris Pratt, arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>TV personality Keltie Knight arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

TV personality Keltie Knight arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actor Ian Ziering and Erin Kristine Ludwig arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actor Ian Ziering and Erin Kristine Ludwig arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Show host and actress Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Show host and actress Beth Behrs arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian</p>

Actress Lucy Hale arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djsnsezian

<p>Singer and actress Queen Latifah arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Singer and actress Queen Latifah arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actress Melissa Joan Hart poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actress Melissa Joan Hart poses as she arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Actor Jonathan Kite arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Actor Jonathan Kite arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Quinn Shephard arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Quinn Shephard arrives at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

<p>Television producer Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian</p>

Television producer Mark Burnett and his wife Roma Downey arrive at the 2014 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian

