Pepper spray outrage

<p>A University of California Davis police officer pepper-sprays students during their sit-in at an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi apologized to jeering students on November 21 for police use of pepper spray against campus protesters in a standoff captured by video and widely replayed on television and the Internet. Faculty and student critics of Friday's confrontation, some of whom demanded the chancellor's resignation, said it had damaged the school's image and the climate for free expression at the university. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen</p>

<p>University of California Davis students covered in pepper spray sit during an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen </p>

<p>Chalk messages mark the spot where non-violent protestors were pepper-sprayed by police at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi leaves an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, Califonia November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

<p>UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>UC Davis students hold up posters with various slogans during an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>Sacramento State student Amanda Almand and UC Davis student Noah Wiley set up their tent as protestors re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker </p>

<p>UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker</p>

