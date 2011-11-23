Pepper spray outrage
A University of California Davis police officer pepper-sprays students during their sit-in at an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi apologized to jeering students on November 21 for...more
A University of California Davis police officer pepper-sprays students during their sit-in at an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi apologized to jeering students on November 21 for police use of pepper spray against campus protesters in a standoff captured by video and widely replayed on television and the Internet. Faculty and student critics of Friday's confrontation, some of whom demanded the chancellor's resignation, said it had damaged the school's image and the climate for free expression at the university. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen
University of California Davis students covered in pepper spray sit during an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen
University of California Davis students covered in pepper spray sit during an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen
Chalk messages mark the spot where non-violent protestors were pepper-sprayed by police at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Chalk messages mark the spot where non-violent protestors were pepper-sprayed by police at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi leaves an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, Califonia November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis Chancellor Linda Katehi leaves an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, Califonia November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students hold up posters with various slogans during an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students hold up posters with various slogans during an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Sacramento State student Amanda Almand and UC Davis student Noah Wiley set up their tent as protestors re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Sacramento State student Amanda Almand and UC Davis student Noah Wiley set up their tent as protestors re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
UC Davis students re-establish their Occupy encampment on campus in Davis, California, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
Next Slideshows
Faces of the 2G scam
Former telecoms minister Andimuthu Raja and executives from Reliance ADAG, Unitech and DB Realty and lawmaker Kanimozhi are accused in the 2G spectrum scam.
Demonstrations in Kuwait
The storming of parliament last week brings a taste of the Arab Spring to the usually placid Gulf state.
48 years ago
One day that changed America and the funeral that followed.
Picking waste for a living
A family earn money by collecting garbage at New Delhi's largest landfill.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.