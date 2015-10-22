Performing the Garba
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu women carrying decorated metal pitchers pray after taking part in Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform "Garba", a traditional folk dance, during celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees perform Garba, a traditional folk dance, during the celebrations to mark the Navratri festival at Surat October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Performers dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance in Ahmedabad, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Dancers dressed in traditional attire pose with a motorcycle during a full dress rehearsal for the "garba" dance in Ahmedabad, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Women dressed in traditional attire pose after taking part in rehearsals for the "garba" dance in Ahmedabad, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
