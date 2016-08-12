Edition:
Perseid meteor shower

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Crater near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above three in medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above trees in the Los Alcornocales (cork oak forests) nature park, during the Perseid meteor shower in the ancient village of La Sauceda, near Cortes de la Frontera, southern Spain, in the early morning of August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Crater near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 12, 2016. The red cloud was caused by a person walking in front of the camera during the long exposure, while a car with its tail lights on drove behind the photographer. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above the ruins of a church in the Los Alcornocales (cork oak forests) nature park, during the Perseid meteor shower in the ancient village of La Sauceda, near Cortes de la Frontera, southern Spain, in the early morning of August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks across the sky in the early morning during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Crater near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above medieval tombstones in Radmilje near Stolac, south of Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, August 12, 2016. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

