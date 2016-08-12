The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Crater near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 12, 2016. The red cloud was caused by a person walking in front of the camera...more

The "Milky Way" is seen across the sky in the early morning hours during the Perseid meteor shower in Ramon Crater near the town of Mitzpe Ramon, southern Israel, August 12, 2016. The red cloud was caused by a person walking in front of the camera during the long exposure, while a car with its tail lights on drove behind the photographer. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

