Persian New Year
Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar, which starts on the vernal equinox. The calendar takes its start date from when the Prophet Mohammad moved...more
Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar, which starts on the vernal equinox. The calendar takes its start date from when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1393. Newroz Day is also celebrated in other countries including Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari
An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Next Slideshows
L.A. Air Show
The high-flyers of the Los Angeles County Air Show.
Strange and unusual
A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.
Spring is here
Spring officially kicks off after a long winter.
WWI - Verdun's missing villages
A hundred years after the start of World War One, nine villages wiped out by fighting on France's bloodiest battleground continue to lead a ghostly existence.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.