Pictures | Fri Mar 21, 2014 | 11:30pm IST

Persian New Year

<p>Afghan children have ice cream during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul, March 21, 2014. Afghanistan uses the Persian calendar, which starts on the vernal equinox. The calendar takes its start date from when the Prophet Mohammad moved from Mecca to Medina in 621 AD. The current Persian year is 1393. Newroz Day is also celebrated in other countries including Iraq, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Iran, and Tajikistan. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>An Afghan man and his sons look on as they walk past a man who sells balloons near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>An Afghan man plays on a swing to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>An Afghan girl plays during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Iraqi Kurdish people carry fire torches up a mountain where a giant flag of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region is laid, as they celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>A boy reacts as he rides a Ferris wheel during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Children buy toys during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebrations in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Iraqi Kurdish residents celebrate Newroz Day near Dahuk, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>An Afghan police officer stands guard during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Afghans gather near a shrine to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>An Afghan man dances during celebrations of the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Afghan women gather to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Nowruz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>A boy shoots targets as he plays during the Afghan New Year (Newroz) celebration in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

<p>Afghans try to touch and kiss a religious flag to celebrate the Afghan New Year (Newroz) in Kabul March 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Friday, March 21, 2014

