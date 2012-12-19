Edition:
Person of the Year

<p>2012: President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>2011: The protester - representing multiple global movements including the Arab Spring, Occupy movement, Tea Party movement, Indignants Movement and others. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>2010: Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart </p>

<p>2009: Chairman of the Federal Reserve Ben Bernanke. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>2008: President-elect Barack Obama REUTERS/Shephard Fairey/TIME/Handout </p>

<p>2007: Russian President Vladimir Putin REUTERS/RIA-Novosti/Pool </p>

<p>2006: You. Time chose 'you' as 2006's Person of the Year to highlight the rise in the sharing of online content. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine </p>

<p>2005: The Good Samaritans. Represented by Bono, Bill Gates, and Melinda Gates. REUTERS/Gregory Heisler for Time/Handout</p>

<p>2004: President George W. Bush REUTERS/Eric Draper/The White House/Handout </p>

<p>2003: The American Soldier REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic </p>

<p>2002. The Whistleblowers. Represented by Cynthia Cooper, WorldCom; Coleen Rowley, FBI; and Sherron Watkins, Enron (pictured). REUTERS/Win McNamee </p>

<p>2001: New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani REUTERS/Pool </p>

<p>2000: President-elect George W. Bush REUTERS/Handout </p>

<p>1999: Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos REUTERS/Handout </p>

<p>1998: President Bill Clinton and independent prosecutor Kenneth Starr REUTERS/Handout </p>

<p>1997: Intel CEO Andy Grove REUTERS/Handout </p>

<p>1996: AIDS researcher David Ho REUTERS/Bobby Yip</p>

<p>1995: Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich REUTERS/Mark Avery </p>

<p>1994: Pope John Paul II REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>1990: President George H. W. Bush REUTERS/Gary Cameron</p>

<p>1989: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File </p>

<p>1988: The Endangered Earth REUTERS/NASA/Handout </p>

<p>1987: General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev REUTERS/File </p>

<p>1986: Philippine President Corazon Aquino REUTERS/File </p>

<p>1984: Peter Ueberroth, organizer of the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

<p>1983: President Ronald Reagan and General Secretary of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Yuri Andropov (not pictured) REUTERS/Mal Langsdon </p>

<p>1981: Solidarity founding leader Lech Walesa REUTERS/Forum/Erazm Ciolek </p>

<p>1980: President-elect Ronald Reagan REUTERS/File </p>

<p>1979: Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Khomeini REUTERS/File </p>

