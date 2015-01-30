Perth ODI: India vs England
England's James Anderson (3rd L) celebrates with team mates after taking the wicket of India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni (R) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia January 30, 2015....more
England's Steven Finn (L) and Ian Bell (R) celebrate with team mate Moeen Ali (C) after Bell took a catch from Finn's bowling to dismiss India's Stuart Binny during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in...more
India's Shikhar Dhawan cuts against England during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Ajinkya Rahane cuts during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match against England at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Ajinkya Rahane pulls against England during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
England's Chris Woakes (L) attempts unsuccessfully to run out India's Shikhar Dhawan (R) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
England's Stuart Broad bowls against India during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
India's Ajinkya Rahane fends off a short ball during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match against England at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
England's Jos Buttler (L) appeals unsuccessfully for a run out against India's Ambati Rayudu (R) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
England's Steven Finn bowls against India during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
England's Steven Finn (R) celebrates with teammates Jos Buttler and James Taylor (L) after taking the wicket of India's Ajinkya Rahane during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia...more
England's Moeen Ali (2nd R) celebrates with team mates Ian Bell (R) and Jos Buttler (2nd L) after taking the wicket of India's Suresh Raina (L) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western...more
England's Moeen Ali (R) celebrates with team mates Eoin Morgan (2nd R) and Jos Buttler (2nd L) after taking the wicket of India's Suresh Raina (L) during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western...more
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves the field after being dismissed against England during their One Day International (ODI) tri-series cricket match at the WACA ground in Perth, Western Australia January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Hamish Blair
Next Slideshows
Blast at Mexico hospital
A gas truck explosion decimates large parts of a maternity hospital.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Drafted into Ukraine's war
Ukraine turns to conscription amid the escalating conflict with pro-Russian separatists.
Inside Kobani
Touring the devastated town after Kurdish forces lifted the four-month siege by Islamic State militants.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.