Pictures | Tue Mar 28, 2017 | 7:25pm IST

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Lifeguards help a man cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Lifeguards help a man cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Lifeguards help a man cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
A baby is seen inside a bucket after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

A baby is seen inside a bucket after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A baby is seen inside a bucket after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents help a woman cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Residents help a woman cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Residents help a woman cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
A man stands at a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

A man stands at a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A man stands at a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Leon Mendoza stands next to his destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Leon Mendoza stands next to his destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Leon Mendoza stands next to his destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Residents cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Residents cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Residents cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Residents clean their belongings at the flooded Ramiro Priale highway after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Residents clean their belongings at the flooded Ramiro Priale highway after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Residents clean their belongings at the flooded Ramiro Priale highway after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Vehicles wait on the Central Highway after a mudslide in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Vehicles wait on the Central Highway after a mudslide in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Vehicles wait on the Central Highway after a mudslide in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Goats cross the Viru river after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Goats cross the Viru river after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, March 23, 2017
Goats cross the Viru river after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
View of a flooded home after the Rimac river overflowed near the Central Highway in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

View of a flooded home after the Rimac river overflowed near the Central Highway in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
View of a flooded home after the Rimac river overflowed near the Central Highway in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents use a raft to cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Residents use a raft to cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Residents use a raft to cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents carry their belongings out of their house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Residents carry their belongings out of their house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Residents carry their belongings out of their house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman removes her belongings from her house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman removes her belongings from her house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Reuters / Wednesday, March 22, 2017
A woman removes her belongings from her house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of Evitamiento highway after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

View of Evitamiento highway after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
View of Evitamiento highway after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on a helicopter observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on a helicopter observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on a helicopter observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dog stands at debris of a destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Dog stands at debris of a destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Dog stands at debris of a destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river overflooded its banks sending torrents of mud and water rushing through the streets in Huachipa. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river overflooded its banks sending torrents of mud and water rushing through the streets in Huachipa. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017

Reuters / Saturday, March 18, 2017
A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river overflooded its banks sending torrents of mud and water rushing through the streets in Huachipa. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Reuters / Tuesday, March 21, 2017
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Volunteers give clothes to victims, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Volunteers give clothes to victims, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017

Reuters / Monday, March 20, 2017
Volunteers give clothes to victims, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A man gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A man gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A woman gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A woman gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A man throws water outside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A man throws water outside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
A man throws water outside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A truck is seen at the Central highway after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

A truck is seen at the Central highway after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A truck is seen at the Central highway after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man sits next to debris of his home, destroyed after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

A man sits next to debris of his home, destroyed after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2017
A man sits next to debris of his home, destroyed after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017

Reuters / Thursday, March 16, 2017
People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
