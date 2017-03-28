Peru reels from rainy season floods
Lifeguards help a man cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
A baby is seen inside a bucket after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents help a woman cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
A man stands at a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Residents cross a flooded street after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Piura, Peru. REUTERS/Miguel Arreategui
Aerial view of a collapsed road after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Leon Mendoza stands next to his destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Residents cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Residents clean their belongings at the flooded Ramiro Priale highway after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima, Peru, March 26, 2017. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Vehicles wait on the Central Highway after a mudslide in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Goats cross the Viru river after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru, March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
View of a flooded home after the Rimac river overflowed near the Central Highway in Huarochiri, Lima, Peru, March 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents use a raft to cross a flooded street in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Residents carry their belongings out of their house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman removes her belongings from her house in Huarmey, Ancash, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of Evitamiento highway after a massive landslide and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski on a helicopter observes the massive landslide and flood in Trujillo, northern Peru. Luis Guillen Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS
People try to cross the Rimac River after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Dog stands at debris of a destroyed home, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Huachipa, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman is assisted while crossing a flooded street after the Huaycoloro river overflooded its banks sending torrents of mud and water rushing through the streets in Huachipa. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A resident sits outside his home after a massive landslide and flood in Viru, Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
Volunteers give clothes to victims, after rivers breached their banks due to torrential rains, causing flooding and widespread destruction in Cajamarquilla, Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman and a child get rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A woman gets rescued after a massive landslide and flood in the Huachipa district of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A bus is seen after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
View of a damaged cemetery after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
A man throws water outside his house after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A truck is seen at the Central highway after a landslide and flood in Chosica, east of Lima, Peru. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
A man sits next to debris of his home, destroyed after rainfall and flood in Trujillo. REUTERS/Douglas Juarez
People remove debris after a landslide and flood in Chosica. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Next Slideshows
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.
Celebrating Gudi Padwa
Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the New Year for Maharashtrians.
India vs Australia - Dharamsala test
India claimed an eight-wicket win in the fourth and final test against Australia as the hosts secured a 2-1 series victory at Dharamshala.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.