Pictures | Tue Jan 28, 2014

Pete Seeger dies at 94

<p>Pete Seeger (C) and his grandson Tao (L) perform with Bruce Springsteen on "This Land is Your Land" during the We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>Musician Pete Seeger sings Amazing Grace during a concert celebrating his 90th birthday in New York, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Pete Seeger (2nd,L), his grandson Tao (L), Bruce Springsteen and Beyonce acknowledge the crowd after performing at the We Are One: Opening Inaugural Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

<p>Musician Pete Seeger (R) performs with Toshi Reagan (L) and Warren Haynes (C) during a concert celebrating Seeger's 90th birthday in New York, May 3, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

<p>Legendary American folk musician Pete Seeger sings the popular Cuban song "La Guantanamera," with verses dedicated to Cuban hero Jose Mati, in Havana, Cuba, April 29, 1999. REUTERS</p>

<p>Singers Pete Seeger (L) and Stevie Wonder perform together during the final group jam session at the conclusion of the eleventh annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in New York, January 17, 1995. Seeger was inducted at the event at which Wonder appeared as a presenter. REUTERS/Peter Morgan</p>

<p>Singer Pete Seeger (C) poses with Harry Belafonte (L) and Arlo Guthrie shortly after Seeger was inducted into the Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame at the eleventh annual Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, in New York, January 17, 1995. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen</p>

