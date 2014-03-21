Edition:
Pharrell's hats

<p>Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh, arrive at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

<p>Pharrell Williams performs at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams poses at the second annual "Rebels With a Cause" gala at Paramount Pictures Studios in Los Angeles, March 20, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Singer Pharrell Williams performs at the BRIT Awards, celebrating British pop music, at the O2 Arena in London February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

<p>Pharrell Williams accepts the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Get Lucky" with Daft Punk and Niles Rogers at the 56th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 26, 2014. REUTERS/ Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Musician Pharrell Williams attends "The Night That Changed America: A Grammy Salute To The Beatles" in Los Angeles, January 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

<p>Pharrell Williams (R) and Jennifer Hudson perform at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons, honoring Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge, in Beverly Hills, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

