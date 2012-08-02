Phelps' 20 medals

Silver. 2012. 200m butterfly. Michael Phelps of the U.S. leaves the pool deck after winning the silver medal in the men's 200m butterfly final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Aquatics Centre July 31, 2012. Phelps, who was bidding to became the first male swimmer to win the same individual event at three Olympics, led all the way but messed up his touch, allowing South Africa's Chad le Clos to get his hands on the wall first. REUTERS/David Gray