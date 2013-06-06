Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 6, 2013 | 7:25pm IST

Philadelphia building collapse

<p>A police officer stands guard while rescue workers and firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A police officer stands guard while rescue workers and firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A police officer stands guard while rescue workers and firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
1 / 12
<p>Firefighters block the view while they search through rubble for a body following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. A building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia on Wednesday, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring 13 other people under in mountains of crushed concrete and splintered wood, officials said. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Firefighters block the view while they search through rubble for a body following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. A building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia on Wednesday, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring 13 other people...more

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firefighters block the view while they search through rubble for a body following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. A building collapsed in downtown Philadelphia on Wednesday, killing a 35-year-old woman and injuring 13 other people under in mountains of crushed concrete and splintered wood, officials said. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
2 / 12
<p>Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
3 / 12
<p>Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firefighters and rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
4 / 12
<p>Firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firefighters search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
5 / 12
<p>A firefighter arrives to the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A firefighter arrives to the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A firefighter arrives to the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
6 / 12
<p>A firefighter walks through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A firefighter walks through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A firefighter walks through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
7 / 12
<p>A construction worker walks near the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

A construction worker walks near the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

A construction worker walks near the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
8 / 12
<p>Constructions workers help to clean the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Constructions workers help to clean the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Constructions workers help to clean the debris following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
9 / 12
<p>Firefighters walk near the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Firefighters walk near the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Firefighters walk near the scene where a building collapsed in Philadelphia, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 12
<p>Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 12
<p>Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Thursday, June 06, 2013

Rescue workers search through rubble following a building collapse in Philadelphia June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Children of Syria

Children of Syria

Next Slideshows

Children of Syria

Children of Syria

The plight of children in a land torn by war.

07 Jun 2013
A hard day of work

A hard day of work

From pots and pans to luxury cars, the labour that goes into making things we use or come across everyday.

05 Jun 2013
Istanbul's demonstrations

Istanbul's demonstrations

An Istanbul protest, against the destruction of trees in a park, has spiraled into fierce anti-government demonstrations throughout the city.

05 Jun 2013
Turkey's lady in red

Turkey's lady in red

Endlessly shared on social media and replicated as a cartoon on posters and stickers, the image of the woman in red has become the leitmotif for female...

05 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Unrest in Kashmir

Unrest in Kashmir

Violent protests erupt again in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures