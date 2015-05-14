Philadelphia train derailment

An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. Authorities said they had no idea what caused the train wreck, which left some demolished rail cars strewn upside down...more

An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. Authorities said they had no idea what caused the train wreck, which left some demolished rail cars strewn upside down and on their sides in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood along the Delaware River. REUTERS/Mike Segar

