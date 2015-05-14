Philadelphia train derailment
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Track workers and officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Officials meet at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect track damage from a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NTSB IIC Mike Flanigon briefs Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr (R) on the scene of the Amtrak Train #188 Derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
NTSB investigator Mike Hiller obtains the locomotive event data recorder from an Amtrak train involved in an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A truck arrives with a new section of train track near at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Neighborhood residents look on as workers use cranes and other heavy machinery after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
NTSB officials on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
The NTSB Go Team arrives on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Rescue workers work at the scene of the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Security officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
A train lies on its side after an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gives a hug to local resident Lori Dee Patterson the day after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Emergency workers survey the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A police officer creates a cordon at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Commuters wait to board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Workers prepare heavy machinery in response to a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
One of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train sits tilted off the tracks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. Authorities said they had no idea what caused the train wreck, which left some demolished rail cars strewn upside down...more
A worker gestures as a large crane arrives to help with the aftermath of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Emergency responders gather following an Amtrak train derailment in the Frankfort section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2015.REUTERS/David Parrott
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
