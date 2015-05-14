Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu May 14, 2015 | 7:45pm IST

Philadelphia train derailment

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 38
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 38
Track workers and officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Track workers and officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Track workers and officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
3 / 38
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 38
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Close
5 / 38
Officials meet at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Officials meet at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Officials meet at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
6 / 38
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect track damage from a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect track damage from a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect track damage from a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 38
NTSB IIC Mike Flanigon briefs Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr (R) on the scene of the Amtrak Train #188 Derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB

NTSB IIC Mike Flanigon briefs Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr (R) on the scene of the Amtrak Train #188 Derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
NTSB IIC Mike Flanigon briefs Vice Chairman T. Bella Dinh-Zarr (R) on the scene of the Amtrak Train #188 Derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB
Close
8 / 38
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 38
NTSB investigator Mike Hiller obtains the locomotive event data recorder from an Amtrak train involved in an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

NTSB investigator Mike Hiller obtains the locomotive event data recorder from an Amtrak train involved in an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
NTSB investigator Mike Hiller obtains the locomotive event data recorder from an Amtrak train involved in an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Close
10 / 38
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 38
A truck arrives with a new section of train track near at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A truck arrives with a new section of train track near at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A truck arrives with a new section of train track near at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
12 / 38
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Emergency workers and Amtrak personnel inspect a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 38
Neighborhood residents look on as workers use cranes and other heavy machinery after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Neighborhood residents look on as workers use cranes and other heavy machinery after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
Neighborhood residents look on as workers use cranes and other heavy machinery after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
14 / 38
NTSB officials on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

NTSB officials on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
NTSB officials on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Close
15 / 38
The NTSB Go Team arrives on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

The NTSB Go Team arrives on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
The NTSB Go Team arrives on the scene of the Amtrak train #188 derailment in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/NTSB/Handout
Close
16 / 38
Rescue workers work at the scene of the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Rescue workers work at the scene of the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Rescue workers work at the scene of the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
17 / 38
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 38
Officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Officials work at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
19 / 38
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 38
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency personnel and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department investigate the scene of a train accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Close
21 / 38
Security officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Security officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Security officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
22 / 38
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Rescue workers search for victims in the wreckage of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
23 / 38
A train lies on its side after an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

A train lies on its side after an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A train lies on its side after an accident in Philadelphia, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Philadelphia Fire Department/Handout
Close
24 / 38
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gives a hug to local resident Lori Dee Patterson the day after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gives a hug to local resident Lori Dee Patterson the day after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter gives a hug to local resident Lori Dee Patterson the day after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
25 / 38
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency workers look through the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 38
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
27 / 38
Emergency workers survey the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Emergency workers survey the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency workers survey the remains of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 38
A police officer creates a cordon at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A police officer creates a cordon at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A police officer creates a cordon at the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
29 / 38
Commuters wait to board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Commuters wait to board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Commuters wait to board Greyhound bus en route to New York City, at the Union Station in Washington May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
30 / 38
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Officials survey the site of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
31 / 38
Workers prepare heavy machinery in response to a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Workers prepare heavy machinery in response to a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Workers prepare heavy machinery in response to a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
32 / 38
One of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train sits tilted off the tracks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

One of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train sits tilted off the tracks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
One of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train sits tilted off the tracks in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
33 / 38
An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. Authorities said they had no idea what caused the train wreck, which left some demolished rail cars strewn upside down and on their sides in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood along the Delaware River. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. Authorities said they had no idea what caused the train wreck, which left some demolished rail cars strewn upside down...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
An Amtrak Police vehicle drives away from one of the cars of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. Authorities said they had no idea what caused the train wreck, which left some demolished rail cars strewn upside down and on their sides in the city's Port Richmond neighborhood along the Delaware River. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
34 / 38
A worker gestures as a large crane arrives to help with the aftermath of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A worker gestures as a large crane arrives to help with the aftermath of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
A worker gestures as a large crane arrives to help with the aftermath of a derailed Amtrak train in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
35 / 38
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
36 / 38
Emergency responders gather following an Amtrak train derailment in the Frankfort section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2015.REUTERS/David Parrott

Emergency responders gather following an Amtrak train derailment in the Frankfort section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2015.REUTERS/David Parrott

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Emergency responders gather following an Amtrak train derailment in the Frankfort section of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, May 12, 2015.REUTERS/David Parrott
Close
37 / 38
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Rescue workers survey the wreckage after an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller
Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Burundi on the brink

Burundi on the brink

Next Slideshows

Burundi on the brink

Burundi on the brink

An attempted coup fails, a day after reports that the army sacked President Nkurunziza for seeking a third term in office.

14 May 2015
Second major quake rocks Nepal

Second major quake rocks Nepal

Reeling from the devastation following the Nepal earthquake.

13 May 2015
Celebration in Burundi

Celebration in Burundi

Crowds of people streamed onto the streets of Burundi's capital, cheering and singing, after an army general said he had sacked President Nkurunziza.

13 May 2015
Police woman under mob attack

Police woman under mob attack

A female police officer is beaten and stoned by a crowd in Burundi before being handed back to police.

13 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast