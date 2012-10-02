Philippine population problem
An NGO health worker holds contraceptive pills during a family planning session with housewives availing free pills in Tondo, Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
An NGO health worker holds contraceptive pills during a family planning session with housewives availing free pills in Tondo, Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Antonio Cabiya-an (back, C), 48, and Liza Cabiya-an (L, holding baby), 39, pose for a picture with their 14 children, aged between 22 and 11 months outside their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 17, 2012....more
Antonio Cabiya-an (back, C), 48, and Liza Cabiya-an (L, holding baby), 39, pose for a picture with their 14 children, aged between 22 and 11 months outside their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 17, 2012. Pitting himself against the teachings of the country's powerful Catholic church, Philippine President Benigno Aquino, a Catholic like 80 percent of the population, has thrown his support behind a reproductive health bill that will, if passed, guarantee access to free birth control and promote sex education. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, eats bread dipped in coffee, with some of her children at a cramped shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, eats bread dipped in coffee, with some of her children at a cramped shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months old, feeds her younger children with coffee mixed in rice at a cramped shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months old, feeds her younger children with coffee mixed in rice at a cramped shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Some of the 14 Cabiya-an siblings sleep side by side in a cramped one bedroom shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Some of the 14 Cabiya-an siblings sleep side by side in a cramped one bedroom shanty in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Birthday greetings and drawings by some of the children of Filipino housewife Liza Cabiya-an, are seen pasted on a wall of their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Birthday greetings and drawings by some of the children of Filipino housewife Liza Cabiya-an, are seen pasted on a wall of their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Some of the children of Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, walk up the stairs to enter their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De...more
Some of the children of Liza Cabiya-an, a 39-year-old housewife with 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, walk up the stairs to enter their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Filipino housewife Liza Cabiya-an, a mother of 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, smiles during a break from her part time laundry and cleaning jobs which she does to augment her family's monthly income of $44 US dollars, in Makati, Metro...more
Filipino housewife Liza Cabiya-an, a mother of 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, smiles during a break from her part time laundry and cleaning jobs which she does to augment her family's monthly income of $44 US dollars, in Makati, Metro Manila September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Liza Cabiya-an (R), a 39-year-old-mother of 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, holds her 9 month old youngest son, outside their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more
Liza Cabiya-an (R), a 39-year-old-mother of 14 children aged between 22 and 11 months, holds her 9 month old youngest son, outside their cramped one bedroom shanty in a slum community of Paco in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mothers stay with their babies in tandem beds of four mothers and their babies at a ward normally occupied by around 300 mothers at one time, in Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mothers stay with their babies in tandem beds of four mothers and their babies at a ward normally occupied by around 300 mothers at one time, in Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mothers stay with their babies at a ward of Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mothers stay with their babies at a ward of Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Newborn babies get warmed up from a halogen lamp inside a paediatric ward in Philippines' Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Newborn babies get warmed up from a halogen lamp inside a paediatric ward in Philippines' Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A midwife teaches post-partum mothers the use of Cycle Beads for the Standard Days family planning method at Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. The Standard Days Method is a fertility awareness based family planning method...more
A midwife teaches post-partum mothers the use of Cycle Beads for the Standard Days family planning method at Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. The Standard Days Method is a fertility awareness based family planning method that identifies a fixed fertile window for women. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Pregnant teenagers queue for a free pre-natal check-up during a medical mission for teenage pregnancy conducted by the aid agency United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) in the slum community of Vitas in Tondo, Manila August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik...more
Pregnant teenagers queue for a free pre-natal check-up during a medical mission for teenage pregnancy conducted by the aid agency United Nations Populations Fund (UNFPA) in the slum community of Vitas in Tondo, Manila August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Health workers show the proper use of a condom during a family planning session held in the Likhaan centre, an NGO clinic in Tondo, Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Health workers show the proper use of a condom during a family planning session held in the Likhaan centre, an NGO clinic in Tondo, Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A health worker inserts a contraceptive implant into an housewife's arm during a Family Planning fair conducted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Tondo, Manila July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A health worker inserts a contraceptive implant into an housewife's arm during a Family Planning fair conducted by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Tondo, Manila July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Housewives hold their babies while waiting for a free paediatric check-up at a local government health centre in Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Housewives hold their babies while waiting for a free paediatric check-up at a local government health centre in Manila August 6, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nuns walk near San Agustin church in Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Nuns walk near San Agustin church in Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Catholics recite The Lord's Prayer during a mass in San Agustin church in Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Catholics recite The Lord's Prayer during a mass in San Agustin church in Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A teacher gives lessons to second grade pupils during classes in a public elementary school in Quezon city, Metro, Manila October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A teacher gives lessons to second grade pupils during classes in a public elementary school in Quezon city, Metro, Manila October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children gather to take part in a local parlour game called "Pabitin" (hanging toys game) in a slum community of Baseco, in Tondo, Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Children gather to take part in a local parlour game called "Pabitin" (hanging toys game) in a slum community of Baseco, in Tondo, Manila September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo,...more
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo,...more
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo,...more
Residents living in a squatters area wait for a free meal consisting of rice, chicken and vegetables given on a daily basis by a South Korean Missionaries religious organization at a 3 o'clock Feeding Program building in a slum community of Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Schoolchildren ride on pedicabs back to their homes after attending classes in a slum community of Baseco, in Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Schoolchildren ride on pedicabs back to their homes after attending classes in a slum community of Baseco, in Tondo, Manila September 21, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Residents living in a squatters area search for lice in a girl's hair while they wait for a free meal given by the religious organization, South Korean Missionaries, in Manila September 21, 2012. The free meal consists of a plate of rice with chicken...more
Residents living in a squatters area search for lice in a girl's hair while they wait for a free meal given by the religious organization, South Korean Missionaries, in Manila September 21, 2012. The free meal consists of a plate of rice with chicken and vegetable which is distributed on a daily basis in the Baseco slum community of Tondo, Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Mothers stay with their babies at a ward of Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. There are around 300 mothers on the ward at one time with around 75-100 babies born every 24 hours. Mothers can stay for up to three days at the...more
Mothers stay with their babies at a ward of Jose Fabella maternity hospital in Manila September 12, 2012. There are around 300 mothers on the ward at one time with around 75-100 babies born every 24 hours. Mothers can stay for up to three days at the ward. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boys play basketball on a street in a slum community of Paco, Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Boys play basketball on a street in a slum community of Paco, Manila September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Next Slideshows
Remembering the Mahatma
The country pays homage to the father-of-the-nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 143rd birth anniversary.
Surfer dogs
Awkward dog surfing at the Surf City Surf Dog contest.
Never too old
A look at seniors living life and proving that "you are as young as you feel."
Oktoberfest
Millions of drink enthusiasts from around the world come to Munich for beer and merriment.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.