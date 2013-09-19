Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Sep 19, 2013 | 7:05pm IST

Philippine rebel standoff

<p>Villagers watch the smoke as fighting rages between government soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in the suburbs of Zamboanga city in the southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Villagers watch the smoke as fighting rages between government soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in the suburbs of Zamboanga city in the southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Villagers watch the smoke as fighting rages between government soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in the suburbs of Zamboanga city in the southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 38
<p>Some of the 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who surrendered to government soldiers are seen being transported in a military vehicle to a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Some of the 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who surrendered to government soldiers are seen being transported in a military vehicle to a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. ...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Some of the 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) who surrendered to government soldiers are seen being transported in a military vehicle to a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
2 / 38
<p>Government soldiers are transported on a truck to reinforce their comrades fighting the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers are transported on a truck to reinforce their comrades fighting the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers are transported on a truck to reinforce their comrades fighting the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
3 / 38
<p>Residents displaced due to fighting between soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) queue for rice at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents displaced due to fighting between soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) queue for rice at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Residents displaced due to fighting between soldiers and the Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) queue for rice at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
4 / 38
<p>Police parade in front of the media 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), who had surrendered to government soldiers, at a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Police parade in front of the media 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), who had surrendered to government soldiers, at a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Police parade in front of the media 15 Muslim rebels of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), who had surrendered to government soldiers, at a police station in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
5 / 38
<p>Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Smoke billows at the site of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
6 / 38
<p>A mother holds her baby at the bleacher of a stadium turned into an evacuation centre for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A mother holds her baby at the bleacher of a stadium turned into an evacuation centre for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A mother holds her baby at the bleacher of a stadium turned into an evacuation centre for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
7 / 38
<p>A boy carries drinking water in containers towards makeshift shelters for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A boy carries drinking water in containers towards makeshift shelters for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A boy carries drinking water in containers towards makeshift shelters for families displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
8 / 38
<p>Residents displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) use firewood to cook a meal at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) use firewood to cook a meal at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Residents displaced during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) use firewood to cook a meal at an evacuation centre in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
9 / 38
<p>Evacuees rest outside their makeshift tent at the centre portion of a road in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Evacuees rest outside their makeshift tent at the centre portion of a road in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Evacuees rest outside their makeshift tent at the centre portion of a road in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
10 / 38
<p>Government soldiers escort residents who were taken hostage and used as human shields by Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) during fighting with government soldiers, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Government soldiers escort residents who were taken hostage and used as human shields by Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) during fighting with government soldiers, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013....more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers escort residents who were taken hostage and used as human shields by Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) during fighting with government soldiers, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
11 / 38
<p>Government soldiers assist former hostages of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) after they were released from their one-week captivity in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers assist former hostages of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) after they were released from their one-week captivity in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers assist former hostages of the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) after they were released from their one-week captivity in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
12 / 38
<p>A two-year-old boy, who was among those taken hostage for a week by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), embraces his father after he was reunited with his parents at a police camp, in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A two-year-old boy, who was among those taken hostage for a week by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), embraces his father after he was reunited with his parents at a police camp, in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A two-year-old boy, who was among those taken hostage for a week by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), embraces his father after he was reunited with his parents at a police camp, in Zamboanga city, in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
13 / 38
<p>A woman weeps outside a police camp after failing to see her relatives amongst the hostages released by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A woman weeps outside a police camp after failing to see her relatives amongst the hostages released by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A woman weeps outside a police camp after failing to see her relatives amongst the hostages released by the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
14 / 38
<p>A volunteer pushes a cart of food rations in a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila September 17, 2013, which are to be transferred to a Philippine Navy ship bound for conflict-torn Zamboanga city in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

A volunteer pushes a cart of food rations in a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila September 17, 2013, which are to be transferred to a Philippine Navy ship bound for conflict-torn Zamboanga city in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A volunteer pushes a cart of food rations in a warehouse in Pasay city, metro Manila September 17, 2013, which are to be transferred to a Philippine Navy ship bound for conflict-torn Zamboanga city in southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close
15 / 38
<p>An armoured vehicle drives past government soldiers for another offensive against the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

An armoured vehicle drives past government soldiers for another offensive against the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

An armoured vehicle drives past government soldiers for another offensive against the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
16 / 38
<p>Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) take cover during fighting with Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) take cover during fighting with Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) take cover during fighting with Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
17 / 38
<p>Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) fire a 60mm mortar round towards the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) fire a 60mm mortar round towards the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers of Task Force Zamboanga (TFZ) fire a 60mm mortar round towards the Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) positions in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013.REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
18 / 38
<p>Smoke billows from burning houses in a residential district as firefight rages between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Smoke billows from burning houses in a residential district as firefight rages between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Smoke billows from burning houses in a residential district as firefight rages between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
19 / 38
<p>Members of the Philippine marines hold their weapons aboard a truck as they block a road during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Members of the Philippine marines hold their weapons aboard a truck as they block a road during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15,...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Members of the Philippine marines hold their weapons aboard a truck as they block a road during fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
20 / 38
<p>The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

The hand of a dead Muslim rebel from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), killed by the government during fighting, is pictured in a military truck in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines, September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
21 / 38
<p>A government soldier looks out from a partially destroyed wall of a house, caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A government soldier looks out from a partially destroyed wall of a house, caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 15, 2013. ...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A government soldier looks out from a partially destroyed wall of a house, caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
22 / 38
<p>Residents who were displaced from their homes, due to fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), stay in makeshift tents at a sports complex, which has been turned into an evacuation centre, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents who were displaced from their homes, due to fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), stay in makeshift tents at a sports complex, which has been turned into an evacuation centre,...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Residents who were displaced from their homes, due to fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), stay in makeshift tents at a sports complex, which has been turned into an evacuation centre, in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 14, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
23 / 38
<p>Government soldiers take cover near armoured vehicles as they try to assault the positions of Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), during a gunbattle in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers take cover near armoured vehicles as they try to assault the positions of Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), during a gunbattle in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers take cover near armoured vehicles as they try to assault the positions of Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), during a gunbattle in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
24 / 38
<p>A wounded government soldier is carried on a stretcher after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A wounded government soldier is carried on a stretcher after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A wounded government soldier is carried on a stretcher after a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
25 / 38
<p>Government soldiers run for cover as their comrades (L) lie on the ground after they were wounded in a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers run for cover as their comrades (L) lie on the ground after they were wounded in a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers run for cover as their comrades (L) lie on the ground after they were wounded in a mortar attack by Muslim rebels at the scene of fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
26 / 38
<p>A view of burnt vehicles and ruins of houses gutted by a fire caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A view of burnt vehicles and ruins of houses gutted by a fire caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A view of burnt vehicles and ruins of houses gutted by a fire caused by fighting between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
27 / 38
<p>Government soldiers inside armoured vehicles take part in a firefight with Muslim rebels from Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) amidst smoke from burning houses in a residential district in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers inside armoured vehicles take part in a firefight with Muslim rebels from Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) amidst smoke from burning houses in a residential district in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12,...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers inside armoured vehicles take part in a firefight with Muslim rebels from Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) amidst smoke from burning houses in a residential district in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
28 / 38
<p>Government soldiers fire their weapons during a firefight with Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers fire their weapons during a firefight with Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers fire their weapons during a firefight with Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
29 / 38
<p>Residents scramble to fetch water to douse burning houses in a residential district, after a clash between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents scramble to fetch water to douse burning houses in a residential district, after a clash between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12,...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Residents scramble to fetch water to douse burning houses in a residential district, after a clash between government soldiers and Muslim rebels from the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) in Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
30 / 38
<p>Members of the Philippine Marines rest on a road pavement on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Members of the Philippine Marines rest on a road pavement on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Members of the Philippine Marines rest on a road pavement on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
31 / 38
<p>Government soldiers take cover beside an armoured vehicle during a firefight with Muslim rebels, on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers take cover beside an armoured vehicle during a firefight with Muslim rebels, on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers take cover beside an armoured vehicle during a firefight with Muslim rebels, on the fourth day of a government stand-off with the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels in downtown Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
32 / 38
<p>Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebels lie on the ground after they were captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
33 / 38
<p>A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a road after the rebel was captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a road after the rebel was captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A weapon concealed in a bag of rice carried by a Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) rebel lies on a road after the rebel was captured at a military checkpoint in downtown Zamboanga September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
34 / 38
<p>Residents arrive at a stadium that has been turned into a evacuation centre after fleeing their homes due to fighting between Moro National Liberation Front rebels (MNLF) and government soldiers in Zamboanga city September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents arrive at a stadium that has been turned into a evacuation centre after fleeing their homes due to fighting between Moro National Liberation Front rebels (MNLF) and government soldiers in Zamboanga city September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De...more

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Residents arrive at a stadium that has been turned into a evacuation centre after fleeing their homes due to fighting between Moro National Liberation Front rebels (MNLF) and government soldiers in Zamboanga city September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
35 / 38
<p>Government soldiers are silhouetted in a building opposite a mosque where Moro National Liberation Front rebels are believed to be holed up in downtown Zamboanga September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Government soldiers are silhouetted in a building opposite a mosque where Moro National Liberation Front rebels are believed to be holed up in downtown Zamboanga September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Government soldiers are silhouetted in a building opposite a mosque where Moro National Liberation Front rebels are believed to be holed up in downtown Zamboanga September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
36 / 38
<p>A government soldier checks motorists at a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga del Sur, which leads to Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A government soldier checks motorists at a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga del Sur, which leads to Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Thursday, September 19, 2013

A government soldier checks motorists at a checkpoint in Ipil, Zamboanga del Sur, which leads to Zamboanga city in southern Philippines September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
37 / 38
<p>Residents walk past a government military vehicle as they evacuate near an area where members of Muslim rebels Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have occupied in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Residents walk past a government military vehicle as they evacuate near an area where members of Muslim rebels Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have occupied in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, September 19, 2013

Residents walk past a government military vehicle as they evacuate near an area where members of Muslim rebels Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have occupied in Zamboanga city, southern Philippines September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
38 / 38
View Again
View Next
Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi

Next Slideshows

Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi

Images of Ganesh Chaturthi festival being celebrated across India.

19 Sep 2013
Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

Thousands rally following the killing of an anti-racism rapper by a man who sympathized with the far-right Golden Dawn group.

19 Sep 2013
Ottawa train collision

Ottawa train collision

A passenger train and bus collide on the outskirts of Ottawa.

19 Sep 2013
Occupy anniversary

Occupy anniversary

The populist movement marks its second anniversary.

18 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

Fighting frost with fire in France's vineyards

French wine growers light heaters to protect vineyards from frost damage.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

India This Week

India This Week

Our pictures from India this week.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures