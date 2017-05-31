Philippines battles to retake city from Islamist rebels

Government soldiers reach for children being carried down from a truck after they were rescued from their homes, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the city, in...more

Government soldiers reach for children being carried down from a truck after they were rescued from their homes, as government troops continue their assault on insurgents from the so-called Maute group, who have taken over large parts of the city, in Papandayan village, Marawi City. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Close