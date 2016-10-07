Philippines' deadly drug war

A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines,...more

A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines, October 5, 2016. The man died upon arrival at the hospital, according to police. REUTERS/Czar Dancel

