Philippines' deadly drug war
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Relatives weep on the body of a man, after police said, he got killed by policemen during a drug bust operation on illegal drugs "Shabu" (Meth) in Manila, Philippines August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A drug addict uses a glass water pipe to smoke shabu, or methamphetamine, at an undisclosed drug den in Manila, Philippines, June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
A critically wounded man whom police say tried to grab a policeman's weapon after he was detained during a shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) buy-bust operation, is handcuffed as he is transported on a pedicab to a hospital in Manila, Philippines,...more
Edgar Matobato, a self-confessed former hitman, bites his lips during a Reuters interview inside a safehouse in metro Manila, Philippines September 30, 2016. Matobato testified that President Rodrigo Duterte had personally issued assassination...more
The body of 22-year-old pedicab driver Eric Sison lies in a coffin in a Manila slum with a chick pacing across his casket, placed there in keeping with a local tradition to symbolically peck at the conscience of his killers, August 29, 2016....more
Former drug dependents undergoing rehabilitation make coffins as part of a local government drug rehabilitation program for people involved with drugs "Shabu" (Meth) in Olongapo city in northern Philippines, October 5, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Police display about 28 kilograms of marijuana bricks wrapped in masking tape after it was confiscated from a pedicab driver (in handcuffs) in Angeles City in northern Philippines, September 30, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Ronald Dela Rosa (C), together with police officers and officials from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) torch a stack of marijuana seized in a police operation against illegal drugs, during his visit...more
Jennelyn Olaires, 26, cradles the body of her partner, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila, Philippines July 23, 2016. A sign on a cardboard found near...more
A plain-clothes policeman inspects the bodies of two men, who were shot dead by police during a drug buy-bust operation, lying on a street in Pasig city, Metro Manila, Philippines September 23, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
Residents transport on a trolley two bodies of men, after police said they were killed by policemen after they fought back during an illegal drugs "Shabu" (Meth) operation in Manila, Philippines August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A policewoman escorts actor Krista Miller (C) and other drug suspects after they were arrested by policemen during a buy bust operation involving shabu in Quezon city, Metro Manila, Philippines, October 3, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) investigation unit shows confiscated methamphetamine, known locally as Shabu, along with Philippines pesos seized from suspected drug pushers during an operation by the police in Quiapo city, metro...more
A revolver is seen in the hand of one of the three bodies of men lying on a street, who police said were gunned down in an armed encounter by policemen at a police checkpoint in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
A Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) agent looks on as a worker places bags of illegal methamphetamine hydrochloride, known locally as "shabu", inside a chamber for disposal through the process of thermal decomposition at a waste management...more
An Police Intelligence Officer (R) holds a confiscated pistol during a raid looking for firearms and illegal drugs "shabu" in a slum area in Metro Manila, Philippines May 28, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Philippine National Police Scene of the Crime Operations officers inspect 10 kilograms of methamphetamine, known as Shabu, worth around 50 million pesos, found in an abandoned vehicle on a bridge in metro Manila, Philippines June 2, 2016....more
A policeman talks to a resident suspected to be involved in "Meth" drugs in in Pasay city, metro Manila in the Philippines September 16, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Relatives of slain people take the oath at a Senate hearing investigating drug-related killings at the Senate headquarters in Pasay city, metro Manila, Philippines August 22, 2016. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Residents involved with illegal drugs wait for fellow surrenderees before taking a pledge that they will not use or sell "Shabu" (Meth) again after surrendering to police and government officials in Makati, metro Manila, Philippines, August 18, 2016....more
Residents involved with illegal drugs take a pledge that they will not use or sell "Shabu" (Meth) again after surrendering to the police and government officials in Makati, metro Manila, Philippines, August 18, 2016. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Funeral workers carry the body of one of the five suspected drug pushers killed in a police operation in Quiapo city, metro Manila, Philippines July 3, 2016. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
A National Bureau of Investigation agent uses a metal grinder to open a vault that contained drugs and around 7 million pesos in cash during a raid at the home of a police officer and member of the drugs unit in metro Manila, Philippines May 25,...more
A soldier and a policeman guard a "Shabu" (Meth) laboratory making equipment that was seized by government authorities, which drug enforcement officials said can make a daily production of about 100 kilos of "Meth", in a remote village in Arayat,...more
Sachets of shabu, or methamphetamine (middle-lower part), is pictured among other drugs paraphernalia at an undisclosed drug den in Manila, Philippines June 20, 2016. REUTERS/Staff
The body of a man, with his head wrapped in a masking tape is pictured on a street, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 20, 2016. A sign on a piece of paper also found tied on the victim's...more
