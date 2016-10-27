Philippines' deadly drug war
The body of a man killed by unknown gunmen is lit by lights from TV cameras in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman holds a bag with bloodied doll and other belongings of a 17 year old girl that was killed together with her friend by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard...more
A 17 year old girl lays dead next to her doll after she and her friend were killed by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen, in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates...more
A man is comforted by his wife after their seven-year-old daughter was found killed at Tugatog public cemetery, in Manila, Philippines. According to local media, a registered drug user known to the police was detained as a suspect involved in the...more
A police line is placed around the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Blood flows from the body of a man killed in a shootout with police in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, sachets containing substance believed to be drug shabu (Methamphetamine Hydrochloride) were found in the killed man's pockets....more
A boy arrives to the spot where his father was killed in a police operation shortly before in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A body is taken out of a house where two men were killed during a drugs related police operation in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A man cleans blood from the floor inside the house where two person were killed during a drugs related police operation in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Janeth Mejos reacts as the body of her father Paquito Mejos is taken out of their home shortly after he was killed in a police operation in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The body of a man killed by unknown gunmen is covered as police investigates the scene in Manila, Philippines. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads, "Pusher Ako, Wag Tularan", which translates to "I am a (drug) pusher, don't be like me."...more
A street vendor is comforted at the scene where a man was killed shortly before midnight by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Onlookers gather as police investigate the scene around a body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A policeman holds his weapon near the body of a man killed by unknown gunmen in Manila, Philippines. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Kasandra Kate, 12, cries over the open coffin of her father Verigilio Mirano during his funeral at Navotas Public Cemetery in Manila, Philippines. According to a family member, Mirano, who was using drugs but stopped after Rodrigo Duterte became the...more
A woman cries after her husband was shot dead by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Heavy rain pours as the body of a man killed by unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles is left in a narrow alley in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A woman cradles the body of her husband, who was killed on a street by a vigilante group, according to police, in a spate of drug-related killings in Pasay city, Metro Manila. A sign on a cardboard found near the body reads: "Pusher Ako", which...more
Relatives and friends carry the coffin holding the body of Eric Quintinita Sison during his funeral procession in Pasay city, metro Manila. Family members of Sison said he was attempting to surrender when he was gunned down by the police during a...more
The body of 22-year-old pedicab driver Eric Sison lies in a coffin in a Manila slum with a chick pacing across his casket, placed there in keeping with a local tradition to symbolically peck at the conscience of his killers, a few days after Sison...more
Friends and relatives of two cousins killed by masked gunmen wait for their coffins to arrive for a funeral at a cemetery in Manila. Gilbert Purgatorio and Gerard G. Cruz were killed by masked gunmen near their home on September 27, Gilbert's 27th...more
A sign "Overkill Justice" is pictured along a street in a Manila slum where 22-year-old pedicab driver Eric Sison was killed when, according to local officials, police were looking for drug pushers in Pasay city, Metro Manila. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The wife and daughter of a man who was killed during a drug buy-bust operation sleep next to his coffin as relatives and friends gather to mourn outside his home in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A relative carries the son of Eric Quintinita Sison during burial rites in Pasay city, metro Manila. REUTERS/Czar Dancel
Funeral workers remove the masking tape wrapped around the head and the wrists of the body of a man, who police said is a victim of drug related vigilante execution in Manila, Philippines September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ezra Acayan
