Philippines' deadly drug war

A policeman holds a bag with bloodied doll and other belongings of a 17 year old girl that was killed together with her friend by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard...more

A policeman holds a bag with bloodied doll and other belongings of a 17 year old girl that was killed together with her friend by unknown motorcycle-riding gunmen in an alley in Manila, Philippines. According to the police, a sign on a cardboard reading "Tulak ka, hayop ka", which translates to "You are a (drug) pusher, you are an animal" was found with the the body of girl's killed friend. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close