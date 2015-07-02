Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jul 2, 2015 | 8:43pm IST

Philippines ferry capsizes

Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central Philippines in heavy waves on Thursday, killing at least 36 people but the majority of those on board were rescued, the coast guard and police said. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Passengers of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry (far L) are rescued by a tugboat of the Philippine coast guard near a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. The ferry carrying 189 passengers and crew capsized off the central Philippines in heavy waves on Thursday, killing at least 36 people but the majority of those on board were rescued, the coast guard and police said. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon
Close
1 / 7
Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes
Close
2 / 7
A body is carried by rescuers during a search and rescue operation following a ferry capsize in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

A body is carried by rescuers during a search and rescue operation following a ferry capsize in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
A body is carried by rescuers during a search and rescue operation following a ferry capsize in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon
Close
3 / 7
Survivors of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry wait at a ferry passenger area after they were rescued by members of the Philippine Coast Guard in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Survivors of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry wait at a ferry passenger area after they were rescued by members of the Philippine Coast Guard in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Survivors of the capsized MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry wait at a ferry passenger area after they were rescued by members of the Philippine Coast Guard in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes
Close
4 / 7
Rescuers attend to the bodies of dead victims following the capsize of a ferry, inside an ambulance in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Rescuers attend to the bodies of dead victims following the capsize of a ferry, inside an ambulance in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Rescuers attend to the bodies of dead victims following the capsize of a ferry, inside an ambulance in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon
Close
5 / 7
Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Rescuers try to calm a passenger who said his pregnant wife and two children are still missing after the MBCA Kim-Nirvana ferry capsized in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Mitzi Llanes
Close
6 / 7
Rescuers carry the body of a dead victim following the capsize of a ferry, at a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Rescuers carry the body of a dead victim following the capsize of a ferry, at a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon

Reuters / Thursday, July 02, 2015
Rescuers carry the body of a dead victim following the capsize of a ferry, at a port in Ormoc city, central Philippines July 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ronald Frank Dejon
Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Dal Lake - jewel of Srinagar

Dal Lake - jewel of Srinagar

Next Slideshows

Dal Lake - jewel of Srinagar

Dal Lake - jewel of Srinagar

One of Kashmir's main tourist attractions, take a look at some pictures of the the mirror calm Dal lake.

02 Jul 2015
Military plane crashes in Indonesia

Military plane crashes in Indonesia

A military transport plane with more than 100 people on board crashed into a residential area shortly after take-off in northern Indonesia.

02 Jul 2015
Destination North Korea

Destination North Korea

Designer shirts, duty free watches, cosmetics, and chocolate fondue await visitors to Pyongyang's new airport terminal.

02 Jul 2015
Pictures of the month: June

Pictures of the month: June

Our top photos from the month of June.

01 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes India International Day

India observes India International Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast