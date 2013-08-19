Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Aug 19, 2013 | 7:05pm IST

Philippines ferry disaster

<p>Survivors of a ferry disaster weep while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. The ferry sank on Friday, killing 38 people and leaving 82 missing, after a collision just outside the central port of Cebu with a cargo vessel owned by a company involved in the world's worst peacetime maritime disaster nearly 30 years ago. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Survivors of a ferry disaster weep while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. The ferry sank on Friday, killing 38 people and leaving 82 missing, after a collision just outside the central port...more

Monday, August 19, 2013

Survivors of a ferry disaster weep while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. The ferry sank on Friday, killing 38 people and leaving 82 missing, after a collision just outside the central port of Cebu with a cargo vessel owned by a company involved in the world's worst peacetime maritime disaster nearly 30 years ago. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
1 / 20
<p>A nurse shows survivors the way to the hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A nurse shows survivors the way to the hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 19, 2013

A nurse shows survivors the way to the hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 20
<p>Philippine Navy men wait on their speed boats as divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Philippine Navy men wait on their speed boats as divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Philippine Navy men wait on their speed boats as divers look for the bodies in the passenger ferry that sunk 150 feet below in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
3 / 20
<p>Rescuers retrieve a body at the site of a ferry disaster in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Rescuers retrieve a body at the site of a ferry disaster in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Rescuers retrieve a body at the site of a ferry disaster in the seas off the waters in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
4 / 20
<p>Rescuers carry a body that was retrieved at the site of a collision between a passenger ship, MV St. Thomas Aquinas, and a cargo vessel in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Rescuers carry a body that was retrieved at the site of a collision between a passenger ship, MV St. Thomas Aquinas, and a cargo vessel in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Rescuers carry a body that was retrieved at the site of a collision between a passenger ship, MV St. Thomas Aquinas, and a cargo vessel in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
5 / 20
<p>Survivors lying on a truck are assisted by a medical team to a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Survivors lying on a truck are assisted by a medical team to a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, August 19, 2013

Survivors lying on a truck are assisted by a medical team to a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 20
<p>Survivors of the passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas that sank after colliding with a cargo ship, are ferried to a hospital in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar</p>

Survivors of the passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas that sank after colliding with a cargo ship, are ferried to a hospital in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar

Monday, August 19, 2013

Survivors of the passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas that sank after colliding with a cargo ship, are ferried to a hospital in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar

Close
7 / 20
<p>A woman holds her child in a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar</p>

A woman holds her child in a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar

Monday, August 19, 2013

A woman holds her child in a hospital after they were rescued from a passenger vessel MV St Thomas Aquinas before it sank in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vic Kintanar

Close
8 / 20
<p>Coastguard rescuers ride a rubber boat past the damaged bow of the Sulpicio Express 7 cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Coastguard rescuers ride a rubber boat past the damaged bow of the Sulpicio Express 7 cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Coastguard rescuers ride a rubber boat past the damaged bow of the Sulpicio Express 7 cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
9 / 20
<p>Rescuers search for survivors and bodies near a damaged cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday, in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Rescuers search for survivors and bodies near a damaged cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday, in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Rescuers search for survivors and bodies near a damaged cargo vessel, which collided with a ferry on Friday, in Talisay, Cebu August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
10 / 20
<p>Survivors of a ferry disaster wait at the office of a ferry company while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Survivors of a ferry disaster wait at the office of a ferry company while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Survivors of a ferry disaster wait at the office of a ferry company while looking for their missing relatives in Talisay, Cebu, in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
11 / 20
<p>Survivors look for their missing relatives from lists of survivors after a ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Survivors look for their missing relatives from lists of survivors after a ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Survivors look for their missing relatives from lists of survivors after a ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 17, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
12 / 20
<p>Residents hold pictures of their family members who were among those missing from Friday's ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Residents hold pictures of their family members who were among those missing from Friday's ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Residents hold pictures of their family members who were among those missing from Friday's ferry disaster in Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
13 / 20
<p>Fishermen assisting rescuers in their search for victims of Friday's ferry disaster paddle their boat near a life raft that serves as a marker where a passenger ferry sank, in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Fishermen assisting rescuers in their search for victims of Friday's ferry disaster paddle their boat near a life raft that serves as a marker where a passenger ferry sank, in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. ...more

Monday, August 19, 2013

Fishermen assisting rescuers in their search for victims of Friday's ferry disaster paddle their boat near a life raft that serves as a marker where a passenger ferry sank, in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
14 / 20
<p>A private vessel sprays chemical to contain oil spill from a sunken ferry during Friday's disaster in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A private vessel sprays chemical to contain oil spill from a sunken ferry during Friday's disaster in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

A private vessel sprays chemical to contain oil spill from a sunken ferry during Friday's disaster in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
15 / 20
<p>Forensic investigators examine the bodies recovered from a sunken passenger vessel in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Forensic investigators examine the bodies recovered from a sunken passenger vessel in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Forensic investigators examine the bodies recovered from a sunken passenger vessel in the waters off Talisay, Cebu in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
16 / 20
<p>Forensic investigators count money found in the possession of a ferry disaster victim recovered in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. The central Philippine province of Cebu, famous among divers around the world for its clear waters and coral reefs, declared a state of calamity on Monday as an oil slick from a ferry that sank late last week spread to about 20 percent of the coast. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Forensic investigators count money found in the possession of a ferry disaster victim recovered in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. The central Philippine province of Cebu, famous among divers around the world for its clear...more

Monday, August 19, 2013

Forensic investigators count money found in the possession of a ferry disaster victim recovered in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. The central Philippine province of Cebu, famous among divers around the world for its clear waters and coral reefs, declared a state of calamity on Monday as an oil slick from a ferry that sank late last week spread to about 20 percent of the coast. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
17 / 20
<p>Debris from Friday&rsquo;s disaster is seen as rescuers searching for victims depart from Talisay fish port in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

Debris from Friday’s disaster is seen as rescuers searching for victims depart from Talisay fish port in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

Debris from Friday’s disaster is seen as rescuers searching for victims depart from Talisay fish port in central Philippines August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
18 / 20
<p>A slipper is seen among debris on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A slipper is seen among debris on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

A slipper is seen among debris on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
19 / 20
<p>A resident holds a bag covered with oil she found on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro</p>

A resident holds a bag covered with oil she found on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, August 19, 2013

A resident holds a bag covered with oil she found on the oil slick-affected coast in Cordova, Cebu in central Philippines August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Rise and fall of Mubarak

Rise and fall of Mubarak

Next Slideshows

Rise and fall of Mubarak

Rise and fall of Mubarak

The rise and fall of Egypt's Hosni Mubarak.

19 Aug 2013
India this week

India this week

A collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.

18 Aug 2013
Gunbattle in Cairo mosque

Gunbattle in Cairo mosque

Mursi supporters fight a gunbattle with Egyptian security forces in the al-Fath mosque.

17 Aug 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

17 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures