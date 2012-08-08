Edition:
Philippines submerged

A man holds his shoes as he swims in floodwaters along a road in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Motorists and passengers are trapped in the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) as heavy rains continue in Valenzuela City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Rescuers evacuate residents from their homes swamped with floodwaters, aboard a rubber boat in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Residents wade through floodwaters as another looks down from a rooftop in Marikina City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Rescuers help residents on a rubber float to move to higher grounds during a flood in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

A resident checks his submerged house during a flood in Marikina City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Rescuers evacuate residents from their flooded homes on a rubber boat in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Residents wait for rescuers on the roof of a flooded house in Marikina, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Rescuers search for victims buried by a landslide amid heavy rainfall in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Rescuers carry a victim after he was buried by a landslide amid heavy rainfall in Quezon City, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Residents wade through floodwaters in Tinajeros, Malabon city, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

A bicycle cart and a bus drives through floodwaters along a main street of city hall in Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

A man fishes out his merchandise from floodwaters, in front of a city hall in Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Residents take shelter at an evacuation center after their shanties were submerged by floodwaters in Baseco, Tondo city, metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

A bus drives through floodwaters in front of a city hall in Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

A man transports vegetables on his motorcycle along a flooded street in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Residents wade on a flooded street in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

Rescuers rest on an inflatable mattress floating along a flooded street in Las Pinas, Metro Manila August 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, August 08, 2012

