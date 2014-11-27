Phillip Hughes: 1988-2014
Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates his century during the first day of their second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban, March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A cyclist passes flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Doctor Tony Grabs (L-R), head of St Vincent's Hospital Trauma department, Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland and Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson attend...more
Flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, rest against the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's Phillip Hughes laughs during a training session before the fifth Ashes cricket test match against England at the Oval in London August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's Phillip Hughes plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kandy September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates his century during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
A pedestrian passes flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The Australian flag flies at half mast under lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground following the announcement of the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A woman walks near the emergency entrance to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital, following the announcement of the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner (L) describes the location of the head and neck injury sustained by Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, alongside Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland, during a news conference at St...more
A television journalist wipes a tear away, during a news conference by St Vincent's Hospital medical staff and Australian cricket representatives on the death of Australian cricketer, Phillip Hughes, in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australia's Phillip Hughes touches his head during a training session before Thursday's third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Phillip Hughes hits a four during the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
Australia's Phillip Hughes hits a boundary against the West Indies during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Phillip Hughes lines up a catch to dismiss the West Indies' Devon Thomas during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates reaching his century during the one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Australia's Phil Hughes plays a shot during the second day's play of the third test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Phillip Hughes watches his shot as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne tries to stop the ball during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Phillip Hughes raises his bat after scoring a century during the fourth day of their third and final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
Australia's Phil Hughes waits his turn to bat in the nets during a practice session at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2010, ahead of the third Ashes test against England starting on Thursday. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
Australia's Phil Hughes (C) celebrates his century with teammate Mike Hussey (R) during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Australia's Phil Hughes plays a shot as South Africa's Mark Boucher looks on during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Australia's Phil Hughes hits a six to score his century during the first day of their second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban, March 6, 2009. Looking on are South Africa's Mark Boucher (L) and Jacques Kallis (C). REUTERS/Mike...more
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (C) arrives to deliver a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (2nd L) leaves after delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Australian Cricket Team captain Michael Clarke (C) leaves a news conference after making a statement on the death of teammate Phillip Hughes, alongside Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner (L) and Cricket Australia Chief Executive James...more
Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner leaves a news conference, about to the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Next Slideshows
Cardiff ODI - India beat England
India claim first blood in the one-day international series against England.
World T20 Final: India vs S. Lanka
Highlights of World Twenty20 final match between India and Sri Lanka.
India beat West Indies in World T20
Our pictures from the Group-B match between India and West Indies played in Mirpur on Sunday.
MORE IN PICTURES
The art of the Venice Biennale
Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.