India
Thu Nov 27, 2014

Phillip Hughes: 1988-2014

Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates his century during the first day of their second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban, March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates his century during the first day of their second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban, March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, March 06, 2009
Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates his century during the first day of their second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban, March 6, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
1 / 30
A cyclist passes flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A cyclist passes flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
A cyclist passes flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
2 / 30
Doctor Tony Grabs (L-R), head of St Vincent's Hospital Trauma department, Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland and Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson attend a news conference following the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Doctor Tony Grabs (L-R), head of St Vincent's Hospital Trauma department, Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland and Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson attend...more

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Doctor Tony Grabs (L-R), head of St Vincent's Hospital Trauma department, Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland and Australian Cricketers Association chief executive Alistair Nicholson attend a news conference following the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
3 / 30
Flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, rest against the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, rest against the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, rest against the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
4 / 30
Australia's Phillip Hughes laughs during a training session before the fifth Ashes cricket test match against England at the Oval in London August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Phillip Hughes laughs during a training session before the fifth Ashes cricket test match against England at the Oval in London August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Wednesday, August 19, 2009
Australia's Phillip Hughes laughs during a training session before the fifth Ashes cricket test match against England at the Oval in London August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Philip Brown
5 / 30
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
6 / 30
Australia's Phillip Hughes plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kandy September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Australia's Phillip Hughes plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kandy September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Thursday, September 08, 2011
Australia's Phillip Hughes plays a shot during the first day of their second test cricket match against Sri Lanka in Kandy September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
7 / 30
Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates his century during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates his century during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Sunday, March 08, 2009
Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates his century during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
8 / 30
A pedestrian passes flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A pedestrian passes flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
A pedestrian passes flowers, left to honour Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at the gates of the Sydney Cricket Ground, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
9 / 30
The Australian flag flies at half mast under lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground following the announcement of the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

The Australian flag flies at half mast under lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground following the announcement of the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
The Australian flag flies at half mast under lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground following the announcement of the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
10 / 30
A woman walks near the emergency entrance to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital, following the announcement of the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A woman walks near the emergency entrance to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital, following the announcement of the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
A woman walks near the emergency entrance to Sydney's St Vincent's Hospital, following the announcement of the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
11 / 30
Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner (L) describes the location of the head and neck injury sustained by Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, alongside Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland, during a news conference at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner (L) describes the location of the head and neck injury sustained by Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, alongside Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland, during a news conference at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner (L) describes the location of the head and neck injury sustained by Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, alongside Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland, during a news conference at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
12 / 30
A television journalist wipes a tear away, during a news conference by St Vincent's Hospital medical staff and Australian cricket representatives on the death of Australian cricketer, Phillip Hughes, in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

A television journalist wipes a tear away, during a news conference by St Vincent's Hospital medical staff and Australian cricket representatives on the death of Australian cricketer, Phillip Hughes, in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
A television journalist wipes a tear away, during a news conference by St Vincent's Hospital medical staff and Australian cricket representatives on the death of Australian cricketer, Phillip Hughes, in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
13 / 30
Australia's Phillip Hughes touches his head during a training session before Thursday's third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Phillip Hughes touches his head during a training session before Thursday's third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Tuesday, July 30, 2013
Australia's Phillip Hughes touches his head during a training session before Thursday's third Ashes cricket test match against England at Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
14 / 30
Australia's Phillip Hughes hits a four during the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Australia's Phillip Hughes hits a four during the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown

Saturday, June 08, 2013
Australia's Phillip Hughes hits a four during the ICC Champions Trophy Group A match against England at Edgbaston cricket ground, Birmingham June 8, 2013. REUTERS/Philip Brown
15 / 30
Australia's Phillip Hughes hits a boundary against the West Indies during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Phillip Hughes hits a boundary against the West Indies during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, February 06, 2013
Australia's Phillip Hughes hits a boundary against the West Indies during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
16 / 30
Australia's Phillip Hughes lines up a catch to dismiss the West Indies' Devon Thomas during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Phillip Hughes lines up a catch to dismiss the West Indies' Devon Thomas during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, February 06, 2013
Australia's Phillip Hughes lines up a catch to dismiss the West Indies' Devon Thomas during their one-day international cricket match at Manuka Oval in Canberra February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
17 / 30
Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates reaching his century during the one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates reaching his century during the one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

Friday, January 11, 2013
Australia's Phil Hughes celebrates reaching his century during the one-day international cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground January 11, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
18 / 30
Australia's Phil Hughes plays a shot during the second day's play of the third test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Phil Hughes plays a shot during the second day's play of the third test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, January 04, 2013
Australia's Phil Hughes plays a shot during the second day's play of the third test cricket match against Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground January 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
19 / 30
Australia's Phillip Hughes watches his shot as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne tries to stop the ball during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Australia's Phillip Hughes watches his shot as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne tries to stop the ball during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 19, 2011
Australia's Phillip Hughes watches his shot as Sri Lanka's Lahiru Thirimanne tries to stop the ball during the fourth day of their third and final test cricket match in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
20 / 30
Australia's Phillip Hughes raises his bat after scoring a century during the fourth day of their third and final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Australia's Phillip Hughes raises his bat after scoring a century during the fourth day of their third and final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, September 19, 2011
Australia's Phillip Hughes raises his bat after scoring a century during the fourth day of their third and final cricket match against Sri Lanka in Colombo September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
21 / 30
Australia's Phil Hughes waits his turn to bat in the nets during a practice session at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2010, ahead of the third Ashes test against England starting on Thursday. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Australia's Phil Hughes waits his turn to bat in the nets during a practice session at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2010, ahead of the third Ashes test against England starting on Thursday. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, December 15, 2010
Australia's Phil Hughes waits his turn to bat in the nets during a practice session at the WACA ground in Perth December 15, 2010, ahead of the third Ashes test against England starting on Thursday. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
22 / 30
Australia's Phil Hughes (C) celebrates his century with teammate Mike Hussey (R) during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Australia's Phil Hughes (C) celebrates his century with teammate Mike Hussey (R) during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Sunday, March 08, 2009
Australia's Phil Hughes (C) celebrates his century with teammate Mike Hussey (R) during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
23 / 30
Australia's Phil Hughes plays a shot as South Africa's Mark Boucher looks on during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Australia's Phil Hughes plays a shot as South Africa's Mark Boucher looks on during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Sunday, March 08, 2009
Australia's Phil Hughes plays a shot as South Africa's Mark Boucher looks on during the third day of the second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban March 8, 2009. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
24 / 30
Australia's Phil Hughes hits a six to score his century during the first day of their second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban, March 6, 2009. Looking on are South Africa's Mark Boucher (L) and Jacques Kallis (C). REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Australia's Phil Hughes hits a six to score his century during the first day of their second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban, March 6, 2009. Looking on are South Africa's Mark Boucher (L) and Jacques Kallis (C). REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Friday, March 06, 2009
Australia's Phil Hughes hits a six to score his century during the first day of their second cricket test match against South Africa in Durban, March 6, 2009. Looking on are South Africa's Mark Boucher (L) and Jacques Kallis (C). REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
25 / 30
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke pauses before delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
26 / 30
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (C) arrives to deliver a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (C) arrives to deliver a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (C) arrives to deliver a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
27 / 30
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (2nd L) leaves after delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (2nd L) leaves after delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke (2nd L) leaves after delivering a statement, on behalf of the family of deceased teammate Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
28 / 30
Australian Cricket Team captain Michael Clarke (C) leaves a news conference after making a statement on the death of teammate Phillip Hughes, alongside Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner (L) and Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian Cricket Team captain Michael Clarke (C) leaves a news conference after making a statement on the death of teammate Phillip Hughes, alongside Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner (L) and Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Australian Cricket Team captain Michael Clarke (C) leaves a news conference after making a statement on the death of teammate Phillip Hughes, alongside Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner (L) and Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
29 / 30
Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner leaves a news conference, about to the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner leaves a news conference, about to the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, November 27, 2014
Cricket Australia team doctor Peter Brukner leaves a news conference, about to the death of Australian cricketer Phillip Hughes, at St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney, November 27, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
30 / 30
Cardiff ODI - India beat England

Cardiff ODI - India beat England

