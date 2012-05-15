Phone hacking scandal
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks (R) leaves Lewisham Police Station in London May 15, 2012. Brooks, a close confidante of Rupert Murdoch, was charged with interfering with a police investigation into a phone hacking scandal...more
Former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks (R) leaves Lewisham Police Station in London May 15, 2012. Brooks, a close confidante of Rupert Murdoch, was charged with interfering with a police investigation into a phone hacking scandal that has rocked the tycoon's media empire and sent shockwaves through the British political establishment. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A still image from broadcast footage shows former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the High Court in central London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/POOL via...more
A still image from broadcast footage shows former News International chief executive Rebekah Brooks giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the High Court in central London May 11, 2012. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
Andy Coulson (C), former editor of the News of the World and Former spokesman for Britian's Prime Minister David Cameron, leaves after giving evidence before the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the High Court in central...more
Andy Coulson (C), former editor of the News of the World and Former spokesman for Britian's Prime Minister David Cameron, leaves after giving evidence before the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the High Court in central London May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A still image from broadcast footage shows Andy Coulson, former editor of the News of the World and former spokesman for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the...more
A still image from broadcast footage shows Andy Coulson, former editor of the News of the World and former spokesman for Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron, giving evidence to the Leveson Inquiry into the ethics and practices of the media at the High Court in central London May 10, 2012. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
Members of Parliament face the media during the Department of Culture Media and Sport press conference announcing a cross-party report on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London May 1, 2012. Rupert Murdoch is unfit to run a major international...more
Members of Parliament face the media during the Department of Culture Media and Sport press conference announcing a cross-party report on phone hacking at Portcullis House in London May 1, 2012. Rupert Murdoch is unfit to run a major international company and should take responsibility for a culture of illegal phone hacking that has shaken News Corp , a powerful British parliamentary committee said. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A copy of a report on News International and phone hacking by Britain's Department of Culture, Media and Sport is seen ahead of a news conference at Portcullis House in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A copy of a report on News International and phone hacking by Britain's Department of Culture, Media and Sport is seen ahead of a news conference at Portcullis House in London May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, gestures as he leaves with his wife Wendi and son Lachlan after giving evidence for the second day at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia...more
News Corporation Chief Executive and Chairman, Rupert Murdoch, gestures as he leaves with his wife Wendi and son Lachlan after giving evidence for the second day at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in London April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Copies of the Sun on Sunday are displayed for sale, on the first day of publication, in a newsagents in Wembley, north London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Copies of the Sun on Sunday are displayed for sale, on the first day of publication, in a newsagents in Wembley, north London February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A Liverpool fan hands out posters asking people not to buy the Sun newspaper, near Wembley stadium ahead of the League Cup Final, in north London February 26, 2012. tabloid filled with gossip, girls and celebrities. REUTERS/Andrew Winning more
A Liverpool fan hands out posters asking people not to buy the Sun newspaper, near Wembley stadium ahead of the League Cup Final, in north London February 26, 2012. tabloid filled with gossip, girls and celebrities. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A demonstrator dressed as Rupert Murdoch protests outside the High Court in central London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A demonstrator dressed as Rupert Murdoch protests outside the High Court in central London April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
James Murdoch (R) is driven from the High Court after attending the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practices and ethics of the media, in central London April 24, 2012. Murdoch denied that he tried to use the political influence wielded by his...more
James Murdoch (R) is driven from the High Court after attending the Leveson Inquiry into the culture, practices and ethics of the media, in central London April 24, 2012. Murdoch denied that he tried to use the political influence wielded by his father's newspapers to steer through the largest takeover in his company's history at a time when it was battling a scandal over hacking phones. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A still image from broadcast footage shows Heather Mills speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London February 9, 2012. The inquiry, headed by senior judge Brian Leveson and due to last a year, will make recommendations that...more
A still image from broadcast footage shows Heather Mills speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London February 9, 2012. The inquiry, headed by senior judge Brian Leveson and due to last a year, will make recommendations that could have a lasting impact on the news industry, lead to tighter media rules or at least an overhaul of the current system of self-regulation. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
British Member of Parliament Chris Bryant speaks to the media outside a section of the High Court in London January 19, 2012. The British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp looks set to settle at great expense a string of legal claims after...more
British Member of Parliament Chris Bryant speaks to the media outside a section of the High Court in London January 19, 2012. The British newspaper arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp looks set to settle at great expense a string of legal claims after admitting wide-scale phone hacking that was both known about and concealed by senior management. The court was told that 36 claimants were ready to settle, including actor Law, politicians Chris Bryant, John Prescott and Tessa Jowell and other celebrities, while 10 cases were ready to go to court. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A still image from broadcast footage shows former Sun newspaper editor Kelvin MacKenzie speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London January 9, 2012. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
A still image from broadcast footage shows former Sun newspaper editor Kelvin MacKenzie speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London January 9, 2012. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
Singer Charlotte Church (C) leaves the Leveson inquiry into media practices at the High Court in central London, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Singer Charlotte Church (C) leaves the Leveson inquiry into media practices at the High Court in central London, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A still image from broadcast footage shows singer Charlotte Church speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London November 28, 2011. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
A still image from broadcast footage shows singer Charlotte Church speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London November 28, 2011. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
British actress Sienna Miller arrives at the Leveson Inquiry into media practices at the High Court in central London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
British actress Sienna Miller arrives at the Leveson Inquiry into media practices at the High Court in central London November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
A still image from broadcast footage shows Gerry and Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London November 23, 2011. REUTERS/POOL...more
A still image from broadcast footage shows Gerry and Kate McCann, whose daughter Madeleine went missing during a family holiday to Portugal in 2007, speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London November 23, 2011. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
Workers clear a drain at the entrance to News International's newspaper headquarters in Wapping, East London November 23, 2011. James Murdoch has resigned from the boards of the publishing units within News Corp's British newspaper arm, which used to...more
Workers clear a drain at the entrance to News International's newspaper headquarters in Wapping, East London November 23, 2011. James Murdoch has resigned from the boards of the publishing units within News Corp's British newspaper arm, which used to include the now-defunct News of the World tabloid at the centre of the phone hacking scandal, regulatory filings show. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A still image from broadcast footage shows actor Steve Coogan speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London November 22, 2011. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
A still image from broadcast footage shows actor Steve Coogan speaking at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London November 22, 2011. REUTERS/POOL via Reuters TV
British actor Hugh Grant arrives at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London, November 21, 2011. Hollywood stars and other high-profile figures will try to turn the tables on Britain's celebrity-obsessed press when they put newspapers...more
British actor Hugh Grant arrives at the Leveson Inquiry at the High Court in central London, November 21, 2011. Hollywood stars and other high-profile figures will try to turn the tables on Britain's celebrity-obsessed press when they put newspapers under the spotlight at a public inquiry into media standards. The likes of "Notting Hill" actor Hugh Grant will join parents of murder victims to spell out how they and their families have suffered from a ruthless hunt for stories to boost flagging paper sales and sate a public's clamour for gossip about the rich and famous. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
News Corp executive James Murdoch speaks to a parliamentarians in London November 10, 2011. Murdoch said that staff within his company had ordered private investigators to follow and investigate members of the parliamentary committee investigating...more
News Corp executive James Murdoch speaks to a parliamentarians in London November 10, 2011. Murdoch said that staff within his company had ordered private investigators to follow and investigate members of the parliamentary committee investigating the phone hacking scandal. REUTERS/Parbul TV via Reuters TV
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting BSkyB Chairman James Murdoch poses for photographers outside the Houses of Parliament in London November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A demonstrator wearing a mask depicting BSkyB Chairman James Murdoch poses for photographers outside the Houses of Parliament in London November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Financial Times Editor Lionel Barber is seen on a television screen as he responds to a question at a Thomson Reuters debate in London on the future of the press September 20, 2011. British newspaper editors, in crisis after revelations of illegal...more
Financial Times Editor Lionel Barber is seen on a television screen as he responds to a question at a Thomson Reuters debate in London on the future of the press September 20, 2011. British newspaper editors, in crisis after revelations of illegal phone-hacking and other ethical lapses, recognised that Fleet Street had to mend its ways but appealed to the government not to crush Britain's cherished free speech with draconian laws. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds a copy of The Times newspaper as he leaves his home in London July 20, 2011. Murdoch has told staff in an email the company is taking steps to ensure serious problems never happen again...more
News Corp Chief Executive and Chairman Rupert Murdoch holds a copy of The Times newspaper as he leaves his home in London July 20, 2011. Murdoch has told staff in an email the company is taking steps to ensure serious problems never happen again there and that staff who betrayed trust must be held to account, following a phone-hacking scandal at one of his papers. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
Britain's senior police chief Paul Stephenson, London's police commissioner leaves New Scotland Yard after resigning in London July 17, 2011. Stephenson resigned on Sunday over allegations about the police's handling of phone hacking investigations. ...more
Britain's senior police chief Paul Stephenson, London's police commissioner leaves New Scotland Yard after resigning in London July 17, 2011. Stephenson resigned on Sunday over allegations about the police's handling of phone hacking investigations. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A newspaper vendor poses with a copy of The Times, featuring an apology from News Corp chairman and chief executive officer Rupert Murdoch at a news stand in London July 16, 2011. "We are sorry," Rupert Murdoch said in British newspapers, as News...more
A newspaper vendor poses with a copy of The Times, featuring an apology from News Corp chairman and chief executive officer Rupert Murdoch at a news stand in London July 16, 2011. "We are sorry," Rupert Murdoch said in British newspapers, as News Corp tried to quell the uproar over a phone-hacking scandal that has shaken the company and claimed its top two newspaper executives. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
News Corp Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch speaks outside a hotel where he met the familly of murdered teenager Milly Dowler in central London July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
News Corp Chief Executive Rupert Murdoch speaks outside a hotel where he met the familly of murdered teenager Milly Dowler in central London July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A protester wearing a caricature giant head depicting News Corporation CEO Rupert Murdoch sits next to puppets of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron outside Murdoch's apartment in central London July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A protester wearing a caricature giant head depicting News Corporation CEO Rupert Murdoch sits next to puppets of Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron outside Murdoch's apartment in central London July 13, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A man reads a copy of the final edition of the News of the World in a newsagent in London, July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/Files
A man reads a copy of the final edition of the News of the World in a newsagent in London, July 10, 2011. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/Files
Former Assistant Deputy Commissioner of the Special Operations directorate of the Metropolitan Police Peter Clarke leaves Portcullis House after attending a parliamentary hearing on phone hacking in London July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor more
Former Assistant Deputy Commissioner of the Special Operations directorate of the Metropolitan Police Peter Clarke leaves Portcullis House after attending a parliamentary hearing on phone hacking in London July 12, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Rebekah Brooks, the chief executive of News Corp's crisis-hit British newspaper arm, reads a copy of The Times newspaper as she leaves News International building in Wapping, London July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Rebekah Brooks, the chief executive of News Corp's crisis-hit British newspaper arm, reads a copy of The Times newspaper as she leaves News International building in Wapping, London July 11, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Two members of The News of The World staff hug outside a public house close to News International offices in Wapping, London, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Two members of The News of The World staff hug outside a public house close to News International offices in Wapping, London, July 7, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A woman speaks on her mobile phone outside the News International HQ building, in east London July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A woman speaks on her mobile phone outside the News International HQ building, in east London July 6, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Next Slideshows
Women of India
A collection of pictures of Indian women from all walks of life.
Dumpster diners
A look at "freegans", a group of people who gather food from garbage bins not because of financial need but to try to address issues of over-consumption and...
The oldest yoga teacher
Tao Porchon-Lynch, 93, was named the world's oldest yoga teacher by Guinness World Records.
The Desperate Housewives
The women of Wisteria Lane meet a fairy tale ending in the TV series finale.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.