Photo focus: Fainting
Libyan Jewish exile David Gerbi (R) reacts after destroying part of the wall at the sealed entrance to Dar Bishi synagogue in Tripoli October 2, 2011. Gerbi said he has dreamed of restoring this synagogue for 10 years, when smoke from New York's...more
Spain's Princess Letizia (L) looks on as a member of the honour guard is assisted after passing out during a parade before the arrival of Britain's Prince Charles at the Pardo Palace outside Madrid, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
Relatives of one of the victims of Thursday's shooting at Tasso da Silveira school carry a family member who had fainted while attending the funeral at Realengo cemetery in Rio de Janeiro April 8, 2011. A Brazilian gunman killed 12 children at a Rio...more
A villager who gathered to mourn former rebel leader John Garang faints in Yei village in Southern Sudan August 5, 2005. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Isabel Carcamo, daughter of Miguel Carcamo, faints during the funeral of her father in El Guante, September 2, 2010. Miguel Carcamo, 43, the father of four children, travelled illegally for the first time to the U.S. on August 3. According to...more
Investors stand near a man who fainted during a protest in front of the Dhaka stock exchange in Dhaka February 6, 2011. Angry investors took to the streets of the Bangladeshi capital on Sunday after the national stock exchange suffered another...more
A woman faints after seeing her fire-gutted hut in New Delhi April 8, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
An asylum seeker on hunger strike lays on the ground after passing out during a demonstration in front of the Office for Foreigners in Brussels May 19, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Roge
Policemen carry a train passenger who fainted outside a railway station in China's southern city of Guangzhou February 2, 2008. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Isabel Carcamo, niece of Miguel Carcamo, one of the 21 Hondurans who were among the 72 immigrants murdered recently in Mexico, faints after a news conference at the Foreign Affairs building in Tegucigalpa August 31, 2010. Honduras is evaluating a...more
A Kenyan woman collapses after viewing the body of Italian nun St, Leonella Sgorbati at the Consolata Shrine in Kenya's capital Nairobi, September 21, 2006. Sgorbati was killed in Somalia's capital Mogadishu in an attack that drew immediate...more
People help a man who fainted after hearing that his mother was killed in shelling by forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 11, 2011. At least 13 people were killed in heavy fighting in the Yemeni...more
An official takes into his care the rifle of a Republican guard soldier after she fainted during Bastille Day parade in Paris, July 14, 2007. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Paramedics help a relative of a Topo Chico inmate after she fainted while waiting for news outside Topo Chico prison in Monterrey, northern Mexico October 8, 2008. At least three prisoners were wounded in the second riot in two days at the jail,...more
A demonstrator faints during a protest in Rabat April 30, 2007. More than 100 people blocked a sidewalk opposite parliament by chaining themselves together to demand public sector jobs. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
