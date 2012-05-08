Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 9, 2012 | 2:40am IST

Photo focus: Illumination

<p>A trainer (top) and his female student box under a street light in Sydney May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

A trainer (top) and his female student box under a street light in Sydney May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A trainer (top) and his female student box under a street light in Sydney May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
1 / 20
<p>Lit by the full moon, a U.S. soldier from Gator Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade lights a cigarette at Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

Lit by the full moon, a U.S. soldier from Gator Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade lights a cigarette at Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

Lit by the full moon, a U.S. soldier from Gator Company, 2-12 Infantry, 4th Brigade lights a cigarette at Michigan Base in the Pesh Valley in Afghanistan's Kunar Province August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
2 / 20
<p>Buddhists carry candles while encircling Wat Dharmmakaya during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj</p>

Buddhists carry candles while encircling Wat Dharmmakaya during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

Buddhists carry candles while encircling Wat Dharmmakaya during Vesak Day, an annual celebration of Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, in Pathum Thani province, on the outskirts of Bangkok May 17, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
3 / 20
<p>A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in the capital Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Close
4 / 20
<p>Davina Costa, 73, illuminated by a candle sits in a house at Novo Horizonte city, northeastern of Brazil August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

Davina Costa, 73, illuminated by a candle sits in a house at Novo Horizonte city, northeastern of Brazil August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

Davina Costa, 73, illuminated by a candle sits in a house at Novo Horizonte city, northeastern of Brazil August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Close
5 / 20
<p>A Palestinian boy holds a candle during a rally in Gaza City, calling on Egyptian authorities to supply Gaza Strip with fuel and electricity March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A Palestinian boy holds a candle during a rally in Gaza City, calling on Egyptian authorities to supply Gaza Strip with fuel and electricity March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A Palestinian boy holds a candle during a rally in Gaza City, calling on Egyptian authorities to supply Gaza Strip with fuel and electricity March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
6 / 20
<p>Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during "The Wall" tour at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during "The Wall" tour at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters performs during "The Wall" tour at Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Close
7 / 20
<p>A member of a catafalque party from 324 City of Randwick Squadron, Australian Air Force Cadets stands with a rifle in front of a cenotaph in eastern Sydney during an Anzac Day dawn service April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne</p>

A member of a catafalque party from 324 City of Randwick Squadron, Australian Air Force Cadets stands with a rifle in front of a cenotaph in eastern Sydney during an Anzac Day dawn service April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A member of a catafalque party from 324 City of Randwick Squadron, Australian Air Force Cadets stands with a rifle in front of a cenotaph in eastern Sydney during an Anzac Day dawn service April 25, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Close
8 / 20
<p>A pilgrim holds lit candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A pilgrim holds lit candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A pilgrim holds lit candles in the Church of the Nativity, the site revered as the birthplace of Jesus, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
9 / 20
<p>The statue of Nefertiti (Nofretete) is pictured during a press preview at the 'Neues Museum' (New Museum) building in Berlin October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

The statue of Nefertiti (Nofretete) is pictured during a press preview at the 'Neues Museum' (New Museum) building in Berlin October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

The statue of Nefertiti (Nofretete) is pictured during a press preview at the 'Neues Museum' (New Museum) building in Berlin October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
10 / 20
<p>President Barack Obama participates in a fundraiser for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the Coliseum at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Barack Obama participates in a fundraiser for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the Coliseum at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

President Barack Obama participates in a fundraiser for U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid in the Coliseum at Caesars Palace Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
11 / 20
<p>Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko</p>

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

Students from the Yermolov Cadet School line up during a training march outside the southern Russian city of Stavropol April 28, 2012. REUTERS/Eduard Korniyenko

Close
12 / 20
<p>A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland and a portrait of Adolf Guyer-Zeller, founder of the Jungfrau Railways, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, in the Bernese Oberland January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland and a portrait of Adolf Guyer-Zeller, founder of the Jungfrau Railways, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, in the Bernese Oberland January 11,...more

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland and a portrait of Adolf Guyer-Zeller, founder of the Jungfrau Railways, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, in the Bernese Oberland January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
13 / 20
<p>Burj Dubai tower, the world's tallest skyscraper, is lit by laser lights during its opening ceremony in Dubai January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ana Marin</p>

Burj Dubai tower, the world's tallest skyscraper, is lit by laser lights during its opening ceremony in Dubai January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ana Marin

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

Burj Dubai tower, the world's tallest skyscraper, is lit by laser lights during its opening ceremony in Dubai January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Ana Marin

Close
14 / 20
<p>The National Grand Theatre stands surrounded by water in central Beijing September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

The National Grand Theatre stands surrounded by water in central Beijing September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

The National Grand Theatre stands surrounded by water in central Beijing September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
15 / 20
<p>People watch a performance next to an umbrella at the 2011 Beijing Forest Music Festival near the Shuiguan section of the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

People watch a performance next to an umbrella at the 2011 Beijing Forest Music Festival near the Shuiguan section of the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

People watch a performance next to an umbrella at the 2011 Beijing Forest Music Festival near the Shuiguan section of the Great Wall on the outskirts of Beijing, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
16 / 20
<p>Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Pittsburgh Penguins before their NHL game in Toronto, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Pittsburgh Penguins before their NHL game in Toronto, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Jonas Gustavsson is seen in the pre-game spotlight against the Pittsburgh Penguins before their NHL game in Toronto, October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
17 / 20
<p>A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder</p>

A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder

Close
18 / 20
<p>A patient rests on a hospital bed before operation during "Operation Smile" at a hospital in Manila's Makati financial district October 26, 2009. Operation Smile aim to provide free surgery for about a hundred children inflicted with cleft lips, cleft palates, and other facial deformities over a period of five days in Makati. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo</p>

A patient rests on a hospital bed before operation during "Operation Smile" at a hospital in Manila's Makati financial district October 26, 2009. Operation Smile aim to provide free surgery for about a hundred children inflicted with cleft lips,...more

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A patient rests on a hospital bed before operation during "Operation Smile" at a hospital in Manila's Makati financial district October 26, 2009. Operation Smile aim to provide free surgery for about a hundred children inflicted with cleft lips, cleft palates, and other facial deformities over a period of five days in Makati. REUTERS/Cheryl Ravelo

Close
19 / 20
<p>A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Wednesday, May 09, 2012

A large crucifix is illuminated below the mountains as the sun sets in the Peloponnese area of Greece March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Unexplained deaths in Peru

Unexplained deaths in Peru

Next Slideshows

Unexplained deaths in Peru

Unexplained deaths in Peru

Peru's government declares a health alert along its northern coastline after at least 1,200 birds and an estimated 800 dolphins have washed up dead in the same...

08 May 2012
Cat cafe

Cat cafe

Vienna's first cat cafe is open for business. Customers can interact with their five feline hosts, who all came from an animal shelter and now freely roam about...

08 May 2012
Lingerie football

Lingerie football

The Lingerie Football League holds an exhibition match in Mexico City.

07 May 2012
Hillary Clinton in India

Hillary Clinton in India

The U.S. secretary of state visits India as part of her three-nation Asia tour

08 May 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast