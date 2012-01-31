Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 1, 2012 | 2:20am IST

Photo focus: Mud

<p>Indonesian children play at a flooded rice field at Serpong district near Jakarta on February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta</p>

Indonesian children play at a flooded rice field at Serpong district near Jakarta on February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Indonesian children play at a flooded rice field at Serpong district near Jakarta on February 4, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
1 / 20
<p>Competitors exit the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Competitors exit the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Competitors exit the water during the Tough Guy event in Perton, central England, January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
2 / 20
<p>People look on as a street with vehicles is engulfed by heavy flooding in downtown Funchal, Madeira, Portugal February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa </p>

People look on as a street with vehicles is engulfed by heavy flooding in downtown Funchal, Madeira, Portugal February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

People look on as a street with vehicles is engulfed by heavy flooding in downtown Funchal, Madeira, Portugal February 20, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Close
3 / 20
<p>A devotee has his face covered with mud in Chamliyal, about 45 km south of Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta </p>

A devotee has his face covered with mud in Chamliyal, about 45 km south of Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A devotee has his face covered with mud in Chamliyal, about 45 km south of Jammu, Indian-administered Kashmir April 17, 2009. REUTERS/Amit Gupta

Close
4 / 20
<p>Tourists play with mud during the 13th Boryeong Mud Festival at a beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, South Korea July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Tourists play with mud during the 13th Boryeong Mud Festival at a beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, South Korea July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Tourists play with mud during the 13th Boryeong Mud Festival at a beach in Boryeong, about 190 km (118 miles) southwest of Seoul, South Korea July 18, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
5 / 20
<p>A boy shovels mud as he cleans his house swamped with mud from flash floods in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A boy shovels mud as he cleans his house swamped with mud from flash floods in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A boy shovels mud as he cleans his house swamped with mud from flash floods in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
6 / 20
<p>Bathers cover themselves in mud on the shore of the Dead Sea at Qalya beach, south of the West Bank town of Jericho September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

Bathers cover themselves in mud on the shore of the Dead Sea at Qalya beach, south of the West Bank town of Jericho September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Bathers cover themselves in mud on the shore of the Dead Sea at Qalya beach, south of the West Bank town of Jericho September 12, 2010. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
7 / 20
<p>Rasima, a villager, prepares dried mud after gathering it from the rice fields to be processed to make ampo, a traditional snack made from clean, gravel-free dark earth, in Tuban, East Java province, Indonesia March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas </p>

Rasima, a villager, prepares dried mud after gathering it from the rice fields to be processed to make ampo, a traditional snack made from clean, gravel-free dark earth, in Tuban, East Java province, Indonesia March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas ...more

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Rasima, a villager, prepares dried mud after gathering it from the rice fields to be processed to make ampo, a traditional snack made from clean, gravel-free dark earth, in Tuban, East Java province, Indonesia March 29, 2010. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Close
8 / 20
<p>A resident retrieves a tire from a car shop that was destroyed by landslides at Puguis village in La Trinidad, Benguet in northern Philippines October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro </p>

A resident retrieves a tire from a car shop that was destroyed by landslides at Puguis village in La Trinidad, Benguet in northern Philippines October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A resident retrieves a tire from a car shop that was destroyed by landslides at Puguis village in La Trinidad, Benguet in northern Philippines October 12, 2009. REUTERS/Erik de Castro

Close
9 / 20
<p>A resident prepares mud cakes at the zone of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz </p>

A resident prepares mud cakes at the zone of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A resident prepares mud cakes at the zone of Cite-Soleil in Port-au-Prince, Haiti February 3, 2010. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close
10 / 20
<p>A Voodoo believer goes into a trance at a mass ritual during the Plain Du Nord Festival, Haiti July 24, 2009. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz </p>

A Voodoo believer goes into a trance at a mass ritual during the Plain Du Nord Festival, Haiti July 24, 2009. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A Voodoo believer goes into a trance at a mass ritual during the Plain Du Nord Festival, Haiti July 24, 2009. REUTERS/ Eduardo Munoz

Close
11 / 20
<p>Migrant construction workers push away muddy water from an interior at the Chinese Pavilion at the Shanghai 2010 Expo in Shanghai, China August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Migrant construction workers push away muddy water from an interior at the Chinese Pavilion at the Shanghai 2010 Expo in Shanghai, China August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Migrant construction workers push away muddy water from an interior at the Chinese Pavilion at the Shanghai 2010 Expo in Shanghai, China August 5, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
12 / 20
<p>A footprint is seen in the mud after red toxic sludge flooded the village of Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, Hungary October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

A footprint is seen in the mud after red toxic sludge flooded the village of Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, Hungary October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A footprint is seen in the mud after red toxic sludge flooded the village of Devecser, 150 km (93 miles) west of Budapest, Hungary October 11, 2010. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Close
13 / 20
<p>A mannequin is seen among debris on a downtown Funchal street after heavy flooding in Madeira island, Portugal February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa </p>

A mannequin is seen among debris on a downtown Funchal street after heavy flooding in Madeira island, Portugal February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A mannequin is seen among debris on a downtown Funchal street after heavy flooding in Madeira island, Portugal February 21, 2010. REUTERS/Duarte Sa

Close
14 / 20
<p>A woman covered in mineral-rich black mud sunbathes on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin </p>

A woman covered in mineral-rich black mud sunbathes on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A woman covered in mineral-rich black mud sunbathes on the bank of the Tus lake in Russia's Khakassia region, about 370 km (230 miles) southwest of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, July 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
15 / 20
<p>Gold miners form a human chain while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Gold miners form a human chain while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Gold miners form a human chain while digging an open pit at the Chudja mine in the Kilomoto concession near the village of Kobu, 100 km (62 miles) from Bunia in north-eastern Congo, February 23, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
16 / 20
<p>A volunteer clears a classroom of mud in Jakarta, Indonesia February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

A volunteer clears a classroom of mud in Jakarta, Indonesia February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A volunteer clears a classroom of mud in Jakarta, Indonesia February 9, 2007. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Close
17 / 20
<p>A man bathes in mud in the western Turkish resort town of Dalyan September 17, 2007. REUTERS/Umit Bektas </p>

A man bathes in mud in the western Turkish resort town of Dalyan September 17, 2007. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A man bathes in mud in the western Turkish resort town of Dalyan September 17, 2007. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Close
18 / 20
<p>A Kashmiri farmer's legs are covered with mud as he takes a break from ploughing his rice field in Chak-e-Kawoosa, near Srinagar, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli </p>

A Kashmiri farmer's legs are covered with mud as he takes a break from ploughing his rice field in Chak-e-Kawoosa, near Srinagar, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

A Kashmiri farmer's legs are covered with mud as he takes a break from ploughing his rice field in Chak-e-Kawoosa, near Srinagar, May 7, 2008. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
19 / 20
<p>Festival-goers enjoy a mud bath at the 34th Paleo music festival in Nyon, Switzerland July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud </p>

Festival-goers enjoy a mud bath at the 34th Paleo music festival in Nyon, Switzerland July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Wednesday, February 01, 2012

Festival-goers enjoy a mud bath at the 34th Paleo music festival in Nyon, Switzerland July 24, 2009. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Life in Bihar

Life in Bihar

Next Slideshows

Life in Bihar

Life in Bihar

Infamous in the past for its violence and corruption, Bihar is now undergoing drastic change under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

31 Jan 2012
Lost pets of Fukushima

Lost pets of Fukushima

Pet rescue organizations work to save dogs and cats that were abandoned after last year's nuclear crisis from northern Japan's freezing winter weather.

31 Jan 2012
Yogaqua

Yogaqua

Yogaqua is the melding of yoga and paddleboarding.

30 Jan 2012
Tough Guy challenge

Tough Guy challenge

The annual charity event pits competitors against an assault course.

30 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast