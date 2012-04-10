Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 11, 2012 | 1:40am IST

Photo focus: Parched earth

<p>The cracked earth of the drought-stricken Portodemouros reservoir is seen in Portodemouros, northern Spain April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A boat is seen stranded on the cracked bed of a dried area of Xieshan, which is part of Poyang Lake in east China's Jiangxi Province May 4, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A dead alligator lies in a drying lake that forms part of the Amazon river system, near the city of Manaquiri, Brazil, November 22, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/Amazonaspress </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A boy walks on the dried-up riverbed of the Yangtze River in Wanzhou, southwestern China's Chongqing municipality, August 28, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A shoe lies on the dry bottom of the Barrios de Luna reservoir in the northern Spanish province of Leon February 14, 2008. REUTERS/Eloy Alonso </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A local resident walks on a dried-up riverbed at Huangyangchuan reservoir in Lanzhou, Gansu province, China, July 16, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A boy leads his cattle to a partially dried-up pond on the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province, China, November 7, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A yellow flower is seen in the bed of a dried-up pond on the outskirts of Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan province July 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A Sudanese refugee rides his donkey at dusk as he crosses a dry riverbed near Bredjing camp in eastern Chad August 4, 2004. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A farmer walks on a dried-up pond on the outskirts of Baokang, central China's Hubei province, June 10, 2007. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>An Indian farmer walks with his hungry cow through a parched paddy field in Agartala, capital city of India's northeastern state of Tripura, March 10, 2005. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A farmer's hat lies on the dried-up bed of an irrigation canal leading from Honghu Lake, near Honghu city in central China's Hubei province, May 29, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A farmer digs up roots of plants for firewood in a dried-up river bed at the base of the Wangkuai Dam wall in the village of Zhengjiazhuang in Hebei Province, located around 160 km (100 miles) south of Beijing January 16, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

A farmer digs up roots of plants for firewood in a dried-up river bed at the base of the Wangkuai Dam wall in the village of Zhengjiazhuang in Hebei Province, located around 160 km (100 miles) south of Beijing January 16, 2008. REUTERS/David Gray

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A farmer works on a drought-hit paddy field in the outskirts of Chongqing municipality, China, March 24, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A gumboot sits atop a fencepost on the site of the old town of Adaminaby as it re-emerges out of Lake Eucumbene, located 150 km (93 miles) south of the Australian capital Canberra June 5, 2007. REUTERS/David Gray </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>People roll and drag water containers in Wajir, Kenya, in this recently taken handout photo released on July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jakob Dall/Danish Red Cross/Handout </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A dead fish lies on the cracked earth of the drought-stricken La Sorrueda reservoir near Santa Lucia village, at the Spain's Canary island of Gran Canaria, March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Borja Suarez </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A dry tree branch lies on the cracked earth of the drought-stricken Entrepenas reservoir in central Spain August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Susana Vera</p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>The carcass of a cow lie on a roadside in Rift Valley town of Kajiado, 75 km (47 miles) south of the Kenyan capital of Nairobi, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Antony Njuguna </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A farmer carries pails to transport water from a partially dried-up pond at the outskirts of Yingtan, Jiangxi province, China, February 5, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>The 70-year-old Sunken cemetery is seen after the Jablanicko lake dried up near Jablanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>A family carry containers as they walk on a partially dried-up reservoir to collect water in Kaiyang county, Guizhou province, March 16, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>Footprints mark the bank of a partially dried-up pond near downtown Dallas, Texas August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Tim Sharp </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>Girls play in a deserted boat on a dry lake caused by a lack of water upstream in Zhengzhou, Henan province, China, February 12, 2009. REUTERS/Nir Elias </p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

<p>The sun sets over a dry patch of land in Parras de La Fuente in the state of Coahuila, Mexico, November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Wednesday, April 11, 2012

