Wed Jan 4, 2012

Photo focus: Politicians

<p>Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and incumbent leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf sits at a resident's home after voting during presidential elections at her home village of Fefee outside the capital Monrovia November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and incumbent leader Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf sits at a resident's home after voting during presidential elections at her home village of Fefee outside the capital Monrovia November 8, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin </p>

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin rides a horse in southern Siberia's Tuva region August 3, 2009. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Pool/Alexei Druzhinin

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives for a two-day European leaders summit in Brussels June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet </p>

Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she arrives for a two-day European leaders summit in Brussels June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev prepares for a news conference at the Skolokovo innovation center outside Moscow May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin </p>

Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev prepares for a news conference at the Skolokovo innovation center outside Moscow May 18, 2011. REUTERS/Dmitry Astakhov/RIA Novosti/Kremlin

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Turkey named "Liberty" surprises then President George W. Bush at the annual turkey pardoning event at the White House, three days ahead of Thanksgiving, November 19, 2001. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Turkey named "Liberty" surprises then President George W. Bush at the annual turkey pardoning event at the White House, three days ahead of Thanksgiving, November 19, 2001. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy wipes the brow of her husband, France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, as they visit a market in Fort-de-France on the Martinique island January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

France's First Lady Carla Bruni-Sarkozy wipes the brow of her husband, France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, as they visit a market in Fort-de-France on the Martinique island January 8, 2011. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Thailand's new Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra of the Puea Thai Party laughs with members of parliament moments after being elected as the country's 28th prime minister in parliament in Bangkok August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi waves from a car in the compound of Bab Al Azizia in Tripoli, after a meeting with a delegation of five African leaders seeking to mediate in Libya's conflict April 10, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Honduras' ousted President Manuel Zelaya receives his hat before a news conference inside the Brazilian embassy in Tegucigalpa October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Honduras' ousted President Manuel Zelaya receives his hat before a news conference inside the Brazilian embassy in Tegucigalpa October 5, 2009. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Afghan President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat as he is photographed during his registration to stand for re-election in Kabul May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Afghan President Hamid Karzai adjusts his hat as he is photographed during his registration to stand for re-election in Kabul May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Then Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and his wife, Aliza, eat lunch together in the official residence in Jerusalem February 26, 2007. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun </p>

Then Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and his wife, Aliza, eat lunch together in the official residence in Jerusalem February 26, 2007. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard visits Minamisanriku town in Miyagi prefecture, after the area was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai </p>

Australia's Prime Minister Julia Gillard visits Minamisanriku town in Miyagi prefecture, after the area was devastated by the March 11 earthquake and tsunami, April 23, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Then President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (2nd R) during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 Presidential Campaign in Chicago November 4, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn </p>

Then President-elect Senator Barack Obama arrives to speak to supporters with his wife Michelle and their children Malia (2nd L) and Sasha (2nd R) during his election night rally after being declared the winner of the 2008 Presidential Campaign in...more

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) and his youngest son Kim Jong-un (L) watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic </p>

Then North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (R) and his youngest son Kim Jong-un (L) watch a parade to commemorate the 65th anniversary of the founding of the Workers' Party of Korea in Pyongyang October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets sympathizers while accompanying the hearse of her husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, from the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace to the local airport for a flight to their home province of Santa Cruz, in Buenos Aires October 29, 2010. REUTERS/Martin Acosta </p>

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner greets sympathizers while accompanying the hearse of her husband, former President Nestor Kirchner, from the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace to the local airport for a flight to their home province...more

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends a military parade with civil army reservist in Caracas August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez attends a military parade with civil army reservist in Caracas August 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>South African President Jacob Zuma (L) shares a joke with a family member during his traditional wedding to Tobeka Madiba, his fifth wife, at the village of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko </p>

South African President Jacob Zuma (L) shares a joke with a family member during his traditional wedding to Tobeka Madiba, his fifth wife, at the village of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal, January 4, 2010. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>Then President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as he and then Australian Prime Minister John Howard hold a joint press conference at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, May 3, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Then President George W. Bush looks down at his dog Barney as he and then Australian Prime Minister John Howard hold a joint press conference at the Bush ranch in Crawford, Texas, May 3, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Yousaf Raza Gillani (L), watches, before the start of the World Cup Semi-Final match between India and Pakistan at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium, in Mohali, India March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Daniel Berehulak/Pool </p>

India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (R) shakes hands with Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as Pakistan's Prime Minister, Yousaf Raza Gillani (L), watches, before the start of the World Cup Semi-Final match between India and Pakistan at the Punjab...more

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

<p>G8 leaders return into the Gleneagles Hotel following a group photo at the end of the G8 summit in Gleneagles, Scotland July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

G8 leaders return into the Gleneagles Hotel following a group photo at the end of the G8 summit in Gleneagles, Scotland July 8, 2005. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Wednesday, January 04, 2012

