Photo focus: Water abstractions
A boy enjoys a water chute in an Aqua arena in Mogyorod near Budapest July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A boy enjoys a water chute in an Aqua arena in Mogyorod near Budapest July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A couple stand at illuminated Plac Baczynskiego in Tychy, southern Poland, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radoslaw Kazmierczak/Agencja Gazeta
A couple stand at illuminated Plac Baczynskiego in Tychy, southern Poland, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radoslaw Kazmierczak/Agencja Gazeta
A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A man takes a picture of the Rhine Falls in the town of Neuhausen south of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man takes a picture of the Rhine Falls in the town of Neuhausen south of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A droplet of water falls from an ice covered branch in Newark, Delaware, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
A droplet of water falls from an ice covered branch in Newark, Delaware, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer
An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well operated by Chevron at Frade, on the waters in Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout
An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well operated by Chevron at Frade, on the waters in Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile
A one Euro coin is displayed in water over a map showing Greece in this picture illustration taken in Munich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A one Euro coin is displayed in water over a map showing Greece in this picture illustration taken in Munich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Balinese Hindu devotees gathering on the Tanah Lot temple are reflected on a puddle of sea water near Tabanan on Indonesia's resort island of Bali for the celebration of the temple anniversary May 29, 2010. Picture rotated 180 degrees. ...more
Balinese Hindu devotees gathering on the Tanah Lot temple are reflected on a puddle of sea water near Tabanan on Indonesia's resort island of Bali for the celebration of the temple anniversary May 29, 2010. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Laurence Tan
Office buildings are pictured through a skylight covered in water from a rain shower in downtown Tokyo June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
Office buildings are pictured through a skylight covered in water from a rain shower in downtown Tokyo June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao
A boy stands beneath a waterfall in a swimming pool at a park in Itupeva, Sao Paulo January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
A boy stands beneath a waterfall in a swimming pool at a park in Itupeva, Sao Paulo January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Almeida
Dancers perform on a transparent overhead water stage during a media preview and dress rehearsal for the Fuerzabruta (Brute Force) show, created by Diqui James of Argentina, in Taipei December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Dancers perform on a transparent overhead water stage during a media preview and dress rehearsal for the Fuerzabruta (Brute Force) show, created by Diqui James of Argentina, in Taipei December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
Seven-year-old polar bear Commander Sedov shakes off water in his pool at the Royev Ruchey zoo while playing with a ball in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Seven-year-old polar bear Commander Sedov shakes off water in his pool at the Royev Ruchey zoo while playing with a ball in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A coffee pot filled with water acts as a lens to depict Lumpini Park in Bangkok August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
A coffee pot filled with water acts as a lens to depict Lumpini Park in Bangkok August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang
Rain drops on a car window reflects a man walking past a stock index board in Tokyo August 10, 2009. The image was rotated 180 degree. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Rain drops on a car window reflects a man walking past a stock index board in Tokyo August 10, 2009. The image was rotated 180 degree. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man swims in a pool inside a condominium in Singapore March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
A man swims in a pool inside a condominium in Singapore March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh
An artist performs during the Waterwall show in Lisbon August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
An artist performs during the Waterwall show in Lisbon August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, Brazil, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava
An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, Brazil, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava
Police boats speed up during a presentation for the media in the Baltic sea on the waterfront of the venue for the upcoming G8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Police boats speed up during a presentation for the media in the Baltic sea on the waterfront of the venue for the upcoming G8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A rowing boat floats as clouds are reflected on Loch Linnhe in Fort William, western Scotland, May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A rowing boat floats as clouds are reflected on Loch Linnhe in Fort William, western Scotland, May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Next Slideshows
Obama in the Mideast
Obama visits Israel and the Palestinian Territories.
The 1993 Mumbai blasts case
The Supreme Court sentenced Sanjay Dutt to five years in jail in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case.
Earth from space
Stunning pictures of the Earth taken by Colonel Chris Hadfield of the Canadian Space Agency from aboard the International Space Station.
Iran's nuclear ambitions
Inside Iran's secretive nuclear program.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.