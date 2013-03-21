Edition:
Photo focus: Water abstractions

<p>A boy enjoys a water chute in an Aqua arena in Mogyorod near Budapest July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A boy enjoys a water chute in an Aqua arena in Mogyorod near Budapest July 9, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

<p>A couple stand at illuminated Plac Baczynskiego in Tychy, southern Poland, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radoslaw Kazmierczak/Agencja Gazeta</p>

A couple stand at illuminated Plac Baczynskiego in Tychy, southern Poland, December 29, 2010. REUTERS/Radoslaw Kazmierczak/Agencja Gazeta

<p>A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

A fallen autumn leaf rests with raindrops on the bonnet of a Jaguar car in London October 1, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>A man takes a picture of the Rhine Falls in the town of Neuhausen south of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A man takes a picture of the Rhine Falls in the town of Neuhausen south of Schaffhausen, Switzerland, May 6, 2008. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A droplet of water falls from an ice covered branch in Newark, Delaware, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer</p>

A droplet of water falls from an ice covered branch in Newark, Delaware, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

<p>An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well operated by Chevron at Frade, on the waters in Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout</p>

An aerial view shows oil that seeped from a well operated by Chevron at Frade, on the waters in Campos Basin in Rio de Janeiro state November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rogerio Santana/Handout

<p>The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile</p>

The right hand of a young visitor is silhouetted against a jellyfish exhibition hall at the Ocean Park aquarium-amusement complex in Hong Kong January 20, 2008. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

<p>A one Euro coin is displayed in water over a map showing Greece in this picture illustration taken in Munich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle</p>

A one Euro coin is displayed in water over a map showing Greece in this picture illustration taken in Munich August 20, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

<p>Balinese Hindu devotees gathering on the Tanah Lot temple are reflected on a puddle of sea water near Tabanan on Indonesia's resort island of Bali for the celebration of the temple anniversary May 29, 2010. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Laurence Tan</p>

Balinese Hindu devotees gathering on the Tanah Lot temple are reflected on a puddle of sea water near Tabanan on Indonesia's resort island of Bali for the celebration of the temple anniversary May 29, 2010. Picture rotated 180 degrees. ...more

<p>Office buildings are pictured through a skylight covered in water from a rain shower in downtown Tokyo June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao</p>

Office buildings are pictured through a skylight covered in water from a rain shower in downtown Tokyo June 16, 2010. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

<p>A boy stands beneath a waterfall in a swimming pool at a park in Itupeva, Sao Paulo January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Almeida</p>

A boy stands beneath a waterfall in a swimming pool at a park in Itupeva, Sao Paulo January 12, 2010. REUTERS/Alex Almeida

<p>Dancers perform on a transparent overhead water stage during a media preview and dress rehearsal for the Fuerzabruta (Brute Force) show, created by Diqui James of Argentina, in Taipei December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

Dancers perform on a transparent overhead water stage during a media preview and dress rehearsal for the Fuerzabruta (Brute Force) show, created by Diqui James of Argentina, in Taipei December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

<p>Seven-year-old polar bear Commander Sedov shakes off water in his pool at the Royev Ruchey zoo while playing with a ball in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Seven-year-old polar bear Commander Sedov shakes off water in his pool at the Royev Ruchey zoo while playing with a ball in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, October 4, 2009. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

<p>A coffee pot filled with water acts as a lens to depict Lumpini Park in Bangkok August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang</p>

A coffee pot filled with water acts as a lens to depict Lumpini Park in Bangkok August 26, 2009. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

<p>Rain drops on a car window reflects a man walking past a stock index board in Tokyo August 10, 2009. The image was rotated 180 degree. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon</p>

Rain drops on a car window reflects a man walking past a stock index board in Tokyo August 10, 2009. The image was rotated 180 degree. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

<p>A man swims in a pool inside a condominium in Singapore March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh</p>

A man swims in a pool inside a condominium in Singapore March 21, 2010. REUTERS/Nicky Loh

<p>An artist performs during the Waterwall show in Lisbon August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro</p>

An artist performs during the Waterwall show in Lisbon August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Jose Manuel Ribeiro

<p>An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, Brazil, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava</p>

An aerial view of a natural lake fed by a spring in the Amazon River basin near Manaus, Brazil, September 30, 2010. REUTERS/Ivan Canabrava

<p>Police boats speed up during a presentation for the media in the Baltic sea on the waterfront of the venue for the upcoming G8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

Police boats speed up during a presentation for the media in the Baltic sea on the waterfront of the venue for the upcoming G8 summit in Heiligendamm, Germany, May 24, 2007. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

<p>A rowing boat floats as clouds are reflected on Loch Linnhe in Fort William, western Scotland, May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

A rowing boat floats as clouds are reflected on Loch Linnhe in Fort William, western Scotland, May 12, 2007. REUTERS/Darren Staples

