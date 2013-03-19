Photo focus: Yoga

Yoga instructor Emily Conradson does a handstand in the expanded studio space at "Om Factory" yoga studio in New York, in this picture taken August 7, 2009. U.S. yogis are being asked to regulate more than their breathing -- and they are fighting back. About 50 yogis gathered in New York recently to discuss hiring a lobbyist and raise funds to fight a state proposal to require certification of yoga teacher training programs -- a move they say would unfairly cost them money. REUTERS/Jamie Fine