Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 15, 2016 | 8:55pm IST

Photographing Syria: Bassam Khabieh

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A rebel fighter gestures as he runs across a street in Mleha suburb of Damascus, during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A rebel fighter gestures as he runs across a street in Mleha suburb of Damascus, during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014....more

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT A rebel fighter gestures as he runs across a street in Mleha suburb of Damascus, during what the rebel fighters said was an offensive against them by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
1 / 40
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A boy writes on a dusty mirror in a damaged house in the rebel held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
2 / 40
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
A resident rides his bicycle near what activists said was an exploded cluster bomb shell in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
3 / 40
A fighter, whose face was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, carries his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter, during his wedding ceremony in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A fighter, whose face was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, carries his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter, during his wedding ceremony in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 19,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A fighter, whose face was wounded during clashes with forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, carries his friend, a Free Syrian Army fighter, during his wedding ceremony in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
4 / 40
A youth pushes pink couches on a cart in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A youth pushes pink couches on a cart in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, January 07, 2016
A youth pushes pink couches on a cart in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
5 / 40
A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, January 11, 2016
A man carries a child that survived from under debris in a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes carried out by the Russian air force in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria January 10, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
6 / 40
Residents react and gesture to the sky, during what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents react and gesture to the sky, during what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, February 02, 2015
Residents react and gesture to the sky, during what activists said were seven air-strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Duma in Eastern Al-Ghouta, near Damascus, February 2, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
7 / 40
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died the day before, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died the day before, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, February 27, 2016
A man inspects a shirt of his dead son, who died the day before, after an airstrike in the rebel-held besieged city of Douma, a suburb of Damascus, Syria February 27, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
8 / 40
Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. Abou Ali al-Bitar is using remnants of weapons including rockets, mortar shells, bullet casings to create ornamental objects, musical instruments and toys for children to entertain them during Eid al-Adha. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. Abou Ali al-Bitar is using remnants of weapons including rockets,...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 17, 2013
Children ride on a makeshift merry-go-round made from remnants of Russian bombs at a basement in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, on the second day of Eid al-Adha October 16, 2013. Abou Ali al-Bitar is using remnants of weapons including rockets, mortar shells, bullet casings to create ornamental objects, musical instruments and toys for children to entertain them during Eid al-Adha. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
9 / 40
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria October 30, 2015. At least 40 people were killed and about 100 wounded after Syrian government forces fired missiles into the market place in a town near Damascus, a conflict monitor and a local rescue group said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria October 30, 2015. At least 40 people were killed and about 100 wounded after Syrian government forces...more

Reuters / Friday, October 30, 2015
The body of a dead girl is seen after Syrian government forces fired missiles on a busy marketplace in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria October 30, 2015. At least 40 people were killed and about 100 wounded after Syrian government forces fired missiles into the market place in a town near Damascus, a conflict monitor and a local rescue group said. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
10 / 40
Ten-year-old Hadeel asks people for help to pay a medical bill beside her father who had his right foot amputated due to diabetes and a lack of access to insulin. Hadeel remains determined to go to school despite the risks and the shelling. �I want to become a teacher in future, but I got delayed in my studies,� she said. �I couldn't go to school last year because of the shelling.� Hadeel loves her father very much and said that when he gets money, he will buy her coloured pens instead of her pencils that are wearing out. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Ten-year-old Hadeel asks people for help to pay a medical bill beside her father who had his right foot amputated due to diabetes and a lack of access to insulin. Hadeel remains determined to go to school despite the risks and the shelling. �I want...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Ten-year-old Hadeel asks people for help to pay a medical bill beside her father who had his right foot amputated due to diabetes and a lack of access to insulin. Hadeel remains determined to go to school despite the risks and the shelling. �I want to become a teacher in future, but I got delayed in my studies,� she said. �I couldn't go to school last year because of the shelling.� Hadeel loves her father very much and said that when he gets money, he will buy her coloured pens instead of her pencils that are wearing out. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
11 / 40
Residents look for survivors under debris after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Residents look for survivors under debris after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, September 25, 2014
Residents look for survivors under debris after what activists say were four air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
12 / 40
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A fire trail is seen during clashes between forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and the Army of Islam fighters, on the eastern mountains of Qalamoun overlooking the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
13 / 40
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 13, 2015
Ghazal, 4, (L) and Judy, 7, carrying 8-month-old Suhair, react after what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad near the Syrian Arab Red Crescent center in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
14 / 40
Men carry a body of a boy, removed from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men carry a body of a boy, removed from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2014
Men carry a body of a boy, removed from under rubble, at a site hit by what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
15 / 40
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, November 26, 2015
Children play in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 26, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
16 / 40
A man rides a motorbike through a damaged site from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man rides a motorbike through a damaged site from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
A man rides a motorbike through a damaged site from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
17 / 40
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
Medics treat injured people inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
18 / 40
Survivors' handprints mark a dust covered wall in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Survivors' handprints mark a dust covered wall in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
Survivors' handprints mark a dust covered wall in a site damaged from what activists said was shelling by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
19 / 40
Bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region are seen in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. Syrian activists said at least 213 people, including women and children, were killed in a nerve gas attack by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on rebel-held districts of the Ghouta region east of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region are seen in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. Syrian activists said at least 213 people, including women and children, were killed in a nerve gas attack by...more

Reuters / Friday, February 13, 2015
Bodies of people activists say were killed by nerve gas in the Ghouta region are seen in the Duma neighbourhood of Damascus August 21, 2013. Syrian activists said at least 213 people, including women and children, were killed in a nerve gas attack by President Bashar al-Assad's forces on rebel-held districts of the Ghouta region east of Damascus. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
20 / 40
Children whosurvived, what activists said, was the August 2013 chemical attack on eastern Ghouta of Damascus, attend a ceremony marking the second year after the chemical attack in Zamalka, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Children whosurvived, what activists said, was the August 2013 chemical attack on eastern Ghouta of Damascus, attend a ceremony marking the second year after the chemical attack in Zamalka, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria September 29, 2015....more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Children whosurvived, what activists said, was the August 2013 chemical attack on eastern Ghouta of Damascus, attend a ceremony marking the second year after the chemical attack in Zamalka, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria September 29, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
21 / 40
Employees work inside a garment factory in the besieged town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Employees work inside a garment factory in the besieged town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Employees work inside a garment factory in the besieged town of Douma, near Damascus, Syria, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
22 / 40
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 17, 2015
A boy fills a container with water in the town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
23 / 40
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Free Syrian Army fighter carries a copy of the Koran as he walks along a street in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
24 / 40
A man holds a child that he said survived shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, along a street in Duma neighborhood in Damascus, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man holds a child that he said survived shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, along a street in Duma neighborhood in Damascus, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, November 18, 2013
A man holds a child that he said survived shelling from forces loyal to President Bashar al-Assad, along a street in Duma neighborhood in Damascus, November 17, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
25 / 40
Prosthesis are seen at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically disabled victims of the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Prosthesis are seen at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically...more

Reuters / Friday, October 25, 2013
Prosthesis are seen at a welfare workshop in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 24, 2013. The center produces prosthesis from different materials including remnants of weapons, plastic mannequins and water barrels, and offer them to physically disabled victims of the war. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
26 / 40
A girl is being evacuated from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A girl is being evacuated from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
A girl is being evacuated from a site hit by what activists said were airstrikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
27 / 40
Nour, a 9 year-old girl, who lives in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, plays on an inflatable slide in the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, where they came to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Syria July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Nour, a 9 year-old girl, who lives in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, plays on an inflatable slide in the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, where they came to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 19, 2015
Nour, a 9 year-old girl, who lives in the rebel-held neighborhood of Jobar in Damascus, plays on an inflatable slide in the neighboring suburb of Hamouriyeh, where they came to celebrate the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, Syria July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
28 / 40
An injured student rests inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured student rests inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
An injured student rests inside a field hospital after what activists said were air and missile strikes in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
29 / 40
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion takes up position behind sandbags in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion takes up position behind sandbags in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
A rebel fighter from the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion takes up position behind sandbags in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
30 / 40
A burnt lamp is seen inside a damaged house in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A burnt lamp is seen inside a damaged house in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A burnt lamp is seen inside a damaged house in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus December 14, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
31 / 40
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, January 07, 2014
Men hold up a baby saved from under rubble, who survived what activists say was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
32 / 40
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 19, 2015
A student stands in front of others as they attend a class inside a school in a rebel-controlled area of the eastern Ghouta of Damascus, Syria October 19, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
33 / 40
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, March 03, 2016
A man walks on the rubble of damaged buildings in the rebel-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria March 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
34 / 40
Rebel fighters take part in a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 12, 2015. The newly graduated rebel fighters, who went through military training, will join the the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Rebel fighters take part in a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 12, 2015. The newly graduated rebel fighters, who went through military training, will join the the Free Syrian...more

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Rebel fighters take part in a military display as part of a graduation ceremony at a camp in eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria July 12, 2015. The newly graduated rebel fighters, who went through military training, will join the the Free Syrian Army's Al Rahman legion. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
35 / 40
A man carries an injured girl after what activists said were five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A man carries an injured girl after what activists said were five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, September 12, 2014
A man carries an injured girl after what activists said were five air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Douma, eastern al-Ghouta, near Damascus September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
36 / 40
A boy sits on a wheel in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A boy sits on a wheel in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Saturday, October 04, 2014
A boy sits on a wheel in front of the bullet-riddled facade of a mosque on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighborhood in Damascus October 4, 2014. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
37 / 40
A father reacts while trying to search for his daughters under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

A father reacts while trying to search for his daughters under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 05, 2013
A father reacts while trying to search for his daughters under the rubble at a site hit by what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in the Duma neighborhood of Damascus November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
38 / 40
An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015....more

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
An injured boy who is undergoing surgery, after he was injured in what activists said was an airstrike by forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar al-Assad, rests inside a field hospital in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria December 5, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
39 / 40
Damaged buildings are pictured during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Damaged buildings are pictured during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Damaged buildings are pictured during a sandstorm in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Syria's children of war

Syria's children of war

Next Slideshows

Syria's children of war

Syria's children of war

Portraits of five-year-old Syrian children who have only known conflict in their country.

15 Mar 2016
War games in South Korea

War games in South Korea

American and South Korean troops stage military exercises as North Korea threatens to respond with an all-out offensive.

15 Mar 2016
Syria's descent into war

Syria's descent into war

A visual chronology of the defining moments and turning points of the conflict in Syria.

15 Mar 2016
Escape from Idomeni

Escape from Idomeni

Hundreds of migrants streamed out of Idomeni camp in Greece, seeking a way over the Macedonia border.

14 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast