Photographing Syria: Bassam Khabieh

Ten-year-old Hadeel asks people for help to pay a medical bill beside her father who had his right foot amputated due to diabetes and a lack of access to insulin. Hadeel remains determined to go to school despite the risks and the shelling. �I want...more

Ten-year-old Hadeel asks people for help to pay a medical bill beside her father who had his right foot amputated due to diabetes and a lack of access to insulin. Hadeel remains determined to go to school despite the risks and the shelling. �I want to become a teacher in future, but I got delayed in my studies,� she said. �I couldn't go to school last year because of the shelling.� Hadeel loves her father very much and said that when he gets money, he will buy her coloured pens instead of her pencils that are wearing out. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Close