Photojournalist gang-raped in Mumbai
Activists shout slogans from a police van after being detained during a protest against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile mill, in Mumbai August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
An activist shouts slogans during a protest against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile mill, in Mumbai August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers stand guard at a court where a man accused of raping a photo journalist was produced in the court in Mumbai August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen stand guard at a court where a man accused of raping a photo journalist was produced in the court in Mumbai August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Police officers escort a man (face covered), accused of raping a photo journalist, at a court in Mumbai August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A combination photograph of police sketches released by Mumbai police show suspects in the rape of a photo journalist in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Supporters of Republican Party of India (RPI) shout slogans during a protest against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Supporters of Republican Party of India (RPI) shout slogans during a protest against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Journalists hold placards as they participate in a protest march against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Journalists hold placards as they participate in a protest march against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Journalists and students hold placards as they participate in a protest against the rape of a photo journalist by five men inside an abandoned textile, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh addresses a news conference at the police club in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh gestures as he addresses a news conference at the police club in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Mumbai Police Commissioner Satyapal Singh gestures as he addresses a news conference at the police club in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman stands guard near the crime scene where a photo journalist was raped by five men inside an abandoned textile mill in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman stands guard near the crime scene where a photo journalist was raped inside an abandoned textile mill in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A general view of the abandoned textile mill where a photo journalist was raped by five men, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen survey the crime scene where a photo journalist was raped inside an abandoned textile mill in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen survey the crime scene where a photo journalist was raped inside an abandoned textile mill in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman cordons off the area near the crime scene where a photo journalist was raped by five men inside an abandoned textile mill in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Policemen stand guard near the crime scene where a photo journalist was raped by five men inside an abandoned textile mill in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A policeman stands guard at the crime scene where a photo journalist was raped by five men inside an abandoned textile mill, in Mumbai August 23, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
