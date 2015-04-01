Photos of the month: March
A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe...more
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru February 26, 2015. The Chadian military nicknamed the man "the Butcher". Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional...more
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine...more
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. Myanmar police beat students with batons and detained some of them as they broke up a group of about 200 protesters who had been locked in a standoff with security forces for...more
Enraged Christians lynch a man they suspected of being involved in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore, Pakistan, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
NHRA top fuel dragster driver Larry Dixon (right) crashes and goes airborne alongside Doug Kalitta after his car broke in half during qualifying for the Gatornationals at Auto Plus Raceway at Gainesville March 14, 2015. Dixon walked away from the...more
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children died when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New...more
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun...more
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings...more
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday...more
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, March 3, 2015. The Unification Church founded by evangelist reverend Moon Sun-myung in Seoul in 1954, performed its...more
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training center in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Afghan survivors of an avalanche walk in the Abdullah Khil village of the Dara district of Panjshir province March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Masooma Alizada, a member of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team walks with her bicycle in Kabul February 20, 2015. Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team has been breaking new ground for women's sports and pushing the boundaries of what...more
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of...more
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 2015. Some local residents carry out this activity during sunrise and sunset. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2015....more
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's...more
Labourers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd...more
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her...more
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) at the Cheltenham Festival March 20, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic
A member of a Female Commando Battalion which is part of the Syrian Army, wears her headgear in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. This Battalion consists of several hundred female fighters who have had...more
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil...more
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out last month between Myanmar's army and MNDAA,...more
A model takes a nap backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russia, southeast from Donetsk March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometre long pathway, which was...more
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Cuba, March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre...more
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. Islamist militants blasted their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing at least seven people...more
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory for former military...more
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. The realistic silicone sex dolls can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of 5,500...more
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte, Libya, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, California March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak that was freed this month by troops from Niger and Chad, residents...more
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, March 15, 2015. The Paracas reserve, which aims to preserve the marine ecosystem, is located on the coastal areas and tropical desert of Peru....more
A huge poster shows a model wearing jeans and part of a nun's habit, on a building in Naples March 11, 2015. Rosso di Sera, an Italian ready-to-wear clothing chain, has caused a stir by putting up the huge publicity poster of a semi-nude woman...more
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A couple walks on a sandbar in the shallow sea at an archipelago of Los Roques, Venezuela, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
