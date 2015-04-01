Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 2, 2015 | 12:55am IST

Photos of the month: March

A total solar eclipse is seen in Longyearbyen on Svalbard, Norway, March 20, 2015. A partial eclipse was visible, the first day of northern spring, across parts of Africa, Europe and Asia. The total eclipse of the sun was only visible in the Faroe Islands and the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard in the Arctic Ocean. REUTERS/Jon Olav Nesvold/NTB scanpix

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru February 26, 2015. The Chadian military nicknamed the man "the Butcher". Niger, Cameroon and Chad have launched a regional military campaign to help Nigeria defeat the Boko Haram insurgency, which aims to carve an Islamic emirate out of northeastern Nigeria. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
Wreckage of the Airbus A320 is seen at the site of the crash, near Seyne-les-Alpes, French Alps March 26, 2015. A young German co-pilot locked himself alone in the cockpit of Germanwings flight 9525 and set it on course to crash into an Alpine mountain, killing all 150 people on board including himself, prosecutors said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Police hit a student protester during violence in Letpadan March 10, 2015. Myanmar police beat students with batons and detained some of them as they broke up a group of about 200 protesters who had been locked in a standoff with security forces for more than a week, a Reuters witness said. The students were protesting an education bill they say stifles academic independence, and a group of them set out on foot from the central city of Mandalay more than a month ago in a symbolic protest. They made it as far as Letpadan, a town north of Yangon, where police blockaded them behind vehicles and barriers made of wood and barbed wire. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Enraged Christians lynch a man they suspected of being involved in a suicide attack on a church in Lahore, Pakistan, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
NHRA top fuel dragster driver Larry Dixon (right) crashes and goes airborne alongside Doug Kalitta after his car broke in half during qualifying for the Gatornationals at Auto Plus Raceway at Gainesville March 14, 2015. Dixon walked away from the incident. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
The body of Yaakob Sassoon, one of the seven children from the Orthodox Jewish family killed in a fire in New York, is carried to burial in Jerusalem March 23, 2015. The seven children died when flames ripped through their Brooklyn home in one of New York City's deadliest fires in years, officials said. Police have identified the children who died as Yaakob Sassoon, 5, Sara, 6, Moshe, 8, Yeshua, 10, Rivkah, 11, David, 12, and Eliane, 16. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
Cats crowd the harbor on Aoshima Island in the Ehime prefecture in southern Japan February 25, 2015. An army of cats rules the remote island in southern Japan, curling up in abandoned houses or strutting about in a fishing village that is overrun with felines outnumbering humans six to one. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Zhanna, daughter of Russian leading opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, reacts during his funeral in Moscow, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L), French President Francois Hollande (C) and Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy pay respect to victims in front of the mountain in Seyne-les-Alpes, March 25, 2015, the day after the air crash of a Germanwings Airbus A320. Hollande, Merkel and Rajoy arrived in the village of Seyne-les-Alpes, where French investigators have set up headquarters for search operations in the nearby ravine where an Airbus plane smashed into a mountain, ahead of an international homage to the 150 victims. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
Civilians walk near upright buses barricading a street, which serve as protection from snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Aleppo's rebel-controlled Bustan al-Qasr neighborhood March 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, March 23, 2015
The mother and father of Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab held by Islamic State in Syria as an alleged spy, react beside a picture of him in their East Jerusalem home March 10, 2015. A video posted online by Islamic State militants on Tuesday showed a child killing Muhammad Musallam, an Israeli Arab accused by the group of being a Mossad spy, with a bullet to the head. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
Model Bianca Balti (2nd L) joins other models as they present creations from the Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2015/16 collection during Milan Fashion Week March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A bride waits for her groom before a mass wedding ceremony of the Unification Church at Cheongshim Peace World Centre in Gapyeong, March 3, 2015. The Unification Church founded by evangelist reverend Moon Sun-myung in Seoul in 1954, performed its first mass wedding in 1961 with 33 couples. Approximately 3,800 couples from around the world attended the mass wedding on Tuesday. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
Afghan policemen display their skills at a police training center in Nangarhar Province March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
A woman takes advantage of warm spring weather temperatures on the beach in Nice, France, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Afghan survivors of an avalanche walk in the Abdullah Khil village of the Dara district of Panjshir province March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Monday, March 02, 2015
Masooma Alizada, a member of Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team walks with her bicycle in Kabul February 20, 2015. Afghanistan's Women's National Cycling Team has been breaking new ground for women's sports and pushing the boundaries of what is - and is not - acceptable for young women in the conservative Muslim country. Under the Taliban in the 1990s, women in Afghanistan were excluded from public life, banned from going to school or stepping outside their home without a male family member. Women's rights have made gains since the hardline Islamist group's ouster in 2001, but observers worry that progress is at risk as gender-based violence persists and women remain under-represented in politics. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
The mud-covered feet of a victim, who died after a hillside collapsed onto a house, is pictured at Ledhan village, west of Srinagar March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
An aerial view shows the Mont Saint-Michel off France's Normandy coast March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A general view shows solar panels to produce renewable energy at the photovoltaic park in Les Mees, in the department of Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, southern France March 31, 2015. The solar farm of the Colle des Mees, the biggest in France, consists of 112,780 solar modules covering an area of 200 hectares (494 acres) of land and representing 100 MW of power. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Madeleine Klonoski, 2, sits on her father's leg at a kite festival in Redondo Beach, California March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Police arrest a protester outside the City of Ferguson Police Department and Municipal Court in Ferguson, Missouri, March 11, 2015. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
A resident makes his pet pigeons fly away from the roof of his house in the old quarters of Delhi March 18, 2015. Some local residents carry out this activity during sunrise and sunset. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Former NBA basketball player Yao Ming (2nd L) walks past security personnel as he arrives for the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) outside the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (C on left) and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi (C on right) talk outside with aides after a morning negotiation session with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry over Iran's nuclear programme in Lausanne March 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, March 19, 2015
Labourers work on scaffolding near a full-scale replica of the Sphinx at an unfinished movie and animation tourism theme park, in Chuzhou, Anhui province, China, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, March 29, 2015
President Barack Obama (3rd L) participates in a march across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, March 7, 2015. Also pictured are first lady Michelle Obama (L), U.S. Representative John Lewis (D-GA) (2nd L), former first lady Laura Bush (2nd R) and former president George W. Bush (R). The event comes on the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' march at the bridge, where police and state troopers beat and used tear gas against peaceful marchers who were advocating against racial discrimination at the voting booth. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Tsukimi Ayano stands in a classroom with scarecrows at a closed down school in the village of Nagoro on Shikoku Island in southern Japan February 24, 2015. Ayano made her first scarecrow 13 years ago to frighten off birds pecking at seeds in her garden. The life-sized straw doll resembled her father, so she made more. Today, the tiny village of Nagoro in southern Japan is teeming with Ayano's hand-sewn creations, frozen in time for a tableau that captures the motions of everyday life. Nagoro, like many villages in Japan's countryside, has been hit hard by inhabitants flocking to cities for work and leaving mostly pensioners behind. Its greying community is a microcosm of Japan, whose population has been falling for a decade. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
Ruby Walsh on Annie Power falls at the last during the 16:00 OLBG Mares' Hurdle (Registered As The David Nicholson Mares' Hurdle) at the Cheltenham Festival March 20, 2015. Action Images via Reuters / Matthew Childs Livepic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A member of a Female Commando Battalion which is part of the Syrian Army, wears her headgear in the government-controlled area of Jobar, a suburb of Damascus March 19, 2015. This Battalion consists of several hundred female fighters who have had military training and carry out combat duties. Picture taken during a Syrian Army organized trip. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, March 20, 2015
A snowboarder performs during the Red Bull Jump and Freeze competition at ski resort Shimbulak outside Almaty, Kazakhstan, March 22, 2015. Participants wearing festive costumes perform tricks before getting into a pond with icy water. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A 15-year-old rebel soldier of the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) inserts bullets into the clip of his rifle near a military base in Kokang region March 11, 2015. Fighting broke out last month between Myanmar's army and MNDAA, which groups remnants of the Communist Party of Burma, a powerful Chinese-backed guerrilla force that battled Myanmar's government before splintering in 1989. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A model takes a nap backstage before the Hempel Award 23rd China International Young Fashion Designers Contest show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 25, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
A woman takes a nap inside a bus while waiting to cross the Uspenka border crossing between Ukraine and Russia, southeast from Donetsk March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Journalists walk along the new Caminito del Rey (The King's Little Pathway) in El Chorro-Alora, near Malaga, southern Spain March 15, 2015. Dubbed by many media outlets as the world's scariest pathway, the three-kilometre long pathway, which was built at about 100 metres (330 ft) above the gorge of Los Gaitanes between the years of 1901 and 1905, was closed in 2001 after five people died. A new walkway has then been built over the old walkway and will open to the public on March 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
Twin sisters Araneidis Sanchez, 7, (L), and Araneisi Sanchez, pose for a picture during the International Livestock Fair Show in Havana, Cuba, March 21, 2015. Around 200 thousand people attend the fair, according to its organizers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Residents evacuate an injured boy after Islamist group al Shabaab attacked Maka Al-Mukarama hotel in Mogadishu, March 27, 2015. Islamist militants blasted their way into a popular hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu, killing at least seven people and trapping government officials inside, police and witnesses said. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Reuters / Friday, March 27, 2015
Supporters of the presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari and his All Progressive Congress hits with a motorbike another supporter during celebrations in Kano March 31, 2015. Nigeria's opposition APC declared an election victory for former military ruler Buhari and said Africa's most populous nation was witnessing history with its first democratic transfer of power. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A woman wearing a scarf covering her face, to protect herself from pollution, walks in a park in Beijing, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Wednesday, March 18, 2015
Silicone dream dolls are seen at the workshop of the Dreamdoll company in Duppigheim near Strasbourg, December 2, 2014. The realistic silicone sex dolls can be ordered from a catalog based on four hair and eye color models for a base price of 5,500 euros ($6,150). The dolls weigh around 40 kilos due to a lightweight aluminum structure and take a week to construct. The company of three employees produces some one hundred custom-made silicone sex dolls a year, mainly for European customers. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Thursday, March 05, 2015
Fighters from Misrata fire weapons at Islamic State militants near Sirte, Libya, March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
A pit bull dog named OJ wears sunglasses as he stands on The Embarcadero with his owner in San Francisco, California March 16, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants have kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak that was freed this month by troops from Niger and Chad, residents said on Tuesday. Nigerian, Chadian and Niger forces have driven militants out of a string of towns in simultaneous offensives over the past month. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
An Israeli soldier casts his ballot for the parliamentary election behind a mobile voting booth in the West Bank Jewish settlement of Migdalim, near Ariel, March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Tuesday, March 17, 2015
An injured boy reacts in a field hospital after what activists said were air strikes by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Badra

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Pelicans try to catch a fish thrown by a fisherman on a fishing pier in Paracas National Reserve in Ica, March 15, 2015. The Paracas reserve, which aims to preserve the marine ecosystem, is located on the coastal areas and tropical desert of Peru. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Monday, March 16, 2015
A huge poster shows a model wearing jeans and part of a nun's habit, on a building in Naples March 11, 2015. Rosso di Sera, an Italian ready-to-wear clothing chain, has caused a stir by putting up the huge publicity poster of a semi-nude woman dressed as a nun in Naples less than two weeks before Pope Francis' visit. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Reuters / Wednesday, March 11, 2015
People walk during a heavy snowfall in central Moscow, March 22, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
Pontoons, which were previously used as a floating jetty, are seen on the cracked ground of the Atibainha dam, part of the Cantareira reservoir, during a drought in Nazare Paulista, Sao Paulo state, February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

Reuters / Sunday, March 22, 2015
A couple walks on a sandbar in the shallow sea at an archipelago of Los Roques, Venezuela, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
