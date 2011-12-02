Edition:
Sat Dec 3, 2011

Photos of the week

<p>Police arrest an Occupy London protestor on the roof of Panton House, a building used by mining company Xstrata, in central London November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

<p>Police chase protesters as they enter the gate of the British embassy in Tehran November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Anti-government protesters ride a motorcycle following a demonstration to demand the trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

<p>The carcass of a cow lies on the ground in San Isidro de Cienega in the state of Nuevo Leon November 28, 2011. Mexico is being battered its worst drought in seven decades, affecting almost 70 percent of the country and which has devastated farm life and is expected to continue into next year. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

<p>Drug addicts listen to music during a psychological treatment at a compulsory drug rehabilitation center in Kunming, capital of southern China's Yunnan Province November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Lee </p>

<p>A member of the MSM (Men who have Sex with Men) Club, wears a red ribbon while he performs at a HIV/Aids awareness campaign in Hanoi November 27, 2011. More than one hundred groups from the Vietnam Civil Society Partnership Platform on AIDS organized awareness campaigns throughout the country on Sunday to commemorate the deaths of HIV/AIDS victims and mark the upcoming HIV/AIDS day on December 1. In the year of 2010, an estimated 230,000 people in Vietnam were HIV-positive, out of whom 50,000 died, according to the latest government data. REUTERS/Kham </p>

<p>A child undergoing treatment for cholera sleeps at a cholera treatment centre run by Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders) in Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince November 27, 2011. Cholera has sickened more than 450,000 people in the nation of 10 million, or nearly 5 percent of the population, and killed more than 6,000 people. More people died of cholera last year in Haiti than in any other part of the world, and the disease is likely to become the leading killer of children under five in Haiti, estimates NGO Partners in Health. REUTERS/Swoan Parker</p>

<p>Anandan, 56, pushes a part of a coconut tree after cutting it along a main road in the southern Indian city of Kochi November 29, 2011. Anandan, whose profession is to cut coconut trees, has been doing the job for the last 32 years and charges between rupees 1200 to 6000 ($24 to $120) for cutting a coconut tree depending on its size, location and the risk involved. REUTERS/Sivaram V </p>

<p>Birds take to the air as a helicopter flies over the Swiss Parliament building transporting the annual Christmas tree for the Federal square in Bern November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener </p>

<p>Yovana Yumbo Ruiz, 8, diagnosed with the Tetra-amelia syndrome, plays with her brother Alamo on the floor during a rehabilitation session at the clinic La Luz in Lima, November 29, 2011. Dr. Luis Rubio, the head of Yovana Yumbo Ruiz's medical case, is rehabilitating her with the hope of putting a bionic arm on her in the future. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo </p>

<p>Retiring paramilitary policemen bid farewell to their comrades inside a train at a station in Dandong, Liaoning province November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Jacky Chen </p>

<p>Raksha, 25, a sex worker, prepares for a performance in Mumbai's Kamathipura red light district December 1, 2011. Social Activities Integration, a non-profit organisation which provides free condoms and medical care to people living with HIV and AIDS, held a commemoration for sex workers who died from AIDS on the eve of world AIDS day. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash </p>

<p>A Pakistani Christian man beats his chest while taking part in an anti-American rally in Lahore to protest against a NATO cross-border attack November 28, 2011. A NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers at the weekend could hurt cooperation on Afghanistan, Pakistan's army spokesman said on Monday. The banner reads, "The Christian community in Pakistan condemn the NATO attacks. Salute to the Pakistan Army." REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

<p>Drivers, some of whom were carrying fuel for NATO forces in Afghanistan, sleep on top of their trucks at a fuel terminal in Karachi November 26, 2011. NATO helicopters and fighter jets attacked two military outposts in northwest Pakistan, killing as many as 28 troops and plunging U.S.-Pakistan relations, already deeply frayed, further into crisis. REUTERS/Athar Hussain </p>

<p>A West Papuan dances with his bow and arrow during a protest to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the West Papuan independence from Dutch rule in Jakarta December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Beawiharta </p>

<p>An undercover Israeli policeman detains a Palestinian youth during clashes in Shuafat refugee camp in the West Bank, near Jerusalem December 1, 2011. Israeli police arrested eight Palestinians after stones and fireworks were thrown at the police by protesters angered by an the construction of an Israeli checkpoint structure in the area, local media reported. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

<p>Opposition UDPS supporters run through a cloud of teargas outside N'Djili airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly </p>

<p>German riot police cross a small river as they follow anti-nuclear protesters near Lemgrabe, November 26, 2011. The Castor (Cask for Storage and Transport Of Radioactive material) train is carrying 11 containers of spent German nuclear fuel on route from France after being reprocessed, to the nuclear waste storage facility of Gorleben in north eastern Germany this weekend. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch </p>

<p>An Andean woman drinks water from the Cortada lagoon during a protest against Newmont's proposed Conga gold mine, in the Andean region of Cajamarca November 24, 2011. Peru's prime minister on December 2, 2011, said Newmont Mining must set aside money to finance social projects and any environmental damage as a precondition for moving forward on a stalled $4.8 billion gold mine project. Opponents of Newmont Mining's $4.8 billion Conga project refused to end their rallies on November 30, 2011, saying Peru must permanently cancel the proposed mine after temporarily halting work on it to avert violence. Protesters and farmers say the mine would cause pollution and hurt water supplies by replacing a string of alpine lakes with artificial reservoirs. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil </p>

<p>Deaf ballet student Vitoria Torres (L) and her handicapped classmate Julia Carruci rehearse Don Quixote at the Association of Ballet and Arts for the Blind, in Sao Paulo November 5, 2011. The Association was founded by ballerina and physiotherapist Fernanda Bianchini in 1995, when she decided to teach classical ballet to the blind for free. Since then her classes have been opened to the deaf and mute, and even to children and youths with other handicaps. Bianchi says that the school's main goal is to teach self-esteem to the students. REUTERS/Nacho Doce </p>

