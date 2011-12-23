Photos of the week
Egyptian army soldiers arrest a female protester during clashes at Tahrir Square in Cairo December 17, 2011. Soldiers beat demonstrators with batons in Cairo's Tahrir Square in a second day of clashes that have killed nine people and wounded more than 300, marring the first free election most Egyptians can remember. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman wearing a burqa stands in front of the Hazrat Ali, or Blue Mosque, in Mazar-e-Sharif December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Pyongyang residents react as they mourn the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, in this photo taken by Kyodo on December 19, 2011. Kim Jong-il died on a train trip on Saturday, state television reported on Monday, sparking immediate concern over who is in control of the reclusive state and its nuclear program. REUTERS/Kyodo
A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters jumps off a container as he secures a street where protesters marched to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Residents retrieve belongings from a house that landed on the fence of a mansion after it was swept away by flash floods caused by Typhoon Washi in a subdivision in Iligan city, southern Philippines December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Fist fighters battle during the Musangwe, an age old tradition where men and boys display their fighting skills, at Gaba Village in Limpopo province, South Africa, December 22, 2011. The annual Venda fist-fighting run by community leaders, attracts hundreds of men who engaged in several weeks of bare-knuckled amateur fights in front of screaming audiences in the area. The sport, which began three centuries ago among young bored farmhands of the Venda tribe, attracts scores of spectators who often walk miles to cheer their favourites under the searing summer sun. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A demonstrator dressed as Santa Claus is arrested by riot policemen during clashes with students protesting against the government to demand changes in the public state education system in Santiago, December 22, 2011. Chilean students have been protesting against what they say is the profiteering in the state education system. REUTERS/Ivan Alvarado
Tamara Llagas (L) reacts next to first runner-up Raquel Bonilla after winning the Miss Sevilla pageant in the Andalusian capital of Seville December 22, 2011. The winner of the pageant will go on to compete in the Miss Spain beauty contest in 2012. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Britain's Prince William dances with Vanessa Boateng (C) as his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (R) looks on during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in London December 21, 2011. The national charity, Centrepoint, provides housing and support to improve the lives of homeless young people aged 16 to 25. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/POOL
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant (24) collides with Los Angeles Clippers' Brian Cook during their NBA preseason basketball game in Los Angeles, California December 19, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Private Devin Alderman from the 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division hugs his girlfriend, Gislaine Powers, during a homecoming ceremony to welcome the unit home at Fort Hood, Texas December 21, 2011. The 3rd Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division was the last U.S. military unit to depart Iraq. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A resident of the village of Wukan in Lufeng county, Guangdong province carries a bucket of shellfish across a barricade blocking a bridge leading into the village December 20, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray
Children hold bags containing toys they received from Hector Chacon, a Guatemalan firefighter dressed as Santa Claus, under the Belize bridge in Guatemala City December 18, 2011. Guatemalan firefighters have been giving out toys in the Christmas period to children living in the neighborhoods under the bridge, a very poor area of the city, for 13 years, according to Chacon. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Debbie Summers (R) sits at the wheel of her car with all of their possessions inside as her children, Jordain (L), 3, and Jomari, 2, sit in the back seat as they wait for admittance to a homeless shelter at the offices of Faith in Action community housing in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, December 21, 2011. In a report issued earlier this month, the National Center on Family Homelessness, based in Needham, Massachusetts, said 1.6 million children were living on the streets of the United States last year or in shelters, motels and doubled-up with other families. That marked a 38 percent jump in child homelessness since 2007 and Ellen Bassuk, the center's president, attributes the increase to fallout from the U.S. recession and a surge in the number of extremely poor households headed by women. REUTERS/Joe Skipper
A detained youth listens during a religious class at Sekolah Polisi Negara, a police school in Seulawah, Aceh Besar, Indonesia's Aceh province December 21, 2011. Police detained about 65 youth punks when they attended a rock music show on December 11. The youths are expected to be released on December 23 after completing disciplinary education. REUTERS/Junaidi
Qamar Hashim (R), 8, takes pictures at al-Mutanabi street in Baghdad December 16, 2011. Hashim tours famous streets to picture Baghdadis with his single camera. He is the youngest Iraqi photographer to win several local awards, according to the Iraqi Society Photographic (ISP). REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani
People attend the funeral ceremony of late former Czech President Vaclav Havel at Prague Castle's St. Vitus Cathedral December 23, 2011. International leaders bade farewell on Friday to Vaclav Havel, the anti-communist dissident who led the peaceful "Velvet Revolution" and inspired human rights campaigners around the world. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Denver Broncos defensive tackle Marcus Thomas (L) touches quarterback Tim Tebow in the closing moments of their team's loss to the New England Patriots in their NFL game in Denver December 18, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
A demonstrator climbs stairs in the former Old Street Magistrates Court after protestors from Occupy London occupied it in London December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Protesters disrupt a news conference by U.S. Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich after he got the endorsement of Iowa Speaker of the House Kraig Paulsen and New Hampshire Speaker of the House Bill O'Brien at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines, Iowa, December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
