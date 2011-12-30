Photos of the week
Siberian tigers approach a keeper's car as they wait to be fed at the Siberian Tiger Forest Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2011. More than 800 Siberian tigers are currently living in the park, which is also a breeding...more
Siberian tigers approach a keeper's car as they wait to be fed at the Siberian Tiger Forest Park in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China, December 27, 2011. More than 800 Siberian tigers are currently living in the park, which is also a breeding center for this endangered species, local media reported. REUTERS/Sheng Li
A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
A woman smokes a cigarette as she walks her pet dog on a pedestrian street in downtown Shanghai December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Aly Song
An onlooker jumps over a sandbag barricade being removed by a bulldozer dismantling barricades erected by tribal fighters loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa December 28, 2011. A military...more
An onlooker jumps over a sandbag barricade being removed by a bulldozer dismantling barricades erected by tribal fighters loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa December 28, 2011. A military committee set up under a GCC peace deal signed in Saudi Arabia last month oversaw on Wednesday the dismantling of military and militant fortifications that have divided the Yemeni capital since protests against President Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule began in January. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. Workers throw water at people and discard old calendars to mark the...more
People are soaked while trying to enter a taxi in the financial district of Montevideo December 30, 2011, where workers threw water at each other to celebrate the end of the year. Workers throw water at people and discard old calendars to mark the last working day of the year on December 30. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa
A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year for Christmas and hand them out to poor children...more
A girl eats a candy apple during an annual gift-giving event organised by firefighters in Ciudad Juarez December 24, 2011. The firefighters from Ciudad Juarez collect donated toys throughout the year for Christmas and hand them out to poor children on Christmas eve. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Republican presidential candidate and former Pennsylvania Senator Rick Santorum looks on during a pheasant hunt in Adel, Iowa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Police officers greet each other at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers on Monday during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford...more
Police officers greet each other at the scene of a murder on Oxford Street in London, December 27, 2011. An 18-year-old was stabbed to death in front of horrified shoppers on Monday during a fight between two groups of youths on London's Oxford Street, one of Europe's busiest retail districts which was packed with thousands of bargain hunters. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Couples toast during their mass wedding in Lima, Peru, December 27, 2011. Some 92 couples tied the knot in the mass wedding ceremony which was headed by Mayor of Lima Susana Villaran and held to coincide with the year-end holidays. REUTERS/Mariana...more
Couples toast during their mass wedding in Lima, Peru, December 27, 2011. Some 92 couples tied the knot in the mass wedding ceremony which was headed by Mayor of Lima Susana Villaran and held to coincide with the year-end holidays. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Extreme right wing Jewish settlers (R), argue with protestors during a weekly protest, in front of their house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem December 30, 2011. Some 100 activists protested against the Jewish settlement in the...more
Extreme right wing Jewish settlers (R), argue with protestors during a weekly protest, in front of their house in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem December 30, 2011. Some 100 activists protested against the Jewish settlement in the predominantly Arab neighborhood and threw rocks towards a house occupied by the settlers leading them to confront the protesters, to minor clashes. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
Picture shows the construction site of a Catholic church made of snow in the Bavarian village of Mitterfirmiansreut, near the German-Czech border, December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Petr Josek
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 28, 2011. North Korea's military...more
North Korea's new leader Kim Jong-un salutes as he accompanies the hearse carrying the coffin of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il during his funeral procession in Pyongyang in this photo taken by Kyodo December 28, 2011. North Korea's military staged a huge funeral procession on Wednesday in the snowy streets of the capital Pyongyang for its deceased "dear leader," Kim Jong-il, readying a transition to his son, Kim Jong-un. Ri Yong-ho, Chief of General Staff of the Korea People's Army, salutes on the right. REUTERS/Kyodo
President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay...more
President Barack Obama tries to evade the wandering fingers of 8-month-old Cooper Wall Wagner as he poses for a picture with his parents, Captain Greg Wagner and Meredith Wagner as Obama met U.S. Marines and their families having lunch at Kaneohe Bay Marine Corps base in Hawaii, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Arym Ward kneels as she takes part in a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus following the Sunday mass at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 18, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's...more
Arym Ward kneels as she takes part in a re-enactment of the birth of Jesus following the Sunday mass at the St. Leo Catholic Church in Detroit December 18, 2011. St. Leo Catholic Church, located in one of the most abandoned pockets of the nation's most depressed city, is operating on life support. Built more than 120 years ago as Detroit was developing into a manufacturing powerhouse, St. Leo is one of the many area churches to have succumbed to a same priest and parishioner shortage that has plagued the Catholic Church in America. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Murphy falls into the courtside fans as he runs after a rebound against the Chicago Bulls during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi December 25, 2011. Pakistan's former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan brought at least 100,000...more
Fatima, 21, a supporter of the political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (Pakistan's Movement for Justice) looks up as she attends a rally in Karachi December 25, 2011. Pakistan's former cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan brought at least 100,000 people into the streets of Karachi in a massive rally that increases pressure on the civilian government and cements his standing as a political force. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Bindia Rana (L), 41, an eunuch locally referred to as hijra, laughs with a friend Rifee Khan, 34, at home in Karachi December 28, 2011. Orders went out from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to enrol eunuchs as voters, a...more
Bindia Rana (L), 41, an eunuch locally referred to as hijra, laughs with a friend Rifee Khan, 34, at home in Karachi December 28, 2011. Orders went out from the Supreme Court to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to enrol eunuchs as voters, a development that accords the basic right to a much mistreated community, local media reported in November 2011. It is estimated there are between 80,000 and 300,000 members of the transgender community, locally referred to as hijras, in Pakistan. REUTERS/Insiya Syed
Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29,...more
Ann Romney, after kicking off her shoes (R), stands on a chair to introduce her husband, Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), at a campaign stop at Music Man Square in Mason City, Iowa December 29, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Muslims offer evening prayers inside a mosque in New Delhi December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Muslims offer evening prayers inside a mosque in New Delhi December 30, 2011. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Honduran migrant stands near an image of Jesus Christ during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. Hundreds of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, risk...more
A Honduran migrant stands near an image of Jesus Christ during Christmas Eve at the migrant's shelter "La Lecheria" in Tultitlan, on the outskirts of Mexico City, December 24, 2011. Hundreds of thousands of migrants, mostly Central Americans, risk robbery, death from fast-moving freight trains or dehydration in the desert while trying to reach the U.S. REUTERS/Claudia Daut
Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to the streets demanding the downfall of the...more
Anti-government protesters shout slogans while standing in front of laser beams emitted by riot police in the village of Diraz west of Manama, December 29, 2011. Hundreds of anti-government protesters took to the streets demanding the downfall of the regime. Riot police fired tear gas to disperse and prevent demonstrators from entering the main highway. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Next Slideshows
Issues of 2012
As 2011 draws to a close, we look ahead to newsmakers and events that could define the new year.
Cyclone Thane hits India's south coast
Cyclone Thane hits India's south coast
Iran vs. the west
A look at Iran's recent adversarial relations with the western world.
Yemen uprising
Street fights continue even as barricades are torn down in the aftermath of Yemen President Saleh's agreement to step down from power.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.