Photos of the week
Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (C) is seen through a window from outside the Littleton Town Hall and Opera House during a campaign stop in Littleton, New Hampshire January 5, 2012. The New Hampshire Republican presidential primary election, the first in the nation, is on January 10. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Molly the dog walks around dead herring on a beach at Kvennes in Nordreisa, northern Norway December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Jan Petter Jorgensen/Scanpix
Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus is seen at a hospital January 6, 2012, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. A suicide bomber killed several people and wounded dozens in central...more
Bodies of people killed in an explosion in the Maidan district of Damascus is seen at a hospital January 6, 2012, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA. A suicide bomber killed several people and wounded dozens in central Damascus on Friday, Syrian state television said. REUTERS/Sana/Handout
A Cambodian riot police officer fires tear gas at residents during a forced eviction at the Borei Keila complex in Phnom Penh January 3, 2012. Local human rights group Licadho said that police officers and residents were injured in a face-off when...more
A Cambodian riot police officer fires tear gas at residents during a forced eviction at the Borei Keila complex in Phnom Penh January 3, 2012. Local human rights group Licadho said that police officers and residents were injured in a face-off when hundreds of armed authorities tried to evict families from their homes in a long running dispute with a local real estate firm well-connected with the government. The firm, Phanimex, plans to convert the residential complex into a commercial building. Licadho said that at least 12 people had also been detained following the violent clashes. REUTERS/Samrang Pring
A man holds a cross after winning a competition to retrieve it from the water during Orthodox Epiphany day celebrations in the port of Porto Rafti, some 40km (25 miles) northeast of Athens January 6, 2012. Orthodox priests throughout the country...more
A man holds a cross after winning a competition to retrieve it from the water during Orthodox Epiphany day celebrations in the port of Porto Rafti, some 40km (25 miles) northeast of Athens January 6, 2012. Orthodox priests throughout the country bless the water by throwing a cross into water bodies as worshippers swim and try to retrieve it. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man bids farewell to his girlfriend through a train window at a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province January 6, 2012. Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, is the biggest of two "Golden Week" holidays, giving migrant workers their only chance...more
A man bids farewell to his girlfriend through a train window at a railway station in Hefei, Anhui province January 6, 2012. Chinese New Year, or Spring Festival, is the biggest of two "Golden Week" holidays, giving migrant workers their only chance of the year to return to their home provinces with gifts for their families. More than 200 million people are expected to take to the railways over this year's holiday, the biggest movement of humanity in the world. REUTERS/Stringer
Preschooler Nuranisya Alihasdi, 6, refuses to join her classmates in another room during her first day of school in Putrajaya, outside Kuala Lumpur, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad
Actor Ashton Kutcher looks at his phone during the NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets in Los Angeles, California January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
People watch the sun set in Venice, Los Angeles, California January 5, 2012. Los Angeles hit a high temperature of 83 degrees Fahrenheit today, tying a record for January 5 set in 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Republican presidential candidate and former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman addresses supporters during a campaign at Eagle Square Clock Tower in Concord, New Hampshire January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A visitor (L) watches as an Afghan woman practises inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women still face a struggle to secure...more
A visitor (L) watches as an Afghan woman practises inside a boxing club in Kabul December 28, 2011. Female boxing is still relatively unusual in most countries, but especially in Afghanistan, where many girls and women still face a struggle to secure an education or work, and activists say violence and abuse at home is common. Many in this conservative society still consider fighting taboo for women, and the country's first team of female boxers deal with serious threats. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Devotees gather around a Living Goddess Kumari (C) as she observes the bathing rituals of Lord Seto Machindranath in Kathmandu January 1, 2012. The Kumari, a young pre-pubescent girl who is a manifestation of a Goddess, is worshipped by both Hindus...more
Devotees gather around a Living Goddess Kumari (C) as she observes the bathing rituals of Lord Seto Machindranath in Kathmandu January 1, 2012. The Kumari, a young pre-pubescent girl who is a manifestation of a Goddess, is worshipped by both Hindus and Buddhists in Nepal. The Kumari emerges from her temple about 12 times a year for religious occasions. Nepalese people pray to Seto Machindranath for rainfall and good harvest. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Children sit in a cave in the mountainous area of Arhab, north of Sanaa January 6, 2012. Villagers sought refuge in the caves after fighting between armed tribesmen loyal to anti-regime protesters and forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali...more
Children sit in a cave in the mountainous area of Arhab, north of Sanaa January 6, 2012. Villagers sought refuge in the caves after fighting between armed tribesmen loyal to anti-regime protesters and forces loyal to Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh forced them to leave their villages. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy looks through the window of an electric train during a free ride for the operational testing of the train system in Lima January 5, 2012. The construction of the electric train began during former Peru's president Alan Garcia's first term in...more
A boy looks through the window of an electric train during a free ride for the operational testing of the train system in Lima January 5, 2012. The construction of the electric train began during former Peru's president Alan Garcia's first term in 1985-1990 and was interrupted amid allegations of bribery in a moment that the country was in a deep economic and social crisis. Garcia finished the construction of the train during his second term between 2006-2011. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
A bride sits on a wall opposite the Houses of Parliament during a wedding photo shoot in central London January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Doreen Lawrence speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey after two men were convicted of the racist murder of her son, teenager Stephen Lawrence, 18 years after he was stabbed to death near a south London bus stop, London January 3, 2012. Gary...more
Doreen Lawrence speaks to the media outside the Old Bailey after two men were convicted of the racist murder of her son, teenager Stephen Lawrence, 18 years after he was stabbed to death near a south London bus stop, London January 3, 2012. Gary Dobson and David Norris were found guilty of murder. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The hand of a dead man is partially covered by a table cloth at a crime scene in Mazatlan January 2, 2012. Two men were killed after several gunmen arrived in a car and started shooting repeatedly, according to local media. REUTERS/Stringer
A man falls after jumping over burning puppets during year-end celebrations at the Plaza Foch in Quito, Ecuador, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Guillermo Granja
A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, next to the Eiger (L) and Moench (C) mountains, in the Bernese Oberland January 1, 2012. The installation...more
A giant light installation of the flag of Switzerland, by Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter, illuminates the north face of the Jungfrau mountain, next to the Eiger (L) and Moench (C) mountains, in the Bernese Oberland January 1, 2012. The installation commemorates the 100-year anniversary of the Jungfrau railway, which first began operations in the year 1912. The light left of the installation is Europe's highest railway station, the Jungfraujoch station, at an altitude of 3,454 metres (11,332 feet). REUTERS/Markus Zimmermann
New Year's fireworks explode around the London Eye in central London, January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
