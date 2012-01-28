Photos of the week

Family members lower the body of 62-year-old heart patient Chaudhry Mohammad Gulab, draped by a red shroud bearing verses of the Koran, during his burial in Lahore on January 27, 2012. The government in Pakistan's Punjab province is scrambling to recall contaminated drugs that have killed over 100 people in the last month, local media cited provincial health officials on Friday. Gulab's health started to deteriorate after he was prescribed a new medication by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) on January 18, his younger brother Chaudhry Mohammad Bagh said at his funeral. "We returned to PIC on January 25 after Gulab started coughing blood and officials asked us to return his medication and then advised we should admit him to the Mayo hospital. He died two days after being admitted," Bagh said. Officials at the Mayo hospital did not comment on the cause of Gulab's death, although his death certificate states it was due to a heart attack. Government officials have said autopsies would need to be performed before the cause of the recent deaths can be confirmed. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza