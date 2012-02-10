Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 11, 2012 | 1:50am IST

Photos of the week

<p>Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
1 / 19
<p>Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello </p>

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Close
2 / 19
<p>A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman </p>

A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Saturday, February 11, 2012

A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
3 / 19
<p>Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah </p>

Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

Close
4 / 19
<p>Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza </p>

Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Close
5 / 19
<p>An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte </p>

An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Saturday, February 11, 2012

An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
6 / 19
<p>New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in...more

Saturday, February 11, 2012

New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in Indianapolis, Indiana, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
7 / 19
<p>The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano </p>

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

Saturday, February 11, 2012

The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano

Close
8 / 19
<p>Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 19
<p>Vehicles drive through blizzards near Lehliu railway station, east of Bucharest, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti </p>

Vehicles drive through blizzards near Lehliu railway station, east of Bucharest, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Vehicles drive through blizzards near Lehliu railway station, east of Bucharest, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

Close
10 / 19
<p>Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho </p>

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho

Close
11 / 19
<p>Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Close
12 / 19
<p>President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington, February 7, 2012....more

Saturday, February 11, 2012

President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
13 / 19
<p>A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi </p>

A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Saturday, February 11, 2012

A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi

Close
14 / 19
<p>A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni </p>

A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Saturday, February 11, 2012

A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni

Close
15 / 19
<p>Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva </p>

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Saturday, February 11, 2012

Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
16 / 19
<p>A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Saturday, February 11, 2012

A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
17 / 19
<p>A firefighter climbs a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca </p>

A firefighter climbs a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Saturday, February 11, 2012

A firefighter climbs a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Close
18 / 19
<p>A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Saturday, February 11, 2012

A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Bomb blasts in Syria

Bomb blasts in Syria

Next Slideshows

Bomb blasts in Syria

Bomb blasts in Syria

Twin blasts hit Syrian military and security buildings.

10 Feb 2012
Clashes in Greece

Clashes in Greece

Police and protesters clash over austerity measures.

10 Feb 2012
March for affordable medicines

March for affordable medicines

Hundreds of demonstrators comprising of farmers, traders, activists from various non-governmental organisations and people living with HIV protested against the...

10 Feb 2012
Uttar Pradesh goes to polls

Uttar Pradesh goes to polls

Voters line up outside polling booths in Uttar Pradesh during assembly elections.

10 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast