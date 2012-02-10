Photos of the week
Challenger Steve "USS" Cunningham of the U.S. takes a heavy punch from Yoan Pablo Hernandez of Cuba during their IBF cruiserweight World Championship title re-match in Frankfurt, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Mount Etna spews lava on the southern Italian island of Sicily, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A Palestinian activist argues with an Israeli border police officer during a protest in West Bank village of al-Janiya near Ramallah, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Police hold back the crowd during a rally after Chad's President Idriss Deby and Sudan's President Omar Hassan al-Bashir launched the Darfur Regional Authority in El Fasher, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Women mourn over the body of their sister Shakeela Akbar, 22, who was recovered from the rubble of a three-storey factory after a gas explosion caused it to collapse in Lahore, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
An army officer kicks a tear gas cannister during a clash with the supporters of ousted Maldivian president Mohamed Nasheed in Male, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte
New York Giants running back Ahmad Bradshaw stops to kill a few seconds as he falls into the end zone to score a touchdown in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots in the NFL Super Bowl XLVI football game in...more
The ancient Colosseum is seen during an heavy snowfalls late in the night in Rome, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Gabriele Forzano
Flo Watson, 61, (R) and her daughter Nina Watson, 34, (C) view Flo's late postal service co-worker Robert Sanders, 58, at the Robert L. Adams drive-through funeral parlor in Compton, Los Angeles, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Vehicles drive through blizzards near Lehliu railway station, east of Bucharest, February 3, 2012. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti
Striking police officers from the northeastern state of Bahia gesture in a line in front of the Legislative Assembly that they are occupying in protest, in Salvador da Bahia, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Three-year-old Sahara Khatun plays with water in slum in Dhaka, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj
President Obama reacts as Joey Hudy of Phoenix, Arizona, launches a marshmallow from his Extreme Marshmallow Cannon in the State Dining Room of the White House during the second White House Science Fair in Washington, February 7, 2012....more
A boy plays soccer on a beach in Gabon's capital Libreville, February 9, 2012. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A resident sits in what used to be his home after it was destroyed in a fire in Jakarta, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Enny Nuraheni
Venezuelan soldiers march during a military parade to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on President Hugo Chavez in Caracas, February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A man, who suffered frostbite, sits in a hospital, with the air temperature at about minus 13 degrees Celsius (8.6 degrees Fahrenheit) outside, in Kiev February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A firefighter climbs a mountain to extinguish a wildfire in Jubrique, near Malaga, southern Spain, February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A vehicle transporting a body of an earthquake victim tries to pass through a destroyed road in La Libertad, Negros Oriental in central Philippines, February 7, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
