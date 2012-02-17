Photos of the week
An anti-government protestor holds a Muslim prayer bracelet as he gestures on his knees to the riot police during clashes in Dakar, Senegal, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
A wrestler rubs his hands with mud to prevent slipping due to sweat, during a traditional mud wrestling (Kushti) bout at the Akhaara centre in Kolhapur, south of Mumbai, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Agustin Gabarri talks to his grandson Israel before they sleep at Gabarri's home for the last time before its demolition the following day at the Puerta de Hierro neighborhood outside Madrid, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Greg Hall of Carrier attempts to ride "Big Boy" during the Silver Spurs Monster Bull rodeo event held at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee, Florida, February 11, 2012. Bull riders from across the country compete for a chance to win $2,000. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua after a massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison and killed more than 350 inmates, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A view of burning buildings around Syntagma square during violent protests in central Athens, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A man carries an injured woman during anti-government protests in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Tibetan exiles are detained by police during a protest in front of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma
Los Angeles police keep their guns drawn to protect Los Angeles city firefighters at a house were a gunman shot at least three people in East Hollywood at a residence that erupted in flames, February 16,2012. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
A Hindu holy man, or sadhu, sits near the fire to dry the ashes smeared on his body at his ashram in Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Bulldogs and handlers are seen in the ring during competition at the 136th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York's Madison Square Garden, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A model has dye rinsed out of his hair over a garbage bin backstage before the Custo Barcelona show Fall/Winter 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A Ninjutsu practitioner swings from a rope to attack as members of various Ninjutsu schools showcase their skills to the media in a gym at Karaj, northwest of Tehran, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A Syrian flag is reflected on a man watching a rally through a window in the Druze village of Majdal Shams on the Golan Heights, which stand at the heart of a long-standing conflict between Israel and Syria, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Jennifer Hudson reacts after performing "I Will Always Love You" as a tribute to the late Whitney Houston at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman pushes a baby stroller as she walks with her child on the frozen lake Bled, northwestern Slovenia, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic
A model snaps a champagne flute backstage before the Rag & Bone Fall/Winter 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Camels ridden by mechanical robots race to the finish during a six kilometer race at the 12th International Camel Race in Kebd, Kuwait, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee
A man uses a sword to practise Tai Chi, a traditional form of Chinese martial arts, in a public park in Kolhapur, India, February 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A Kathakali dancer gets his make-up done ahead of his performance at a dance festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad February 16, 2012. Kathakali is an elaborate classical dance-drama from the southern Indian state of Kerala that combines literature, music, painting, acting and dance. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
