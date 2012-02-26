Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney </p>

An anti-government protestor carries another injured protestor during clashes with police in Senegal's capital Dakar, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Monday, February 27, 2012

<p>A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria </p>

A monk reacts as he participates in a debate as part of Tibetan New Year celebrations at a temple in Langmusixiang, Sichuan Province, China, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders</p>

Trapped passengers from a commuter train that crashed into the Once train station at rush hour are seen in a coach in Buenos Aires, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Julio Sanders

<p>Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang </p>

Statues of Buddhist monks are lined near a temple in Payathonzu, near the Burmese border with Thailand, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang

<p>A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado </p>

A physically disabled woman on her wheelchair clashes with riot police in the centre of La Paz, Bolivia, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Mercado

<p>Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar </p>

Chandra Bahadur Dangi, 72, who claims to be the world shortest man standing at a height of 22 inches (56 centimeters), washes his face at a hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

A model presents a creation at the McQ Alexander McQueen 2012 Autumn/Winter collection show during London Fashion Week, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood </p>

Afghan policemen march towards protesters during a protest near a U.S. military base in Kabul, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

<p>Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Revellers from the Grande Rio samba school participate in the second night of the annual Carnival parade in Rio de Janeiro's Sambadrome, Brazil, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

The bare feet of a body are seen after the corpse was reviewed by relatives at a morgue in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo </p>

Soldiers apply camouflage paint to girls at the "The great strength of Mexico" army exhibition in Mexico City, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

<p>Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano </p>

Young members of The North Side Skull and Bone Gang rest at a church doorway on Mardi Gras day in New Orleans, Louisiana, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Celano

<p>Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom </p>

Security personnel inspect the site behind the body of a gunman following a gunfight in the southern province of Pattani, Thailand, February 21, 2012. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

<p>A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A truck is seen among the garbage in the city dump near Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

<p>Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk </p>

Miami Heats LeBron James dunks during the first quarter of the Heats game against his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, in Cleveland, February 17, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

<p>A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A woman goes into a nervous breakdown as relatives of the victims of the February 14 Comayagua prison blaze clash with riot police while trying to enter a morgue to identify bodies in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

<p>A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee dips herself at the Bagmati River while offering prayer on the eve of Shivaratri festival at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

<p>Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Stylists apply make up for a model backstage before the Francesco Scognamiglio's 2012 Autumn/Winter collection during Milan Fashion Week, February 22, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

<p>A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini </p>

A member of a rival team fights with oranges during an annual carnival battle in the northern Italian town of Ivrea, February 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

<p>Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach </p>

Musicians take part in the traditional Rose Monday street carnival parade in Mainz, Germany, February 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

