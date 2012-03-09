Photos of the week
An anti-government protester jumps to entertain fellow protesters at Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa, Yemen, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Students leave the gravesite of Chardon High school student Daniel Parmertor after his burial in Chardon, Ohio, March 3, 2012. Parmertor was one of three students killed in a shooting rampage at the school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, Slovakia, March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he has...more
Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, India, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Lights turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Angelica Cervantes, 36, (R) and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Benita Guzman, 40, and her niece Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to...more
An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands dressed in a costume during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them. REUTERS/John...more
Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along the Ozama River in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas more
Smoke fill the sky near the Column Vendome, with a Napoleon statue on top, as a fire broke out in an underground car park at the Place Vendome in Paris, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Anti-government protesters take cover in front of riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama, Bahrain, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
Frickey, the dog of the set designer, stands on stage at the Grand Palais exhibition hall during the rehearsal of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2012-2013 ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, Australia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Blood covers a bathroom at the site where Briton Chris McManus and Italian Franco Lamolinara were killed by their captors when British-backed Nigerian troops surrounded their compound on the edge of the remote northern Nigerian city of Sokoto, March...more
An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah more
Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
A deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff talks to a man who was bathing nude at a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
