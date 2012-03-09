Edition:
Photos of the week

An anti-government protester jumps to entertain fellow protesters at Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa, Yemen, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An anti-government protester jumps to entertain fellow protesters at Taghyeer (Change) Square in Sanaa, Yemen, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Students leave the gravesite of Chardon High school student Daniel Parmertor after his burial in Chardon, Ohio, March 3, 2012. Parmertor was one of three students killed in a shooting rampage at the school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Students leave the gravesite of Chardon High school student Daniel Parmertor after his burial in Chardon, Ohio, March 3, 2012. Parmertor was one of three students killed in a shooting rampage at the school. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, Slovakia, March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he has...more

Zoltan Kohari, known as the Slovak Batman, poses in his home in the town of Dunajska Streda, Slovakia, March 8, 2012. Kohari, who is 26 years old, lives alone in an abandoned building without water, heat or electricity. For local residents he has become known as the hero in a Batman costume. While he has not fought crime yet, Kohari, who is poor, does what he can to help the residents to make their daily life easier. In return, some of these residents give him food. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, India, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Boys pour coloured water on each other during "Huranga" at Dauji temple near the northern Indian city of Mathura, India, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Lights turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Lights turned on at a residential apartment building in downtown Tokyo, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Angelica Cervantes, 36, (R) and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Benita Guzman, 40, and her niece Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to...more

Angelica Cervantes, 36, (R) and her son Tomas Cervantes, 6, sit in a motel room, in Port Hueneme, some 65 miles northwest of Los Angeles, February 28, 2012. Benita Guzman, 40, and her niece Cervantes are homeless but stick together in an effort to keep their children together as a family, and not taken away and separated in foster homes. After three weeks of sleeping at a campsite, the family could no longer afford a rental van to ferry the kids to school and had to find a cheap motel room for the night, so the children could walk to school. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands dressed in a costume during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands dressed in a costume during celebrations for the holiday of Purim at the Belz Hasidic dynasty synagogue in Jerusalem, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them. REUTERS/John Fancher

Tulsa County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officers secure a gunman on the plaza in front of the Tulsa County courthouse in Tulsa, Oklahoma, March 7, 2012. The gunman was shot by deputies after he raised his gun at them. REUTERS/John Fancher

Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along the Ozama River in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Single mother Evelyn de los Santos combs the hair of her daughters to prepare them for school in Capotillo, at a slum of some 100,000 inhabitants along the Ozama River in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Smoke fill the sky near the Column Vendome, with a Napoleon statue on top, as a fire broke out in an underground car park at the Place Vendome in Paris, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Smoke fill the sky near the Column Vendome, with a Napoleon statue on top, as a fire broke out in an underground car park at the Place Vendome in Paris, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Anti-government protesters take cover in front of riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama, Bahrain, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Anti-government protesters take cover in front of riot police blocking the road leading to Pearl Square in Manama, Bahrain, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Frickey, the dog of the set designer, stands on stage at the Grand Palais exhibition hall during the rehearsal of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2012-2013 ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Frickey, the dog of the set designer, stands on stage at the Grand Palais exhibition hall during the rehearsal of the Chanel Fall/Winter 2012-2013 ready-to-wear show during Paris fashion week, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A vehicle and a building damaged by a chain of tornadoes are seen in West Liberty, Kentucky, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, Australia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Spiders are seen in their webs spun round dry sticks on a bush next to flood waters in Wagga Wagga, Australia, March 6, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Blood covers a bathroom at the site where Briton Chris McManus and Italian Franco Lamolinara were killed by their captors when British-backed Nigerian troops surrounded their compound on the edge of the remote northern Nigerian city of Sokoto, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Faruk Uumar

Blood covers a bathroom at the site where Briton Chris McManus and Italian Franco Lamolinara were killed by their captors when British-backed Nigerian troops surrounded their compound on the edge of the remote northern Nigerian city of Sokoto, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Faruk Uumar

An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An anti-government protester shouts slogans during a protest to demand that relatives of Yemen's former president Ali Abdullah Saleh be dismissed from senior posts in the army and police in Sanaa, Yemen, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Susan Berry retrieves clothes for her daughter after her home was damaged by a tornado in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, March 3, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Knoxville, Tennessee, March 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan girls work at a first Internet cafe for women in Kabul, March 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff talks to a man who was bathing nude at a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A deputy with the Imperial County Sheriff talks to a man who was bathing nude at a hot spring in Slab City just outside Niland, California, February 16, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

