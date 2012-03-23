Edition:
Photos of the week

<p>A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school killing three children and one adult, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles </p>

A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school killing three children and one adult, a police source said.

Saturday, March 24, 2012

A school student is escorted as he leaves the Ozar Hatorah Jewish school in Toulouse, southwestern France, March 19, 2012 after a man on a scooter opened fire outside the school killing three children and one adult, a police source said. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

<p>Huang Sufang reacts as she sees a part of her house being taken down by demolition workers at Yangji village in central Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, China, March 21, 2012. Huang, who is a resident of Yangji village, clashes with demolition workers as they mistakenly take down a part of her home, which is not included in the demolition project on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Huang Sufang reacts as she sees a part of her house being taken down by demolition workers at Yangji village in central Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, China, March 21, 2012. Huang, who is a resident of Yangji village, clashes with demolition...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

Huang Sufang reacts as she sees a part of her house being taken down by demolition workers at Yangji village in central Guangzhou city, Guangdong province, China, March 21, 2012. Huang, who is a resident of Yangji village, clashes with demolition workers as they mistakenly take down a part of her home, which is not included in the demolition project on Wednesday, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, Bahrain, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, Bahrain, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Saturday, March 24, 2012

An anti-government protester pushes an armchair to set up a roadblock during clashes with riot police in the village of Sanabis west of Manama, Bahrain, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

<p>Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled into chaos in 1991 with the ousting of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. In the last few years, the beach was a frontline for the Islamist al Shabaab militants, who later withdrew from most parts of Mogadishu around August 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar </p>

Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

Somali police officer (R) arrests a suspected rebel member (L) of the Al Qaeda-affiliated al Shabaab among beach goers at the Lido beach north of Somalia's capital Mogadishu March 23, 2012. Lido beach was a famous attraction before Somalia tumbled into chaos in 1991 with the ousting of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre. In the last few years, the beach was a frontline for the Islamist al Shabaab militants, who later withdrew from most parts of Mogadishu around August 2011. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

<p>Believers are reflected on a glass door as they arrive for a prayer session at an evangelical church "The light of world" before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido </p>

Believers are reflected on a glass door as they arrive for a prayer session at an evangelical church "The light of world" before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Saturday, March 24, 2012

Believers are reflected on a glass door as they arrive for a prayer session at an evangelical church "The light of world" before the arrival of Pope Benedict XVI in Leon March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

<p>Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in Cairo on Tuesday for the funeral of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Pope Shenouda, who spent his final years trying to comfort a community disturbed by the rise of political Islam. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany </p>

Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

Military police restrain mourners surrounding the ambulance carrying the coffin of Pope Shenouda III, the head of Egypt's Coptic Orthodox Church, upon its arrival for burial at St Bishoy Monastery in Wadi al-Natrun, 100km (62 miles) north of Cairo March 20, 2012. Thousands of mourners dressed in black gathered in Cairo on Tuesday for the funeral of Egypt's Orthodox Christian Pope Shenouda, who spent his final years trying to comfort a community disturbed by the rise of political Islam. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

<p>Bride Dayami Tellez of Havana, Cuba, boards a 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible car after her wedding with groom Joaquin Camacho of Spain in Havana March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan </p>

Bride Dayami Tellez of Havana, Cuba, boards a 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible car after her wedding with groom Joaquin Camacho of Spain in Havana March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Saturday, March 24, 2012

Bride Dayami Tellez of Havana, Cuba, boards a 1958 Chevrolet Impala convertible car after her wedding with groom Joaquin Camacho of Spain in Havana March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

<p>Alevtina Byagisheva (2nd R), 54, Ekaterina Shklayeva (R), 74, Zoya Dorodova (2nd L), 74, and Granya Baisarova, 62, members of the singing group "Buranovskiye Babushki", offer home made dumplings at a folk museum near the village of Ludorvai in the central Russian region of Udmurtia March 16, 2012. A group of ladies ranging in age from 42 to 86 who sing traditional songs and pop classics in their own language have been voted by popular demand to represent Russia in the forthcoming Eurovision song contest. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin </p>

Alevtina Byagisheva (2nd R), 54, Ekaterina Shklayeva (R), 74, Zoya Dorodova (2nd L), 74, and Granya Baisarova, 62, members of the singing group "Buranovskiye Babushki", offer home made dumplings at a folk museum near the village of Ludorvai in the...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

Alevtina Byagisheva (2nd R), 54, Ekaterina Shklayeva (R), 74, Zoya Dorodova (2nd L), 74, and Granya Baisarova, 62, members of the singing group "Buranovskiye Babushki", offer home made dumplings at a folk museum near the village of Ludorvai in the central Russian region of Udmurtia March 16, 2012. A group of ladies ranging in age from 42 to 86 who sing traditional songs and pop classics in their own language have been voted by popular demand to represent Russia in the forthcoming Eurovision song contest. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>A coach scolds a young gymnastics student during a training session at a gymnastics school in Shanghai March 23, 2012. More than 30 children, aged between 5 and 9, were chosen from local kindergartens or elementary schools to attend training courses five times a week. REUTERS/Aly Song </p>

A coach scolds a young gymnastics student during a training session at a gymnastics school in Shanghai March 23, 2012. More than 30 children, aged between 5 and 9, were chosen from local kindergartens or elementary schools to attend training courses five times a week.

Saturday, March 24, 2012

A coach scolds a young gymnastics student during a training session at a gymnastics school in Shanghai March 23, 2012. More than 30 children, aged between 5 and 9, were chosen from local kindergartens or elementary schools to attend training courses five times a week. REUTERS/Aly Song

<p>A veterinarian conducts sterilization surgery on a cat in a pets clinic near Calvia on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca March 19, 2012. Many local governments pay part of the costs of sterilization to control the population of stray animals. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo </p>

A veterinarian conducts sterilization surgery on a cat in a pets clinic near Calvia on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca March 19, 2012. Many local governments pay part of the costs of sterilization to control the population of stray animals.

Saturday, March 24, 2012

A veterinarian conducts sterilization surgery on a cat in a pets clinic near Calvia on the Spanish Balearic island of Mallorca March 19, 2012. Many local governments pay part of the costs of sterilization to control the population of stray animals. REUTERS/Enrique Calvo

<p>George Andrianakis, 56, milks a sheep in the yard of his farm in the village of Stafania in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 21, 2012. Andrianakis lives with his wife Athina, 48, and sons Dimitris, 24, and Panagiotis, 21. They all help with the milking of the goats and sheep as well as the harvesting of orange and olive trees, but his profit margins are down by almost 50 percent with production costs rising by almost 30 percent. He says: "I am surviving rather than living". REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

George Andrianakis, 56, milks a sheep in the yard of his farm in the village of Stafania in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 21, 2012. Andrianakis lives with his wife Athina, 48, and sons Dimitris, 24, and Panagiotis, 21. They all help with the...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

George Andrianakis, 56, milks a sheep in the yard of his farm in the village of Stafania in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 21, 2012. Andrianakis lives with his wife Athina, 48, and sons Dimitris, 24, and Panagiotis, 21. They all help with the milking of the goats and sheep as well as the harvesting of orange and olive trees, but his profit margins are down by almost 50 percent with production costs rising by almost 30 percent. He says: "I am surviving rather than living". REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A farmer carries cucumbers from his field to sell in the markets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash </p>

A farmer carries cucumbers from his field to sell in the markets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

Saturday, March 24, 2012

A farmer carries cucumbers from his field to sell in the markets in the northern Indian city of Allahabad March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jitendra Prakash

<p>An aerial view of houses near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro </p>

An aerial view of houses near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Saturday, March 24, 2012

An aerial view of houses near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 22, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

<p>A boy plays in the mud on the bank of the Bago river in Bago, Myanmar, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

A boy plays in the mud on the bank of the Bago river in Bago, Myanmar, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 24, 2012

A boy plays in the mud on the bank of the Bago river in Bago, Myanmar, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>An Ethiopian migrant sleeps in the open outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 21, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they are using as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah </p>

An Ethiopian migrant sleeps in the open outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 21, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they are using as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Saturday, March 24, 2012

An Ethiopian migrant sleeps in the open outside a transit center in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia March 21, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they are using as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A child plays on the road near the bank of Yangon River, Myanmar, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Staff </p>

A child plays on the road near the bank of Yangon River, Myanmar, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

Saturday, March 24, 2012

A child plays on the road near the bank of Yangon River, Myanmar, March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Staff

<p>People react around unclaimed human remains taken out of grave during a Thai Chinese ceremony at the Mang Teung Sua Jung Cemetery in Chonburi province southeast of Bangkok March 18, 2012. Every 10 years, hundreds of people wearing white, a customary colour for funerals and visiting temples, gather at this cemetery to exhume and cremate corpses as they believe they are helping the dead who have no friends or relatives. The ashes of the unclaimed bodies are spread on the sea to make room at the burial ground for more unclaimed bodies in the coming years. The tradition originated 90 years ago after diseases like Malaria killed many Thais of Chinese descent living in Chonburi. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj </p>

People react around unclaimed human remains taken out of grave during a Thai Chinese ceremony at the Mang Teung Sua Jung Cemetery in Chonburi province southeast of Bangkok March 18, 2012. Every 10 years, hundreds of people wearing white, a customary...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

People react around unclaimed human remains taken out of grave during a Thai Chinese ceremony at the Mang Teung Sua Jung Cemetery in Chonburi province southeast of Bangkok March 18, 2012. Every 10 years, hundreds of people wearing white, a customary colour for funerals and visiting temples, gather at this cemetery to exhume and cremate corpses as they believe they are helping the dead who have no friends or relatives. The ashes of the unclaimed bodies are spread on the sea to make room at the burial ground for more unclaimed bodies in the coming years. The tradition originated 90 years ago after diseases like Malaria killed many Thais of Chinese descent living in Chonburi. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

<p>A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. Martin, 17, wore a hooded sweatshirt when he was killed last month in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. The incident has drawn national attention and sparked debate over Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law since Zimmerman, 28, has claimed self-defense in the fatal shooting. The police have declined to arrest him. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. Martin, 17, wore a hooded sweatshirt when he was killed last month...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

A woman wipes away a tear during a protest called "A Million Hoodies March" to demand justice for the death of Florida teen Trayvon Martin in New York's Union Square March 21, 2012. Martin, 17, wore a hooded sweatshirt when he was killed last month in a gated community in Sanford, Florida, by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. The incident has drawn national attention and sparked debate over Florida's "Stand Your Ground" law since Zimmerman, 28, has claimed self-defense in the fatal shooting. The police have declined to arrest him. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who normally live outside the brothel occasionally taking money and sex from them in exchange for security in this male dominated society. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon, a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj </p>

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

Seventeen-year-old prostitute Hashi, embraces a Babu, her "husband", inside her small room at Kandapara brothel in Tangail, a northeastern city of Bangladesh, March 4, 2012. Many young and inexperienced prostitutes have "lovers" or "husbands" who normally live outside the brothel occasionally taking money and sex from them in exchange for security in this male dominated society. She earns about 800-1000 taka daily ($9.75 - $12.19) servicing around 15-20 customers every day. Hashi is one of hundreds of mostly teenage sex workers living in a painful life of exploitation in Kandapara slum's brothel who take Oradexon, a steroid used by farmers to fatten their cattle, in order to gain weight and appear "healthier" and more attractive to clients. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

<p>Several inches of snow cover a house and its surroundings in Flagstaff, Arizona, March 18, 2012. The late winter storm kept temperatures well below normal in California last Sunday and generated heavy snow fall in several states, including Arizona, where several highways in the northern part of the state were temporarily closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Several inches of snow cover a house and its surroundings in Flagstaff, Arizona, March 18, 2012. The late winter storm kept temperatures well below normal in California last Sunday and generated heavy snow fall in several states, including Arizona,...more

Saturday, March 24, 2012

Several inches of snow cover a house and its surroundings in Flagstaff, Arizona, March 18, 2012. The late winter storm kept temperatures well below normal in California last Sunday and generated heavy snow fall in several states, including Arizona, where several highways in the northern part of the state were temporarily closed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

