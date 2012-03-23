Photos of the week

People react around unclaimed human remains taken out of grave during a Thai Chinese ceremony at the Mang Teung Sua Jung Cemetery in Chonburi province southeast of Bangkok March 18, 2012. Every 10 years, hundreds of people wearing white, a customary colour for funerals and visiting temples, gather at this cemetery to exhume and cremate corpses as they believe they are helping the dead who have no friends or relatives. The ashes of the unclaimed bodies are spread on the sea to make room at the burial ground for more unclaimed bodies in the coming years. The tradition originated 90 years ago after diseases like Malaria killed many Thais of Chinese descent living in Chonburi. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj