Photos of the week

Jamphel Yeshi, a Tibetan exile, runs after setting himself on fire during a protest against the upcoming visit of Chinese President Hu Jintao to India in New Delhi March 26, 2012. He died in a local hospital from his injuries, the general secretary of the Tibetan Youth Congress said in a statement. REUTERS/Stringer
Israeli border police officers use pepper spray as they detain an injured Palestinian protester during clashes on Land Day after Friday prayers outside Damascus Gate in Jerusalem's Old City March 30, 2012. Israeli security forces fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades to break up groups of Palestinian stone-throwers on Friday as annual Land Day rallies turned violent. Police said they had made five arrests at Damascus Gate. Land Day commemorates the killing by security forces of six Arabs in 1976 during protests against government plans to confiscate land in northern Israel's Galilee region. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Natassa Papakonstantinou, 43, looks out of the window of her apartment in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens, March 14, 2012. Natassa lost her telecom services job of 12 years in August 2011 and was not paid for the last six months. She is now living off her savings and 461 euros ($611) from the government per month. When her savings run out in August she must leave her flat. She spends several hours a day searching and applying for jobs on the internet but still has not found any. Natassa is unable to afford to socialise much and has no family so she spends long periods of time alone. She says "I don't even listen to music much now. I used to love it but in the bad times of your life you forget about your hobbies." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A woman pushes her Fiat 500 car as her dog sits inside, in a neighbourhood of Rome March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A handout electron microscope photograph shows a human figure created by a newly developed 3D printing technique for nano structures, made available to Reuters March 29, 2012. Researchers from the Vienna University of Technology have set a new world speed record for creating 3D nano objects. The University team create their grain of sand-size structures in just four minutes, a fraction of the time that other items have previously been printed. Previously making complex large 3D structures would take hours or even days but with the newly developed 3D laser printer the scientists can speed that up by a factor of 500 or in some cases 1,000 times. The process called "two-photon lithography" involves using a focused laser beam to harden liquid resin in order to create micro objects of solid polymer. The scientists said the technique could be developed to make small biomedical parts to be used by doctors. REUTERS/Vienna University of Technology/Handout
U.S. servicemen sit after boarding a transport plane before leaving for Afghanistan at the U.S. transit center at Manas airport near Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, March 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
Macedonian paraplegic athlete Mile Stojkoski pushes himself on a highway during a marathon from his native town of Krusevo to the London Olympics, in Belgrade March 28, 2012. Stojkoski will travel from Macedonia to Britain in a marathon that covers a total of 3500 km (2175 miles) to raise awareness on people with disabilities. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Models wait backstage before the 2012 BIFT, Taiwan USC and Mod'art graduation fashion show at China Fashion Week in Beijing, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People travel onboard a ferry across a river in Yangon, Myanmar, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Samara Almanza (C) is assisted by (L-R) Aneesha Suresh, Aditi Bhatt, Dr. Citlali Lopez-Ortiz and Kaitlyn Pasquinelli during a dance class for children with movement disabilities in Evanston, Illinois March 25, 2012. The program is intended as physical rehabilitation to improve posture and motor control through the artistic nature of ballet in children with cerebral palsy. REUTERS/Jim Young
U.S. platform diver Haley Ishimatsu trains for the London 2012 Olympics in Los Angeles, California, March 28, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Pro-military Malian youth gather in support of the Army coup d'etat in the capital Bamako, March 26, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
A teenager mourns the death of Trayvon Martin in front of the The Retreat at Twin Lakes community in Sanford, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli
An image of Pope Benedict XVI is seen at Havana's cathedral lit by Italian artist Gaspare di Caro, Cuba, March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Beyonce, a Dachshund mix female puppy, is pictured on an iPhone, in this March 10, 2012 handout photo. Beyonce, who weighed just 1 ounce and could fit into a teaspoon when born, could be the world's smallest dog, according to animal rescuers in northern California. The puppy was born at the home of Beth DeCaprio, executive director of the Grace Foundation. The rescuers have submitted an application to Guinness World Records for Beyonce to be considered the world's smallest dog. REUTERS/Lisa Van Dyke/El Dorado Dog Photography/Handout
Actress Lindsay Lohan enters a vehicle and is swarmed by media members after a progress report hearing in her DUI case at Airport Branch Courthouse in Los Angeles, California, March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Klamar/Pool
Ethiopian migrants sleep out in the open near a transit centre where they wait to be repatriated in the western Yemeni town of Haradh, on the border with Saudi Arabia, March 29, 2012. Some 12,000 migrants, mostly from the Horn of Africa, are stranded in Haradh, which they use as a stepping stone to reach Saudi Arabia, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM). REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The severed head of an inmate, which was thrown onto the roof by a rival gang member, is seen near policemen after a prison riot in San Pedro Sula March 29, 2012. At least 14 inmates died in the prison riot in northern Honduras on Thursday as rival gangs attacked each other with guns and machetes, local media reported. REUTERS/Stringer
Retired Brazilian police officer Andre Luiz Pinheiro, 50, dressed as super-hero Batman, is greeted by a dog in Taubate city, Sao Paulo state March 26, 2012. Pinheiro has been called to help police patrol the crime-ridden streets of Taubate, in Brazil. He was officially presented on March 17 in the districts with the highest crime rates in Sao Paulo state. Police captain Warley Takeo, one of the policemen who decided to bring in the character to help them fight drug traffickers, said the measure would bring long-term benefits. Takeo said making a connection between the police and Batman would help children have a clearer idea of good and bad. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio
An anti-government protester runs for cover after throwing a molotov cocktail at a riot-police armoured vehicle during an anti-government protest in the village of Sitra south of Manama, Bahrain, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed
